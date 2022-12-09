Local Events

BASKETBALL

High school boys and girls: All-American Indian Shootout, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

High school boys and girls: Class B Tip-Off, at Lockwood

High school boys: Missoula Big Sky at Billings Senior, 7 p.m.

High school boys: Missoula Sentinel at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m.

High school boys: Missoula Hellgate at Billings West, 7 p.m.

High school girls: Missoula Big Sky at Billings Senior, 5:30 p.m.

High school girls: Missoula Sentinel at Billings Skyview, 5:30 p.m.

High school girls: Missoula Hellgate at Billings West, 5:30 p.m.

FOOTBALL

College: FCS Playoffs, Quarterfinals, William & Mary at Montana State, 8:15 p.m., Bobcat Stadium

WRESTLING

High school boys: Mining City Duals, Butte, 10 a.m.

High school boys: Powell, Wyoming, Invitational, 11 a.m.

High school: Scottie Invitational, noon

On TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

5 p.m.

SECN — Grambling St. at Vanderbilt

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — FCS Tournament: Samford at N. Dakota St., Quarterfinal

8:15 p.m.

ESPN2 — FCS Tournament: William & Mary at Montana St., Quarterfinal

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

4 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Men's College Cup: Creighton vs. Syracuse, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Men's College Cup: Pittsburgh vs. Indiana, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Michigan St.

5 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Boston U. at Boston College

7 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Minnesota

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, First Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 289 Main Card: Raufeon Stots vs. Danny Sabatello (Bantamweights), Uncasville, Conn.

NBA BASKETBALL

5:45 p.m.

ESPN — LA Lakers at Philadelphia

8:05 p.m.

ESPN — Milwaukee at Dallas

SOCCER (MEN'S)

8 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup: Croatia vs. Brazil, Quarterfinal, Al Rayyan, Qatar

Noon

FOX — FIFA World Cup: Netherlands vs. Argentina, Quarterfinal, Al Rayyan, Qatar

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Open Markal Bourge-de-Peage Exhibition Men's Quarterfinals

On Radio and Internet

BASKETBALL

High school girls: Lodge Grass vs. Shepherd, at Lockwood, 9 a.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com

High school boys: Lodge Grass vs. Shepherd, at Lockwood, 10:30 a.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com

High school girls: Huntley Project vs. Harlem, at Lockwood, 3 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com

High school boys: Huntley Project vs. Harlem, at Lockwood, 4:30 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com

High school boys: Missoula Sentinel at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com

High school boys: Missoula Hellgate at Billings West, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

High school girls: Missoula Sentinel at Billings Skyview, 5:30 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com

High school girls: Missoula Hellgate at Billings West, 5:30 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

FOOTBALL

College: FCS Playoffs, Quarterfinals, William & Mary at Montana State, 8:15 p.m., Bobcat Stadium, KGHL (94.7 FM and 790 AM) and Mighty790.com