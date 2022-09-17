 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Denny Menholt Chevrolet Sports

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

  • 0

Local Events

CROSS COUNTRY

College: Montana State Billings at Montana State Cross Country Classic, Bridger Creek Country Club, Bozeman, 9 a.m.

High school: Mountain West Invitational, 9:30 a.m., University of Montana golf course, Missoula

FOOTBALL

College: Rocky Mountain College at Montana Tech, 1 p.m. 

College: Montana at Indiana State, 11 a.m.

College: Montana State vs. Oregon State, Providence Park, Portland, Ore., 6 p.m.

SOCCER

College men: Providence at Rocky Mountain College, Wendy's Field, 3:30 p.m.

College women: MSU Billings at Central Washington, noon 

People are also reading…

College women: Providence at Rocky Mountain College, Wendy's Field, 1 p.m. 

High school boys: Livingston at Billings Central, noon, Amend Park

High school girls: Livingston at Billings Central, 10 a.m., Amend Park

VOLLEYBALL

College: Alaska at MSU Billings, 1 p.m. 

College: Frontier Conference Preseason Tournament, at the Fortin Center, Montana Western vs. MSU-Northern, 9 a.m.; Carroll College vs. Montana Tech, 11 a.m.; Montana Western at Rocky Mountain College, 1 p.m.; MSU-Northern vs. Providence, 3 p.m.; Montana Tech at Rocky Mountain College, 5 p.m. 

High school: Billings Senior at Bozeman Gallatin, 3 p.m.

High school: Billings Skyview at Bozeman, 2 p.m.

High school: Billings West at Great Falls CMR, 2 p.m.

High school: Billings Central at Lockwood, 4 p.m.

High school: Laurel at Lewistown, 1 p.m.

On TV

AUTO RACING

5:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Playoffs - Round of 16, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

BULL RIDING

11 a.m.

CBS — PBR Team Series: The PBR Freedom Fest, Game of the Week, Oklahoma City, Okla.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.

ACCN — Wofford at Virginia Tech

10 a.m.

ABC — UConn at Michigan

BTN — Regional Coverage: S. Illinois at Northwestern OR W. Kentucky at Indiana

CBSSN — Villanova at Army

ESPN — Georgia at South Carolina

ESPN2 — Purdue at Syracuse

ESPNU — Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio)

FOX — Oklahoma at Nebraska

FS1 — Texas St. at Baylor

SECN — Youngstown St. at Kentucky

Noon

ACCN — Old Dominion at Virginia

PAC-12N — S. Alabama at UCLA

12:30 p.m.

NBC — California at Notre Dame

PEACOCK — California at Notre Dame

1 p.m.

SWX — Montana Western at MSU-Northern

CNBC — Morehouse vs. Howard, East Rutherford, N.J.

PEACOCK — Morehouse vs. Howard, East Rutherford, N.J.

1:30 p.m.

ABC — Mississippi at Georgia Tech

BTN — New Mexico St. at Wisconsin

CBS — Penn St. at Auburn

CBSSN — Vanderbilt at N. Illinois

ESPN2 — Colorado at Minnesota

FOX — BYU at Oregon

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Kansas at Houston

FS1 — UT-Martin at Boise St.

SECN — Louisiana-Monroe at Alabama

3 p.m.

ACCN — Liberty at Wake Forest

NFLN — Marshall at Bowling Green

PAC-12N — Colorado St. at Washington St.

4 p.m.

ESPN — Mississippi St. at LSU

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas Tech at NC State

FOX — Toledo at Ohio St.

5:30 p.m.

ABC — Michigan St. at Washington

BTN — Nevada at Iowa

CBSSN — UCF at FAU

ESPNU — Pittsburgh at W. Michigan

FS1 — SMU at Maryland

SECN — South Florida at Florida

6 p.m.

ACCN — Louisiana Tech at Clemson

PAC-12N — Montana St. at Oregon St.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Miami at Texas A&M

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — San Diego St. at Utah

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Grambling St. at Jackson St. (Taped)

FOX — Fresno St. at Southern California

9 p.m.

FS1 — N. Dakota St. at Arizona

PAC-12N — E. Michigan at Arizona St.

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Third Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Third Round, Silverado Resort and Spa - North Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.

7:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Second Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Cleveland (Game 1) OR Colorado at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)

5 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Milwaukee OR Philadelphia at Atlanta

SOCCER (MEN'S)

7 a.m.

ESPN2 — Bundesliga: Schalke 04 at Borussia Dortmund

8 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Newcastle United

10:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Leicester City at Tottenham Hotspur

6 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Atlas at Monterrey

On Radio and Internet

FOOTBALL

College: Montana at Indiana State, 11 a.m., ESPN+

College: Montana State vs. Oregon State, Providence Park, Portland, Ore., 6 p.m., KGHL (94.7 FM and 790 AM) and Mighty790.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News