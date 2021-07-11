Local events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Great Falls at Mustangs, 1:05 p.m., Dehler Park
Legion: Laurel at Dickinson, North Dakota, Tournament, TBD
Legion: Billings Royals at Bozeman Round Robin, TBD
Legion: Gopher Classic, Billings Scarlets vs. Bennington, Neb., at Eden Prairie, Minn., 1 p.m.
Legion: Gopher Classic, Billings Scarlets vs. Moorhead, Minn., at Eden Prairie, Minn., 4 p.m.
BIG SKY STATE GAMES
Equestrian Horse Show: at Metra Super Barn, 9 a.m.
Skeet events: at Blue Creek Sport Shooting, 10 a.m.
Biathlon: Summer (10 a.m.) & Mountain Bike Biathlon (1:30 p.m.), at Crosscut Mountain Sport Center in Bozeman
Swimming: Last Chance Splash Waterpark, in Helena, 7:40 a.m.
RODEO
PRCA: Drummond
On TV
AUTO RACING
11 a.m.
CBS — FIA Formula E: The New York City E-Prix, Brooklyn Circuit, Brooklyn, N.Y.
1:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Quaker State 400, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Atlanta
3 p.m.
FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif.
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
12:30 p.m.
NBC — American Century Championship: Final Round, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nev.
1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Marathon Classic, Final Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Final Round, Omaha Country Club, Omaha, Neb.
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Marathon Classic, Final Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio (Taped)
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
2 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
TBS — NY Yankees at Houston
1 p.m.
MLBN — All-Star Futures Game: American League vs. National League, Coors Field, Denver
5 p.m.
ESPN — MLB Draft: Day 1
MLBN — MLB Draft: Day 1
NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ABC — NBA Finals: Phoenix at Milwaukee, Game 3
SOCCER
12:30 p.m.
ESPN — UEFA European Championships: Italy vs. England, Final, London
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Canada vs. Martinique, Group B, Kansas City, Kan.
7 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: U.S. vs. Haiti, Group B, Kansas City, Kan.
TENNIS
7 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Gentlemen's Championship/Mixed Doubles Championship, London
WNBA BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
ABC — Las Vegas at Dallas
4 p.m.
CBSSN — Phoenix at Seattle
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Great Falls at Mustangs, 1:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com