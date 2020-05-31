Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Local events

LEGION BASEBALL

Billings Scarlets vs. Missoula, 10 a.m., Pirtz Field

Billings Royals vs. Missoula, 12:30 p.m., Pirtz Field

Billings Royals vs. Billings Scarlets, 3 p.m., Pirtz Field

On TV

HORSE RACING

America's Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2

Trackside Live!, 2 p.m., NBCSN

MOTORSPORTS

MotoAmerica Superbike, Road America, noon, FS1

Monster Energy Supercross, 1 p.m., NBCSN

NASCAR: Cup Series, Food City presents the Supermarket Heroes 500, 1:30 p.m., FS1

Monster Energy Supercross, 2 p.m., NBC

SOCCER

Bundesliga: FC Union Berlin at Borussia Monchengladbach, 7:20 a.m., FS1

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at SC Paderborn 07, 9:50 a.m., FS1

 

 

