Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events 

On TV

AUTO RACING

Formula One: The Bahrain Grand Prix, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain, 7:05 a.m., ESPN2

BASKETBALL 

College men: Massachusetts (Lowell) at Ohio State, 10 a.m., BTN

College men: Richmond at Kentucky, 11 a.m., ESPN

College men: Hall of Fame Classic: TBD, Third-Place Game, Kansas City, Mo., 11 a.m., ESPN2

College men: Mount St. Mary's at Maryland, noon, BTN

College men: Florida A&M at Georgia, noon, SECN

College women: Georgia at Georgia Tech, noon, ACCN

College men: Hall of Fame Classic: TBD, Championship, Kansas City, Mo., 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

College men: Hofstra at Rutgers, 2 p.m., BTN

College men: Houston Baptist at Arizona State, 2 p.m., PAC-12N

College women: Miami at Notre Dame, 2 p.m., ACCN

College women: Belmont at Kentucky, 2 p.m., SECN

College men: North Dakota State at Creighton, 2:30 p.m., FS1

College men: Houston vs. Texas Tech, Fort Worth, Texas, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

College men: San Francisco vs. Rhode Island, Uncasville, Conn., 3:30 p.m., ESPNU

College men: North Florida at Miami, 4 p.m., ACCN

College men: Oakland at Michigan, 4 p.m., BTN

College men: Texas (El Paso) at Arizona, 4 p.m., PAC-12N

College men: Eastern Illinois at Butler, 4:30 p.m., FS1

College men: Virginia Tech vs. South Florida, Uncasville, Conn., 6 p.m., ESPN2

BOWLING

PBA: PBA League All-Star Clash, 12:30 p.m., FOX

FOOTBALL

NFL: Las Vegas at Atlanta, 11 a.m., CBS

NFL: New Orleans at Denver, San Francisco at LA Rams, 2:05 p.m. FOX

NFL: Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 2:25 p.m., CBS

NFL: Chicago at Green Bay, 6:20 p.m., NBC

HORSE RACING

America's Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS1

America's Day at the Races, 2:30 p.m., FS1

RUGBY

Pro14: Glasgow at Cardiff, 12:30 p.m., ESPNEWS

SOCCER 

Premier League: Manchester United at Southampton, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN

Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Chelsea, 9:25 a.m., NBCSN

Premier League: Wolverhampton at Arsenal, 12:10 p.m., NBCSN

MLS: Eastern Conference semifinal: New England at Orlando City SC, 1 p.m., ABC

MLS: Eastern Conference semifinal: Nashville SC at Columbus Crew SC, 6 p.m., ESPN

 

