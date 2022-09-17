Local Events

CROSS COUNTRY

College: Montana State Billings at Montana State Cross Country Classic, Bridger Creek Country Club, Bozeman, 9 a.m.

High school: Mountain West Invitational, 9:30 a.m., University of Montana golf course, Missoula

FOOTBALL

College: Rocky Mountain College at Montana Tech, 1 p.m.

College: Montana at Indiana State, 11 a.m.

College: Montana State vs. Oregon State, Providence Park, Portland, Ore., 6 p.m.

SOCCER

College men: Providence at Rocky Mountain College, Wendy's Field, 3:30 p.m.

College women: MSU Billings at Central Washington, noon

College women: Providence at Rocky Mountain College, Wendy's Field, 1 p.m.

High school boys: Livingston at Billings Central, noon, Amend Park

High school girls: Livingston at Billings Central, 10 a.m., Amend Park

VOLLEYBALL

College: Alaska at MSU Billings, 1 p.m.

College: Frontier Conference Preseason Tournament, at the Fortin Center, Montana Western vs. MSU-Northern, 9 a.m.; Carroll College vs. Montana Tech, 11 a.m.; Montana Western at Rocky Mountain College, 1 p.m.; MSU-Northern vs. Providence, 3 p.m.; Montana Tech at Rocky Mountain College, 5 p.m.

High school: Billings Senior at Bozeman Gallatin, 3 p.m.

High school: Billings Skyview at Bozeman, 2 p.m.

High school: Billings West at Great Falls CMR, 2 p.m.

High school: Billings Central at Lockwood, 4 p.m.

High school: Laurel at Lewistown, 1 p.m.

On TV

AUTO RACING

5:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Playoffs - Round of 16, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

BULL RIDING

11 a.m.

CBS — PBR Team Series: The PBR Freedom Fest, Game of the Week, Oklahoma City, Okla.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.

ACCN — Wofford at Virginia Tech

10 a.m.

ABC — UConn at Michigan

BTN — Regional Coverage: S. Illinois at Northwestern OR W. Kentucky at Indiana

CBSSN — Villanova at Army

ESPN — Georgia at South Carolina

ESPN2 — Purdue at Syracuse

ESPNU — Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio)

FOX — Oklahoma at Nebraska

FS1 — Texas St. at Baylor

SECN — Youngstown St. at Kentucky

Noon

ACCN — Old Dominion at Virginia

PAC-12N — S. Alabama at UCLA

12:30 p.m.

NBC — California at Notre Dame

PEACOCK — California at Notre Dame

1 p.m.

SWX — Montana Western at MSU-Northern

CNBC — Morehouse vs. Howard, East Rutherford, N.J.

PEACOCK — Morehouse vs. Howard, East Rutherford, N.J.

1:30 p.m.

ABC — Mississippi at Georgia Tech

BTN — New Mexico St. at Wisconsin

CBS — Penn St. at Auburn

CBSSN — Vanderbilt at N. Illinois

ESPN2 — Colorado at Minnesota

FOX — BYU at Oregon

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Kansas at Houston

FS1 — UT-Martin at Boise St.

SECN — Louisiana-Monroe at Alabama

3 p.m.

ACCN — Liberty at Wake Forest

NFLN — Marshall at Bowling Green

PAC-12N — Colorado St. at Washington St.

4 p.m.

ESPN — Mississippi St. at LSU

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas Tech at NC State

FOX — Toledo at Ohio St.

5:30 p.m.

ABC — Michigan St. at Washington

BTN — Nevada at Iowa

CBSSN — UCF at FAU

ESPNU — Pittsburgh at W. Michigan

FS1 — SMU at Maryland

SECN — South Florida at Florida

6 p.m.

ACCN — Louisiana Tech at Clemson

PAC-12N — Montana St. at Oregon St.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Miami at Texas A&M

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — San Diego St. at Utah

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Grambling St. at Jackson St. (Taped)

FOX — Fresno St. at Southern California

9 p.m.

FS1 — N. Dakota St. at Arizona

PAC-12N — E. Michigan at Arizona St.

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Third Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Third Round, Silverado Resort and Spa - North Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.

7:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Second Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Cleveland (Game 1) OR Colorado at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)

5 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Milwaukee OR Philadelphia at Atlanta

SOCCER (MEN'S)

7 a.m.

ESPN2 — Bundesliga: Schalke 04 at Borussia Dortmund

8 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Newcastle United

10:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Leicester City at Tottenham Hotspur

6 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Atlas at Monterrey

On Radio and Internet

FOOTBALL

College: Montana at Indiana State, 11 a.m., ESPN+

College: Montana State vs. Oregon State, Providence Park, Portland, Ore., 6 p.m., KGHL (94.7 FM and 790 AM) and Mighty790.com