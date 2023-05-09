Local Events
GOLF
High school: Class B Divisional, Division 1, Marias Valley, Shelby
High school: Class B Divisional, Division 3, Indian Springs, Eureka
SOFTBALL
High school: Billings Senior at Belgrade, 5 p.m.
High school: Billings Skyview at Billings West (2), 2:30 p.m., Will James
High school: Lockwood at Billings Central, 4 p.m., Ben Steele
High school: Laurel at Hardin, 3 p.m.
TENNIS
High school boys: Billings Skyview vs. Billings West, 3:30 p.m., Castle Rock Park
High school girls: Billings Skyview vs. Billings West, 3:30 p.m., Yellowstone Country Club
TRACK AND FIELD
High school: Billings City Meet field events, 4 p.m., Daylis Stadium
High school: John Polich Invitational, 10 a.m., Miles City
High school: 2C, Lambert
On TV
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE BASEBALL
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at Louisville
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Nebraska at Creighton
PAC-12N — BYU at Utah
COLLEGE GOLF
2:30 p.m.
GOLF — The PGA WORKS Collegiate Championships, second round
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
5:30 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Missouri vs. Mississippi St., first round
MLB BASEBALL
5 p.m.
TBS — Boston at Atlanta
7:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Angels OR Miami at Arizona
NBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Philadelphia at Boston, Game 5
8 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Denver, Game 5
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Carolina at New Jersey, Game 4
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Seattle, Game 4