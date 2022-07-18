Local Events
No local events scheduled
On TV
MLBN — All-Star Batting Practice: From Los Angeles
ESPN — 2022 Home Run Derby: From Los Angeles
ESPN2 — 2022 Home Run Derby: From Los Angeles (StatCast Edition)
ESPN2 — UEFA Championship Group Stage: Italy vs. Belgium, Group D, Manchester, England
- Six dead, several injured in I90 crash
- Not normal: dust cloud envelopes I-90 and causes fatal pileup
- Two men charged with trying to pay for sex with children in Billings
- American Prairie opens 9,300 acres of new Musselshell ranch to hunters this fall
- Last of men indicted in Billings sex trafficking ring gets nearly 27 years in prison
- Shepherd poacher who wasted game loses hunting privileges for 16 years
- Billings man pleads not guilty to pulling gun on police officer
- Former Griz standout Petek charged with partner assault, tampering with evidence
- New apartments in downtown Billings' old women's shelter will get $250k in assistance for updates
- Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
- Flooding could breathe life into Yellowstone ecosystem
- Texas dad shoots teens trying to break into car with 2 infants in car seats, investigators say
- Late updates: What killed Ivana Trump; Jan. 6 panel subpoenas US agents; and more
- The poll results are in: Hageman holds commanding lead over Cheney in Wyoming
- Dad, not boy, was driving truck that hit golfers' van in Texas, killing 9, NTSB says
FS1 — The America Cup First Round: Venezuela Vs. Brazil, Group B, Armenia, Colombia
FS1 — The America Cup First Round: Peru vs. Uruguay, Group B, Armenia, Colombia
ESPNU — Xavier Regional: Sweet Home Alabama vs. Zip 'Em Up, Round of 64, Cincinnati
ESPNU — New Mexico Regional: Panamaniacs vs. Enchantment, Round of 64, Albuquerque, N.M.
USA — World Championships: Day 4 - Women's Marathon, Eugene, Ore.
USA — World Championships: Day 4 - Evening Session, Eugene, Ore. (Taped)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!