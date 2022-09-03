Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Ogden, 6:30 p.m.
FOOTBALL
College: College of Idaho at Rocky Mountain College, Herb Klindt Field, 11:30 a.m.
College: Northwestern State at Montana, Washington-Grizzly Stadium, 1 p.m.
College: McNeese State at Montana State, Bobcat Stadium, 6 p.m.
RODEO
NRA: Rockin' RC Rodeo, Hamilton
PRCA: Sanders County Fair & PRCA Rodeo, Plains
PRCA: Dillon Jaycees PRCA Rodeo/Montana's Biggest Weekend
SOCCER
People are also reading…
College men: Rimrock Classic, UC Colorado Springs at MSU Billings, Yellowjacket Soccer Field, 3:30 p.m.
College men: Rocky Mountain College vs. McPherson College, at Sioux City, Iowa, 10:30 a.m.
College women: Rocky Mountain College at Providence, 3 p.m.
High school boys: Billings Senior at Bozeman Gallatin, noon
High school boys: Billings Skyview at Bozeman, 5 p.m.
High school boys: Libby at Billings Central, 10 a.m., Amend Park
High school boys: Columbia Falls at Laurel, 10 a.m.
High school boys: Bigfork at Lockwood, noon
High school girls: Billings Senior at Bozeman Gallatin, 2 p.m.
High school girls: Billings Skyview at Bozeman, 7 p.m.
High school girls: Libby at Billings Central, noon, Amend Park
High school girls: Columbia Falls at Laurel, noon
High school girls: Bigfork at Lockwood, 10 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College: MSU Billings at Chadron (Neb.) State Tournament, vs. Chadron State, 11 a.m.; vs. Minot State, 1 p.m.
College: Rocky Mountain College vs. University of Jamestown, at Sioux City, Iowa, 8 a.m.
College: Rocky Mountain College vs. Midland University, Sioux City, Iowa, 2 p.m.
High school: Helena Crossover, 11 a.m.
High school: Border Wars at Cody, Wyo.
On TV
AUTO RACING
10:30 a.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 16, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
1 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10 a.m.
ABC — Colorado St. at Michigan
ACCN — Rutgers at Boston College
BTN — Buffalo at Maryland
CBSSN — Delaware at Navy
ESPN — NC State at East Carolina
ESPNU — North Carolina at Appalachian St.
FS1 — S. Dakota St. at Iowa
SECN — Sam Houston St. at Texas A&M
1 p.m.
SWX — Northwestern State at Montana
12:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Bowling Green at UCLA
1:30 p.m.
ABC — Oregon vs. Georgia, Atlanta
ACCN — Bethune-Cookman at Miami
BTN — North Dakota at Nebraska
CBS — Arizona at San Diego St.
CBSSN — Houston at UTSA
ESPN — Cincinnati at Arkansas
FOX — UTEP at Oklahoma
FS1 — Tulsa at Wyoming
2 p.m.
ESPNU — BYU at South Florida
SECN — Troy at Mississippi
4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Rice at Southern California
5 p.m.
ESPN — Utah at Florida
FS1 — Illinois St. at Wisconsin
5:30 p.m.
ABC — Notre Dame at Ohio St.
CBSSN — SMU at North Texas
ESPNU — Memphis at Mississippi St.
SECN — Utah St. at Alabama
6 p.m.
SWX — McNeese State at Montana State
ACCN — Louisville at Syracuse
7:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Idaho at Washington St.
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Boise St. at Oregon St.
FS1 — Kent St. at Washington
9 p.m.
ESPNU — NC A&T vs. NC Central, Charlotte, N.C. (Taped)
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Third Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio
2 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship (Final 3), Third Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at San Francisco OR Texas at Boston
5 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Chicago White Sox OR Seattle at Cleveland
8 p.m.
MLBN — San Diego at LA Dodgers (Joined in Progress)
TENNIS
9 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Ogden, 6:30 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com
FOOTBALL
College: McNeese State at Montana State, 6 p.m., KGHL (94.7 FM and 790 AM) and Mighty790.com