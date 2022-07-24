Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Great Falls at Billings Mustangs, 1:05 p.m., Dehler Park
Legion: Eastern A District Tournament, Pirtz Field
BIG SKY STATE GAMES
Volleyball: Quads, Rose Park
Shooting: Cowboy Action and Wild Bunch, Billings Rod & Gun Club
Archery: Blue Creek Sport Shooting
RODEO
PRCA: Marias River Stampede, Shelby
Yellowstone Drag Strip: Big Sky Nationals, Wild West Drag Fest, small tire/big tire; qualifying at 10 a.m. and eliminations at 1:30 pm.
On TV
AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Lenovo French Grand Prix, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France
8 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Lommel, Belgium
9 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Lommel, Belgium
11:30 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped)
1 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Hy-Vee Salute To Farmers 300, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The M&M's Fan Appreciation 400, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
2 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: The DENSO Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
CBS — Week 6: Tri State vs. 3 Headed Monsters, Power vs. Aliens, Bivouac vs. Killer 3's, Dallas
CYCLING
8 a.m.
USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 21, 70 miles, Paris La Défense Arena to the Champs-Élysées, France
1 p.m.
CNBC — UCI: The Women's Tour de France, Stage 1, 51 miles, Paris (Eiffel Tower) to Champs-Élysées, France (Taped)
GOLF
1:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Classic, Third Round, Hillside Golf Links, Liverpool, United Kingdom (Taped)
3:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
7 a.m.
CNBC — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Final Round, Kings Course at Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland
10 a.m.
NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Final Round, Kings Course at Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
5 p.m.
ESPNU — The Alliance Fastpitch All-Star Game: American vs. National, Kokomo, Ind.
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
LACROSSE (MEN'S)
Noon
ESPN2 — PLL: Cannons vs. Archers, Fairfield, Conn.
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — PLL: Chrome vs. Waterdogs, Fairfield, Conn.
MLB BASEBALL
9 a.m.
MLBN — The 2022 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
2 p.m.
ROOT — Houston at Seattle
5 p.m.
ESPN — San Diego at NY Mets
SOCCER (MEN'S)
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Atlanta United FC at LA Galaxy
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
5:45 p.m.
FS2 — The America Cup: Chile vs. Venezuela, Fifth-Place Match, Armenia, Colombia
TBT BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN — Dayton Regional: Athletics Miami vs. TMT, Round of 64, Dayton, Ohio
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — West Virginia Regional: Virginia Dream vs. Best Virginia, Round of 64, Charleston, W.V.
TENNIS
3:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Gstaad-ATP Final
4 a.m.
TENNIS — Gstaad-ATP Final
7 a.m.
TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP Final
Noon
TENNIS — Palermo-WTA Final
5 p.m.
TENNIS — Atlanta Open Women's Exhibition
TRACK AND FIELD
6 p.m.
CNBC — World Championships: Day 10 - Evening Session, Eugene, Ore.
7 p.m.
NBC — World Championships: Day 10 - Evening Session, Eugene, Ore.
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
NBATV — Dallas at Indiana
4 p.m.
NBATV — Atlanta at Seattle
X GAMES
11 a.m.
ABC — Summer X Games 2022: From Southern California
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Great Falls at Billings Mustangs, 1:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com