Local events
BASKETBALL
College women: Sacramento State at Montana, noon
College women: Rocky Mountain at MSU-Northern, 5 p.m.
College men: Rocky Mountain at MSU-Northern, 7 p.m.
College men: Montana at Sacramento State, noon
College men: Montana State at Northern Arizona, noon
College women: Northern Arizona at Montana State, noon
High school girls: Billings Senior at Billings West, 2 p.m.
HOCKEY
High school: Missoula at Billings Bulls, 7 a.m., Centennial Ice Arena
WRESTLING
High school: Lockwood at Billings Central, 9 a.m.
High school girls: Billings Senior, Billings West and Billings Skyview at Kalispell Glacier and Kalispell Flathead, 10 a.m.
High school: Laurel vs. Glasgow and Hardin at Hardin, 10 a.m.
High school: Lockwood vs. Glendive at St. Francis, 11:30 a.m.
High school: East Helena at Billings Central, 1:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
High school: Billings Senior at Hardin, noon
High school: Billings Skyview in a virtual meet, at Rocky Mountain College, noon
High school: Billings West in a virtual meet, at Rocky Mountain College, 2 p.m.
On TV
AUTO RACING
6 p.m.
NBCSN — AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, Round 2, Houston
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
10 a.m.
CBS — Houston at Temple
ESPN — Kansas at Oklahoma
ESPN2 — Auburn at South Carolina
FOX — Connecticut at Creighton
10:30 a.m.
NBCSN — George Mason at St. Joseph's
11 a.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Vanderbilt
Noon
BTN — Maryland at Minnesota
CBS — Baylor at Oklahoma State
ESPN — North Carolina State at North Carolina
ESPN2 — Florida at Georgia
ESPNU — Southern Methodist at Central Florida
12:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Army at Navy
NBCSN — La Salle at Richmond
FOX — Providence at Villanova
1 p.m.
ABC — Clemson at Florida State
1:30 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi
2 p.m.
CBS — Ohio State at Wisconsin
ESPN — Duke at Louisville
ESPN2 — West Virginia at Kansas State
FS1 — Utah Valley at St. John's
2:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Dayton at Virginia Commonwealth
3 p.m.
FOX — UCLA at Stanford
4 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Wake Forest
ESPN — Louisiana State at Kentucky
FS1 — DePaul at Marquette
SECN — Mississippi State at Alabama
5 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Penn State
CBSSN — St. Mary's at San Francisco
6 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Virginia
ESPN2 — Colorado at Washington State
PAC-12N — Southern California at California
6:30 p.m.
SECN — Missouri at Tennessee
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Pepperdine at Brigham Young
8:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon State at Oregon
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Texas at Iowa State
GOLF
11:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Tranquilo Golf Course, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
12:30 p.m.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Tranquilo Golf Course, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Desert Classic, Third Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse & Golf Courses, La Quinta, Calif.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Final Round, Hualalai Golf Course, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii
Midnight (Sunday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Final Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRLS)
SWX — Billings Senior at Billings West, 2 p.m.
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.
FS1 — America's Day at the Races
2 p.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
2:30 p.m.
NBC — The Pegasus World Cup Invitational: From Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach, Fla.
NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
NBATV — Miami at Brooklyn
NHL HOCKEY
Noon
NHLN — Tampa Bay at Columbus
5 p.m.
NHLN — Montréal at Vancouver
8 p.m.
NHLN — Ottawa at Winnipeg
BULL RIDING
7 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Pendleton Whisky Invitational, Arcadia, Fla. (taped)
On radio and Internet
BASKETBALL
College men: Montana at Sacramento State, noon, KYSX (105.1 FM)
College men: Montana State at Northern Arizona, noon, KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com
High school girls: Billings Senior at Billings West, 2 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
High school girls: Joliet at Huntley Project, 4 p.m., KMXE (99.3 FM) and fm99mtn.com (Stream 1)
High school boys: Joliet at Huntley Project, 5:30 p.m., KMXE (99.3 FM) and fm99mtn.com (Stream 1)