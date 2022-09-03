 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Ogden, 6:30 p.m.

FOOTBALL

College: College of Idaho at Rocky Mountain College, Herb Klindt Field, 11:30 a.m. 

College: Northwestern State at Montana, Washington-Grizzly Stadium, 1 p.m.

College: McNeese State at Montana State, Bobcat Stadium, 6 p.m.

RODEO

NRA: Rockin' RC Rodeo, Hamilton

PRCA: Sanders County Fair & PRCA Rodeo, Plains

PRCA: Dillon Jaycees PRCA Rodeo/Montana's Biggest Weekend

SOCCER

College men: Rimrock Classic, UC Colorado Springs at MSU Billings, Yellowjacket Soccer Field, 3:30 p.m. 

College men: Rocky Mountain College vs. McPherson College, at Sioux City, Iowa, 10:30 a.m. 

College women: Rocky Mountain College at Providence, 3 p.m. 

High school boys: Billings Senior at Bozeman Gallatin, noon

High school boys: Billings Skyview at Bozeman, 5 p.m.

High school boys: Libby at Billings Central, 10 a.m., Amend Park

High school boys: Columbia Falls at Laurel, 10 a.m.

High school boys: Bigfork at Lockwood, noon

High school girls: Billings Senior at Bozeman Gallatin, 2 p.m.

High school girls: Billings Skyview at Bozeman, 7 p.m.

High school girls: Libby at Billings Central, noon, Amend Park

High school girls: Columbia Falls at Laurel, noon

High school girls: Bigfork at Lockwood, 10 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College: MSU Billings at Chadron (Neb.) State Tournament, vs. Chadron State, 11 a.m.; vs. Minot State, 1 p.m. 

College: Rocky Mountain College vs. University of Jamestown, at Sioux City, Iowa, 8 a.m.

College: Rocky Mountain College vs. Midland University, Sioux City, Iowa, 2 p.m. 

High school: Helena Crossover, 11 a.m.

High school: Border Wars at Cody, Wyo.

On TV

AUTO RACING

10:30 a.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 16, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

1 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m.

ABC — Colorado St. at Michigan

ACCN — Rutgers at Boston College

BTN — Buffalo at Maryland

CBSSN — Delaware at Navy

ESPN — NC State at East Carolina

ESPNU — North Carolina at Appalachian St.

FS1 — S. Dakota St. at Iowa

SECN — Sam Houston St. at Texas A&M

1 p.m.

SWX — Northwestern State at Montana

12:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Bowling Green at UCLA

1:30 p.m.

ABC — Oregon vs. Georgia, Atlanta

ACCN — Bethune-Cookman at Miami

BTN — North Dakota at Nebraska

CBS — Arizona at San Diego St.

CBSSN — Houston at UTSA

ESPN — Cincinnati at Arkansas

FOX — UTEP at Oklahoma

FS1 — Tulsa at Wyoming

2 p.m.

ESPNU — BYU at South Florida

SECN — Troy at Mississippi

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Rice at Southern California

5 p.m.

ESPN — Utah at Florida

FS1 — Illinois St. at Wisconsin

5:30 p.m.

ABC — Notre Dame at Ohio St.

CBSSN — SMU at North Texas

ESPNU — Memphis at Mississippi St.

SECN — Utah St. at Alabama

6 p.m.

SWX — McNeese State at Montana State

ACCN — Louisville at Syracuse

7:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Idaho at Washington St.

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Boise St. at Oregon St.

FS1 — Kent St. at Washington

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NC A&T vs. NC Central, Charlotte, N.C. (Taped)

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Third Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio

2 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship (Final 3), Third Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at San Francisco OR Texas at Boston

5 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Chicago White Sox OR Seattle at Cleveland

8 p.m.

MLBN — San Diego at LA Dodgers (Joined in Progress)

TENNIS

9 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Ogden, 6:30 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

FOOTBALL

College: McNeese State at Montana State, 6 p.m., KGHL (94.7 FM and 790 AM) and Mighty790.com

 

