Local Events

BASKETBALL

College men: GNAC Tournament, at Bellingham, Wash.

College women: GNAC Tournament, at Bellingham, Wash.

High school boys and girls: Eastern AA, at Great Falls High School

High school girls: Class A state play-in, Laurel vs. Columbia Falls at Butte Civic Center, 1 p.m.

High school boys and girls: Southern B at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

High school boys: Northern B at Shelby

High school boys and girls: Southern C at Lockwood

High school boys and girls: Eastern C at Wolf Point

BASEBALL

College: MSU Billings at Colorado Mesa, noon

SOFTBALL

College: MSU Billings at Central Washington (DH), noon and 2 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College men and women: NAIA Indoor Track and Field National Championships, Day 3, Kansas City, Mo.

On TV

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain

11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

Noon

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 300, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

BOXING

7 p.m.

SHO — Showtime Championship: Brandon Figueroa vs. Mark Magsayo (Featherweights), Ontario, Calif.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

CBS — Alabama at Texas A&M

ESPN — Ohio St. at Michigan St.

ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Baylor

ESPNEWS — Penn at Princeton

FOX — Seton Hall at Providence

10:30 a.m.

USA — George Mason at Richmond

11 a.m.

SECN — Georgia at South Carolina

Noon

CBS — Kentucky at Arkansas

ESPN — Tennessee at Auburn

ESPN2 — Louisville at Virginia

FOX — St. John’s at Marquette

12:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Georgia Tech at Boston College

USA — St. Bonaventure at UMass

1:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Missouri Valley Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, St. Louis

SECN — Mississippi at Missouri

2 p.m.

CBS — Stanford at Oregon

ESPN — Kansas at Texas

ESPN2 — Florida St. at Virginia Tech

2:30 p.m.

USA — VCU at George Washington

3:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at Colorado

4 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Miami

CBSSN — Missouri Valley Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, St. Louis

ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech

SECN — LSU at Florida

4:30 p.m.

ESPN — Duke at North Carolina

5 p.m.

FS1 — Butler at Xavier

5:30 p.m.

FOX — UConn at Villanova

6 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Clemson

CBSSN — Davidson at Rhode Island

ESPN2 — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD, Championship, Evansville, Ind.

PAC-12N — California at Oregon St.

6:30 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Hawaii at UC Santa Barbara

FS1 — Creighton at DePaul

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Wyoming at San Diego St.

ESPN — Arizona at UCLA

ESPN2 — West Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Loyola Marymount, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

FS1 — Arizona St. at Southern California

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — West Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Santa Clara, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

9 a.m.

CBSSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Wilmington, Del.

10 a.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Greensboro, N.C.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD vs. UConn, Quarterfinal, Uncasville, Conn.

11:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Wilmington, Del.

12:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Greensboro, N.C.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Minneapolis

FS2 — Big East Tournament: Marquette vs. St. John’s, Quarterfinal, Uncasville, Conn.

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, S.C.

3 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Minneapolis

4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, S.C.

5 p.m.

FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD vs. Villanova, Quarterfinal, Uncasville, Conn.

7:30 p.m.

FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD vs. Creighton, Quarterfinal, Uncasville, Conn.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan St. at Notre Dame, Quarterfinal, Game 2

COLLEGE HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

10 a.m.

ESPNU — Hockey East Tournament: Providence at Northeastern, Championship

COLLEGE WRESTLING

8 a.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Session 1, Ann Arbor, Mich.

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Semifinals, Ann Arbor, Mich.

GOLF

10:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Bay Hill, Fla.

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Third Round, Grand Reserve Country Club (Old), Río Grande, Puerto Rico

NBC — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Bay Hill, Fla.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, Second Round, Omni Tucson National - Catalina Course, Tucson, Ariz.

7:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Final Round, Sentosa Golf Club - Tanjong Course, Singapore

HORSE RACING

Noon

CNBC — 1/ST RACING TOUR: From Gulfstream Park and Santa Anita Park

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL: Las Vegas at San Diego (Taped)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.

ESPNEWS — UFC 285 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 285 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

7 a.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Tampa Bay vs. Toronto, Dunedin, Fla. (Taped)

11 a.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: NY Mets vs. Miami, Cape Coral, Fla.

2 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Colorado vs. Seattle, Peoria, Ariz. (Taped)

6 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: LA Dodgers vs. Kansas City (Split Squad), Surprise, Ariz.

9 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Tampa Bay vs. NY Yankees, Tampa, Fla. (Taped)

NBA BASKETBALL

4:30 p.m.

ABC — Philadelphia at Milwaukee

NFL FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

NFLN — NFL Scouting Combine: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers & Tight Ends, Indianapolis

NHL HOCKEY

10:55 a.m.

ABC — NY Rangers at Boston

1:30 p.m.

ABC — Colorado at Dallas

5 p.m.

NHLN — Toronto at Vancouver

SKIING

11 a.m.

CNBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Aspen, Colo.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Chelsea

10:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Leicester City at Southampton

2:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Portland at LAFC

SWIMMING

12:30 p.m.

CNBC — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Taped)

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-ATP Final

1:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Santiago-ATP, Austin-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Semifinals

8 p.m.

TENNIS — Acapulco-ATP Final

XFL FOOTBALL

2 p.m.

FX — Seattle at Vegas

On Radio and Internet

BASKETBALL

High school boys and girls: Eastern AA tourney games with Billings Skyview, ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com

High school boys and girls: All Southern B tourney games with Shepherd and Huntley Project, ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com

High school boys and girls: All Skyview, Senior, and West boys and girls games from the Eastern AA tourney beginning with the semifinals KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com