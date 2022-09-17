Local Events
CROSS COUNTRY
College: Montana State Billings at Montana State Cross Country Classic, Bridger Creek Country Club, Bozeman, 9 a.m.
High school: Mountain West Invitational, 9:30 a.m., University of Montana golf course, Missoula
FOOTBALL
College: Rocky Mountain College at Montana Tech, 1 p.m.
College: Montana at Indiana State, 11 a.m.
College: Montana State vs. Oregon State, Providence Park, Portland, Ore., 6 p.m.
SOCCER
College men: Providence at Rocky Mountain College, Wendy's Field, 3:30 p.m.
College women: MSU Billings at Central Washington, noon
College women: Providence at Rocky Mountain College, Wendy's Field, 1 p.m.
High school boys: Livingston at Billings Central, noon, Amend Park
High school girls: Livingston at Billings Central, 10 a.m., Amend Park
VOLLEYBALL
College: Alaska at MSU Billings, 1 p.m.
College: Frontier Conference Preseason Tournament, at the Fortin Center, Montana Western vs. MSU-Northern, 9 a.m.; Carroll College vs. Montana Tech, 11 a.m.; Montana Western at Rocky Mountain College, 1 p.m.; MSU-Northern vs. Providence, 3 p.m.; Montana Tech at Rocky Mountain College, 5 p.m.
High school: Billings Senior at Bozeman Gallatin, 3 p.m.
High school: Billings Skyview at Bozeman, 2 p.m.
High school: Billings West at Great Falls CMR, 2 p.m.
High school: Billings Central at Lockwood, 4 p.m.
High school: Laurel at Lewistown, 1 p.m.
On TV
AUTO RACING
5:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Playoffs - Round of 16, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
BULL RIDING
11 a.m.
CBS — PBR Team Series: The PBR Freedom Fest, Game of the Week, Oklahoma City, Okla.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m.
ACCN — Wofford at Virginia Tech
10 a.m.
ABC — UConn at Michigan
BTN — Regional Coverage: S. Illinois at Northwestern OR W. Kentucky at Indiana
CBSSN — Villanova at Army
ESPN — Georgia at South Carolina
ESPN2 — Purdue at Syracuse
ESPNU — Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio)
FOX — Oklahoma at Nebraska
FS1 — Texas St. at Baylor
SECN — Youngstown St. at Kentucky
Noon
ACCN — Old Dominion at Virginia
PAC-12N — S. Alabama at UCLA
12:30 p.m.
NBC — California at Notre Dame
PEACOCK — California at Notre Dame
1 p.m.
SWX — Montana Western at MSU-Northern
CNBC — Morehouse vs. Howard, East Rutherford, N.J.
PEACOCK — Morehouse vs. Howard, East Rutherford, N.J.
1:30 p.m.
ABC — Mississippi at Georgia Tech
BTN — New Mexico St. at Wisconsin
CBS — Penn St. at Auburn
CBSSN — Vanderbilt at N. Illinois
ESPN2 — Colorado at Minnesota
FOX — BYU at Oregon
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Kansas at Houston
FS1 — UT-Martin at Boise St.
SECN — Louisiana-Monroe at Alabama
3 p.m.
ACCN — Liberty at Wake Forest
NFLN — Marshall at Bowling Green
PAC-12N — Colorado St. at Washington St.
4 p.m.
ESPN — Mississippi St. at LSU
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Texas Tech at NC State
FOX — Toledo at Ohio St.
5:30 p.m.
ABC — Michigan St. at Washington
BTN — Nevada at Iowa
CBSSN — UCF at FAU
ESPNU — Pittsburgh at W. Michigan
FS1 — SMU at Maryland
SECN — South Florida at Florida
6 p.m.
ACCN — Louisiana Tech at Clemson
PAC-12N — Montana St. at Oregon St.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Miami at Texas A&M
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — San Diego St. at Utah
8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Grambling St. at Jackson St. (Taped)
FOX — Fresno St. at Southern California
9 p.m.
FS1 — N. Dakota St. at Arizona
PAC-12N — E. Michigan at Arizona St.
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Third Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Third Round, Silverado Resort and Spa - North Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.
7:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Second Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Cleveland (Game 1) OR Colorado at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)
5 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Milwaukee OR Philadelphia at Atlanta
SOCCER (MEN'S)
7 a.m.
ESPN2 — Bundesliga: Schalke 04 at Borussia Dortmund
8 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Newcastle United
10:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Leicester City at Tottenham Hotspur
6 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Atlas at Monterrey
On Radio and Internet
FOOTBALL
College: Montana at Indiana State, 11 a.m., ESPN+
College: Montana State vs. Oregon State, Providence Park, Portland, Ore., 6 p.m., KGHL (94.7 FM and 790 AM) and Mighty790.com