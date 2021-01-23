 Skip to main content
Local events 

BASKETBALL

College women: Sacramento State at Montana, noon

College women: Rocky Mountain at MSU-Northern, 5 p.m.

College men: Rocky Mountain at MSU-Northern, 7 p.m.

College men: Montana at Sacramento State, noon

College men: Montana State at Northern Arizona, noon

College women: Northern Arizona at Montana State, noon

High school girls: Billings Senior at Billings West, 2 p.m.

HOCKEY

High school: Missoula at Billings Bulls, 7 a.m., Centennial Ice Arena

WRESTLING

High school: Lockwood at Billings Central, 9 a.m.

High school girls: Billings Senior, Billings West and Billings Skyview at Kalispell Glacier and Kalispell Flathead, 10 a.m.

High school: Laurel vs. Glasgow and Hardin at Hardin, 10 a.m.

High school: Lockwood vs. Glendive at St. Francis, 11:30 a.m. 

High school: East Helena at Billings Central, 1:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school: Billings Senior at Hardin, noon

High school: Billings Skyview in a virtual meet, at Rocky Mountain College, noon

High school: Billings West in a virtual meet, at Rocky Mountain College, 2 p.m. 

On TV

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.

NBCSN — AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, Round 2, Houston

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

10 a.m. 

CBS — Houston at Temple

ESPN — Kansas at Oklahoma

ESPN2 — Auburn at South Carolina

FOX — Connecticut at Creighton

10:30 a.m. 

NBCSN — George Mason at St. Joseph's

11 a.m. 

SECN — Arkansas at Vanderbilt

Noon

BTN — Maryland at Minnesota

CBS — Baylor at Oklahoma State

ESPN — North Carolina State at North Carolina

ESPN2 — Florida at Georgia

ESPNU — Southern Methodist at Central Florida

12:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Army at Navy

NBCSN — La Salle at Richmond

FOX — Providence at Villanova

1 p.m.

ABC — Clemson at Florida State

1:30 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi

2 p.m.

CBS — Ohio State at Wisconsin

ESPN — Duke at Louisville

ESPN2 — West Virginia at Kansas State

FS1 — Utah Valley at St. John's

2:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Dayton at Virginia Commonwealth

3 p.m.

FOX — UCLA at Stanford

4 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Wake Forest

ESPN — Louisiana State at Kentucky

FS1 — DePaul at Marquette

SECN — Mississippi State at Alabama

5 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Penn State

CBSSN — St. Mary's at San Francisco

6 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Virginia

ESPN2 — Colorado at Washington State

PAC-12N — Southern California at California

6:30 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at Tennessee

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Pepperdine at Brigham Young

8:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon State at Oregon

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas at Iowa State

GOLF

11:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Tranquilo Golf Course, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

12:30 p.m.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Tranquilo Golf Course, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Desert Classic, Third Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse & Golf Courses, La Quinta, Calif.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Final Round, Hualalai Golf Course, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

Midnight (Sunday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Final Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRLS)

SWX — Billings Senior at Billings West, 2 p.m.

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m. 

FS1 — America's Day at the Races

2 p.m.

FS2 — America's Day at the Races

2:30 p.m.

NBC — The Pegasus World Cup Invitational: From Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

NBATV — Miami at Brooklyn

NHL HOCKEY

Noon

NHLN — Tampa Bay at Columbus

5 p.m.

NHLN — Montréal at Vancouver

8 p.m.

NHLN — Ottawa at Winnipeg

BULL RIDING

7 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Pendleton Whisky Invitational, Arcadia, Fla. (taped)

On radio and Internet

BASKETBALL

College men: Montana at Sacramento State, noon, KYSX (105.1 FM)

College men: Montana State at Northern Arizona, noon, KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com

High school girls: Billings Senior at Billings West, 2 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

High school girls: Joliet at Huntley Project, 4 p.m., KMXE (99.3 FM) and fm99mtn.com (Stream 1)

High school boys: Joliet at Huntley Project, 5:30 p.m., KMXE (99.3 FM) and fm99mtn.com (Stream 1)

