Local Events
BASKETBALL
College men: GNAC Tournament, at Bellingham, Wash.
College women: GNAC Tournament, at Bellingham, Wash.
High school boys and girls: Eastern AA, at Great Falls High School
High school girls: Class A state play-in, Laurel vs. Columbia Falls at Butte Civic Center, 1 p.m.
High school boys and girls: Southern B at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
High school boys: Northern B at Shelby
High school boys and girls: Southern C at Lockwood
High school boys and girls: Eastern C at Wolf Point
BASEBALL
College: MSU Billings at Colorado Mesa, noon
SOFTBALL
College: MSU Billings at Central Washington (DH), noon and 2 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
College men and women: NAIA Indoor Track and Field National Championships, Day 3, Kansas City, Mo.
On TV
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain
11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
Noon
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 300, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
BOXING
7 p.m.
SHO — Showtime Championship: Brandon Figueroa vs. Mark Magsayo (Featherweights), Ontario, Calif.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
10 a.m.
CBS — Alabama at Texas A&M
ESPN — Ohio St. at Michigan St.
ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Baylor
ESPNEWS — Penn at Princeton
FOX — Seton Hall at Providence
10:30 a.m.
USA — George Mason at Richmond
11 a.m.
SECN — Georgia at South Carolina
Noon
CBS — Kentucky at Arkansas
ESPN — Tennessee at Auburn
ESPN2 — Louisville at Virginia
FOX — St. John’s at Marquette
12:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Georgia Tech at Boston College
USA — St. Bonaventure at UMass
1:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Missouri Valley Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, St. Louis
SECN — Mississippi at Missouri
2 p.m.
CBS — Stanford at Oregon
ESPN — Kansas at Texas
ESPN2 — Florida St. at Virginia Tech
2:30 p.m.
USA — VCU at George Washington
3:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Utah at Colorado
4 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Miami
CBSSN — Missouri Valley Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, St. Louis
ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech
SECN — LSU at Florida
4:30 p.m.
ESPN — Duke at North Carolina
5 p.m.
FS1 — Butler at Xavier
5:30 p.m.
FOX — UConn at Villanova
6 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Clemson
CBSSN — Davidson at Rhode Island
ESPN2 — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD, Championship, Evansville, Ind.
PAC-12N — California at Oregon St.
6:30 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Hawaii at UC Santa Barbara
FS1 — Creighton at DePaul
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Wyoming at San Diego St.
ESPN — Arizona at UCLA
ESPN2 — West Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Loyola Marymount, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
9 p.m.
FS1 — Arizona St. at Southern California
10:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — West Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Santa Clara, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
9 a.m.
CBSSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Wilmington, Del.
10 a.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Greensboro, N.C.
FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD vs. UConn, Quarterfinal, Uncasville, Conn.
11:30 a.m.
CBSSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Wilmington, Del.
12:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Greensboro, N.C.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Minneapolis
FS2 — Big East Tournament: Marquette vs. St. John’s, Quarterfinal, Uncasville, Conn.
2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, S.C.
3 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Minneapolis
4:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, S.C.
5 p.m.
FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD vs. Villanova, Quarterfinal, Uncasville, Conn.
7:30 p.m.
FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD vs. Creighton, Quarterfinal, Uncasville, Conn.
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan St. at Notre Dame, Quarterfinal, Game 2
COLLEGE HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
10 a.m.
ESPNU — Hockey East Tournament: Providence at Northeastern, Championship
COLLEGE WRESTLING
8 a.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Session 1, Ann Arbor, Mich.
5:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Semifinals, Ann Arbor, Mich.
GOLF
10:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Bay Hill, Fla.
12:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Third Round, Grand Reserve Country Club (Old), Río Grande, Puerto Rico
NBC — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Bay Hill, Fla.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, Second Round, Omni Tucson National - Catalina Course, Tucson, Ariz.
7:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Final Round, Sentosa Golf Club - Tanjong Course, Singapore
HORSE RACING
Noon
CNBC — 1/ST RACING TOUR: From Gulfstream Park and Santa Anita Park
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
9 p.m.
ESPNU — NLL: Las Vegas at San Diego (Taped)
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.
ESPNEWS — UFC 285 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 285 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
7 a.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Tampa Bay vs. Toronto, Dunedin, Fla. (Taped)
11 a.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: NY Mets vs. Miami, Cape Coral, Fla.
2 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Colorado vs. Seattle, Peoria, Ariz. (Taped)
6 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: LA Dodgers vs. Kansas City (Split Squad), Surprise, Ariz.
9 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Tampa Bay vs. NY Yankees, Tampa, Fla. (Taped)
NBA BASKETBALL
4:30 p.m.
ABC — Philadelphia at Milwaukee
NFL FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
NFLN — NFL Scouting Combine: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers & Tight Ends, Indianapolis
NHL HOCKEY
10:55 a.m.
ABC — NY Rangers at Boston
1:30 p.m.
ABC — Colorado at Dallas
5 p.m.
NHLN — Toronto at Vancouver
SKIING
11 a.m.
CNBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Aspen, Colo.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Chelsea
10:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Leicester City at Southampton
2:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS: Portland at LAFC
SWIMMING
12:30 p.m.
CNBC — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Taped)
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — Dubai-ATP Final
1:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Santiago-ATP, Austin-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Semifinals
8 p.m.
TENNIS — Acapulco-ATP Final
XFL FOOTBALL
2 p.m.
FX — Seattle at Vegas
On Radio and Internet
BASKETBALL
High school boys and girls: Eastern AA tourney games with Billings Skyview, ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com
High school boys and girls: All Southern B tourney games with Shepherd and Huntley Project, ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com
High school boys and girls: All Skyview, Senior, and West boys and girls games from the Eastern AA tourney beginning with the semifinals KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com