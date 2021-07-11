 Skip to main content
Sports Guide

Local events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Great Falls at Mustangs, 1:05 p.m., Dehler Park

Legion: Laurel at Dickinson, North Dakota, Tournament, TBD

Legion: Billings Royals at Bozeman Round Robin, TBD

Legion: Gopher Classic, Billings Scarlets vs. Bennington, Neb., at Eden Prairie, Minn., 1 p.m.

Legion: Gopher Classic, Billings Scarlets vs. Moorhead, Minn., at Eden Prairie, Minn., 4 p.m.

BIG SKY STATE GAMES

Equestrian Horse Show: at Metra Super Barn, 9 a.m. 

Skeet events: at Blue Creek Sport Shooting, 10 a.m. 

Biathlon: Summer (10 a.m.) & Mountain Bike Biathlon (1:30 p.m.), at Crosscut Mountain Sport Center in Bozeman

Swimming: Last Chance Splash Waterpark, in Helena, 7:40 a.m. 

RODEO

PRCA: Drummond

On TV

AUTO RACING

11 a.m.

CBS — FIA Formula E: The New York City E-Prix, Brooklyn Circuit, Brooklyn, N.Y.

1:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Quaker State 400, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Atlanta

3 p.m.

FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif.

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

12:30 p.m.

NBC — American Century Championship: Final Round, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nev.

1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Marathon Classic, Final Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Final Round, Omaha Country Club, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Marathon Classic, Final Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio (Taped)

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

2 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

TBS — NY Yankees at Houston

1 p.m.

MLBN — All-Star Futures Game: American League vs. National League, Coors Field, Denver

5 p.m.

ESPN — MLB Draft: Day 1

MLBN — MLB Draft: Day 1

NBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals: Phoenix at Milwaukee, Game 3

SOCCER

12:30 p.m.

ESPN — UEFA European Championships: Italy vs. England, Final, London

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Canada vs. Martinique, Group B, Kansas City, Kan.

7 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: U.S. vs. Haiti, Group B, Kansas City, Kan.

TENNIS

7 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Gentlemen's Championship/Mixed Doubles Championship, London

WNBA BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

ABC — Las Vegas at Dallas

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Phoenix at Seattle

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Great Falls at Mustangs, 1:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

