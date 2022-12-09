Local Events
BASKETBALL
High school boys and girls: All-American Indian Shootout, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
High school boys and girls: Class B Tip-Off, at Lockwood
High school boys: Missoula Big Sky at Billings Senior, 7 p.m.
High school boys: Missoula Sentinel at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m.
High school boys: Missoula Hellgate at Billings West, 7 p.m.
High school girls: Missoula Big Sky at Billings Senior, 5:30 p.m.
High school girls: Missoula Sentinel at Billings Skyview, 5:30 p.m.
High school girls: Missoula Hellgate at Billings West, 5:30 p.m.
People are also reading…
FOOTBALL
College: FCS Playoffs, Quarterfinals, William & Mary at Montana State, 8:15 p.m., Bobcat Stadium
WRESTLING
High school boys: Mining City Duals, Butte, 10 a.m.
High school boys: Powell, Wyoming, Invitational, 11 a.m.
High school: Scottie Invitational, noon
On TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
5 p.m.
SECN — Grambling St. at Vanderbilt
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — FCS Tournament: Samford at N. Dakota St., Quarterfinal
8:15 p.m.
ESPN2 — FCS Tournament: William & Mary at Montana St., Quarterfinal
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
4 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Men's College Cup: Creighton vs. Syracuse, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Men's College Cup: Pittsburgh vs. Indiana, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
4:30 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Michigan St.
5 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Boston U. at Boston College
7 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Minnesota
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, First Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 289 Main Card: Raufeon Stots vs. Danny Sabatello (Bantamweights), Uncasville, Conn.
NBA BASKETBALL
5:45 p.m.
ESPN — LA Lakers at Philadelphia
8:05 p.m.
ESPN — Milwaukee at Dallas
SOCCER (MEN'S)
8 a.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup: Croatia vs. Brazil, Quarterfinal, Al Rayyan, Qatar
Noon
FOX — FIFA World Cup: Netherlands vs. Argentina, Quarterfinal, Al Rayyan, Qatar
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Open Markal Bourge-de-Peage Exhibition Men's Quarterfinals
On Radio and Internet
BASKETBALL
High school girls: Lodge Grass vs. Shepherd, at Lockwood, 9 a.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com
High school boys: Lodge Grass vs. Shepherd, at Lockwood, 10:30 a.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com
High school girls: Huntley Project vs. Harlem, at Lockwood, 3 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com
High school boys: Huntley Project vs. Harlem, at Lockwood, 4:30 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com
High school boys: Missoula Sentinel at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com
High school boys: Missoula Hellgate at Billings West, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
High school girls: Missoula Sentinel at Billings Skyview, 5:30 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com
High school girls: Missoula Hellgate at Billings West, 5:30 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
FOOTBALL
College: FCS Playoffs, Quarterfinals, William & Mary at Montana State, 8:15 p.m., Bobcat Stadium, KGHL (94.7 FM and 790 AM) and Mighty790.com