Local Events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Great Falls at Billings Mustangs, 1:05 p.m., Dehler Park

Legion: Eastern A District Tournament, Pirtz Field

BIG SKY STATE GAMES

Volleyball: Quads, Rose Park

Shooting: Cowboy Action and Wild Bunch, Billings Rod & Gun Club

Archery: Blue Creek Sport Shooting

RODEO

PRCA: Marias River Stampede, Shelby

Yellowstone Drag Strip: Big Sky Nationals, Wild West Drag Fest, small tire/big tire; qualifying at 10 a.m. and eliminations at 1:30 pm.

All YDS classes.

On TV

AUTO RACING

6:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Lenovo French Grand Prix, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France

8 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Lommel, Belgium

9 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Lommel, Belgium

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped)

1 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Hy-Vee Salute To Farmers 300, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The M&M's Fan Appreciation 400, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

2 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The DENSO Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

CBS — Week 6: Tri State vs. 3 Headed Monsters, Power vs. Aliens, Bivouac vs. Killer 3's, Dallas

CYCLING

8 a.m.

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 21, 70 miles, Paris La Défense Arena to the Champs-Élysées, France

1 p.m.

CNBC — UCI: The Women's Tour de France, Stage 1, 51 miles, Paris (Eiffel Tower) to Champs-Élysées, France (Taped)

GOLF

1:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Classic, Third Round, Hillside Golf Links, Liverpool, United Kingdom (Taped)

3:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

7 a.m.

CNBC — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Final Round, Kings Course at Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland

10 a.m.

NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Final Round, Kings Course at Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

ESPNU — The Alliance Fastpitch All-Star Game: American vs. National, Kokomo, Ind.

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

LACROSSE (MEN'S)

Noon

ESPN2 — PLL: Cannons vs. Archers, Fairfield, Conn.

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — PLL: Chrome vs. Waterdogs, Fairfield, Conn.

MLB BASEBALL

9 a.m.

MLBN — The 2022 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

2 p.m.

ROOT — Houston at Seattle

5 p.m.

ESPN — San Diego at NY Mets

SOCCER (MEN'S)

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Atlanta United FC at LA Galaxy

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

5:45 p.m.

FS2 — The America Cup: Chile vs. Venezuela, Fifth-Place Match, Armenia, Colombia

TBT BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — Dayton Regional: Athletics Miami vs. TMT, Round of 64, Dayton, Ohio

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — West Virginia Regional: Virginia Dream vs. Best Virginia, Round of 64, Charleston, W.V.

TENNIS

3:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Gstaad-ATP Final

4 a.m.

TENNIS — Gstaad-ATP Final

7 a.m.

TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP Final

Noon

TENNIS — Palermo-WTA Final

5 p.m.

TENNIS — Atlanta Open Women's Exhibition

TRACK AND FIELD

6 p.m.

CNBC — World Championships: Day 10 - Evening Session, Eugene, Ore.

7 p.m.

NBC — World Championships: Day 10 - Evening Session, Eugene, Ore.

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at Indiana

4 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at Seattle

X GAMES

11 a.m.

ABC — Summer X Games 2022: From Southern California

On Radio and Internet

Pioneer League: Great Falls at Billings Mustangs, 1:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com