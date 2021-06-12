Local events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Mustangs at Missoula, 7 p.m.
Legion: Froid at Laurel (2), 5 p.m.
Legion: Billings Royals at Mandan, North Dakota, Tournament
Legion: Billings Scarlets at Helena (2), 5 p.m.
BASKETBALL
High school: Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series, at Lockwood High School, 5:30 p.m. girls, 7:30 p.m., boys
FOOTBALL
High school: Class B Big Sky All-Star Game, Lockwood High School, 11 a.m.
MOTORSPORTS
Billings Motorcycle Club: Spring Classic Motocross, 9 a.m., BMC Grounds
RODEO
NRA/NWRA: Culbertson, Poplar
High school: Montana High School Rodeo Association State Finals, Fallon County Arena, Baker
On TV
AUTO RACING
9 a.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar: Qualifying, Belle Isle Street Circuit, Detroit
11 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The SpeedyCash.com 220, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
11:30 a.m.
CBS — The World of Outlaws: It's Dirt Baby!, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn. (taped)
Noon
NBC — IndyCar: The Detroit Grand Prix, Race 1, Belle Isle Street Circuit, Detroit
2 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 250, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
FS2 — MotoAmerica: Day 1, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.
3 p.m.
NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Detroit Grand Prix, Belle Isle Street Circuit, Detroit
6 p.m.
CBS — Superstar Racing Experience: The Camping World SRX Series, Stafford Motor Speedway, Stafford, Conn.
BULL RIDING
7 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Las Vegas Invitational, Round 2 & Championship Round, Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASEBALL
10 a.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Vanderbilt vs. East Carolina, Super Regional, Game 2, Nashville, Tenn.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Dallas Baptist vs. Virginia, Super Regional, Game 1, Columbia, S.C.
Noon
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame at Mississippi St., Super Regional, Game 1
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Arkansas vs. NC State, Super Regional, Game 2, Fayetteville, Ark.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Texas Tech vs. Stanford, Super Regional, Game 2, Lubbock, Texas
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: LSU at Tennessee, Super Regional, Game 1
7 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: South Florida at Texas, Super Regional, Game 1
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Arizona vs. Mississippi, Super Regional, Game 2, Tucson, Ariz.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Outdoor Championships: Final Day, Eugene, Ore.
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Palmetto Championship, Third Round, Congaree GC, Ridgeland, S.C.
1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Palmetto Championship, Third Round, Congaree GC, Ridgeland, S.C.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Second Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis.
3 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Third Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C.
5 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, Third Round, Lake Merced Golf Club, Daly City, Calif.
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
Noon
MLBN — San Francisco at Washington (Game 1 of Doubleheader)
2:10 p.m.
ROOT — Seattle at Cleveland
2:30 p.m.
MLBN — NY Yankees at Philadelphia (Joined in Progress) OR Toronto at Boston (2 p.m.)
5 p.m.
FOX — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs OR San Francisco at Washington (Game 2 of Doubleheader) OR Houston at Minnesota
8 p.m.
MLBN — Texas at LA Dodgers
NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference Playoff: Utah at LA Clippers, Game 3
PIONEER LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
SWX — Mustangs at Missoula
SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL
10 a.m.
FOX — South Division: Jousters vs. Sea Lions, Houston
6 p.m.
FS2 — South Division: Generals vs. Blues, Houston
TENNIS
7 a.m.
NBC — WTA: The French Open, Singles Final, Paris
TENNIS — WTA: Viking Open Nottingham, Semifinals
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Mustangs at Missoula, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com
BASKETBALL
High school: Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series, at Lockwood High School, 5:30 p.m. girls, 7:30 p.m., boys, KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com