Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local Events

No local events scheduled 

On TV  

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

MLBN — All-Star Batting Practice: From Los Angeles

6 p.m.

ESPN — 2022 Home Run Derby: From Los Angeles

ESPN2 — 2022 Home Run Derby: From Los Angeles (StatCast Edition)

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

12:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Championship Group Stage: Italy vs. Belgium, Group D, Manchester, England

2:55 p.m.

FS1 — The America Cup First Round: Venezuela Vs. Brazil, Group B, Armenia, Colombia

5:50 p.m.

FS1 — The America Cup First Round: Peru vs. Uruguay, Group B, Armenia, Colombia

TBT BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Xavier Regional: Sweet Home Alabama vs. Zip 'Em Up, Round of 64, Cincinnati

8 p.m.

ESPNU — New Mexico Regional: Panamaniacs vs. Enchantment, Round of 64, Albuquerque, N.M.

TRACK AND FIELD

7 a.m.

USA — World Championships: Day 4 - Women's Marathon, Eugene, Ore.

9:30 p.m.

USA — World Championships: Day 4 - Evening Session, Eugene, Ore. (Taped)

 

 

