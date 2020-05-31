Local events
LEGION BASEBALL
Billings Scarlets vs. Missoula, 10 a.m., Pirtz Field
Billings Royals vs. Missoula, 12:30 p.m., Pirtz Field
Billings Royals vs. Billings Scarlets, 3 p.m., Pirtz Field
On TV
HORSE RACING
America's Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2
Trackside Live!, 2 p.m., NBCSN
MOTORSPORTS
MotoAmerica Superbike, Road America, noon, FS1
Monster Energy Supercross, 1 p.m., NBCSN
NASCAR: Cup Series, Food City presents the Supermarket Heroes 500, 1:30 p.m., FS1
Monster Energy Supercross, 2 p.m., NBC
SOCCER
Bundesliga: FC Union Berlin at Borussia Monchengladbach, 7:20 a.m., FS1
Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at SC Paderborn 07, 9:50 a.m., FS1
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!