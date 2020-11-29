Local events
On TV
AUTO RACING
Formula One: The Bahrain Grand Prix, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain, 7:05 a.m., ESPN2
BASKETBALL
College men: Massachusetts (Lowell) at Ohio State, 10 a.m., BTN
College men: Richmond at Kentucky, 11 a.m., ESPN
College men: Hall of Fame Classic: TBD, Third-Place Game, Kansas City, Mo., 11 a.m., ESPN2
College men: Mount St. Mary's at Maryland, noon, BTN
College men: Florida A&M at Georgia, noon, SECN
College women: Georgia at Georgia Tech, noon, ACCN
College men: Hall of Fame Classic: TBD, Championship, Kansas City, Mo., 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
College men: Hofstra at Rutgers, 2 p.m., BTN
College men: Houston Baptist at Arizona State, 2 p.m., PAC-12N
College women: Miami at Notre Dame, 2 p.m., ACCN
College women: Belmont at Kentucky, 2 p.m., SECN
College men: North Dakota State at Creighton, 2:30 p.m., FS1
College men: Houston vs. Texas Tech, Fort Worth, Texas, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
College men: San Francisco vs. Rhode Island, Uncasville, Conn., 3:30 p.m., ESPNU
College men: North Florida at Miami, 4 p.m., ACCN
College men: Oakland at Michigan, 4 p.m., BTN
College men: Texas (El Paso) at Arizona, 4 p.m., PAC-12N
College men: Eastern Illinois at Butler, 4:30 p.m., FS1
College men: Virginia Tech vs. South Florida, Uncasville, Conn., 6 p.m., ESPN2
BOWLING
PBA: PBA League All-Star Clash, 12:30 p.m., FOX
FOOTBALL
NFL: Las Vegas at Atlanta, 11 a.m., CBS
NFL: New Orleans at Denver, San Francisco at LA Rams, 2:05 p.m. FOX
NFL: Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 2:25 p.m., CBS
NFL: Chicago at Green Bay, 6:20 p.m., NBC
HORSE RACING
America's Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS1
America's Day at the Races, 2:30 p.m., FS1
RUGBY
Pro14: Glasgow at Cardiff, 12:30 p.m., ESPNEWS
SOCCER
Premier League: Manchester United at Southampton, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN
Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Chelsea, 9:25 a.m., NBCSN
Premier League: Wolverhampton at Arsenal, 12:10 p.m., NBCSN
MLS: Eastern Conference semifinal: New England at Orlando City SC, 1 p.m., ABC
MLS: Eastern Conference semifinal: Nashville SC at Columbus Crew SC, 6 p.m., ESPN
