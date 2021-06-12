 Skip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Local events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Mustangs at Missoula, 7 p.m.

Legion: Froid at Laurel (2), 5 p.m.

Legion: Billings Royals at Mandan, North Dakota, Tournament

Legion: Billings Scarlets at Helena (2), 5 p.m.

BASKETBALL

High school: Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series, at Lockwood High School, 5:30 p.m. girls, 7:30 p.m., boys

FOOTBALL

High school: Class B Big Sky All-Star Game, Lockwood High School, 11 a.m. 

MOTORSPORTS

Billings Motorcycle Club: Spring Classic Motocross, 9 a.m., BMC Grounds

RODEO

NRA/NWRA: Culbertson, Poplar

High school: Montana High School Rodeo Association State Finals, Fallon County Arena, Baker

On TV

AUTO RACING

9 a.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar: Qualifying, Belle Isle Street Circuit, Detroit

11 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The SpeedyCash.com 220, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

11:30 a.m.

CBS — The World of Outlaws: It's Dirt Baby!, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn. (taped)

Noon

NBC — IndyCar: The Detroit Grand Prix, Race 1, Belle Isle Street Circuit, Detroit

2 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 250, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

FS2 — MotoAmerica: Day 1, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

3 p.m.

NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Detroit Grand Prix, Belle Isle Street Circuit, Detroit

6 p.m.

CBS — Superstar Racing Experience: The Camping World SRX Series, Stafford Motor Speedway, Stafford, Conn.

BULL RIDING

7 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Las Vegas Invitational, Round 2 & Championship Round, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASEBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Vanderbilt vs. East Carolina, Super Regional, Game 2, Nashville, Tenn.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Dallas Baptist vs. Virginia, Super Regional, Game 1, Columbia, S.C.

Noon

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame at Mississippi St., Super Regional, Game 1

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Arkansas vs. NC State, Super Regional, Game 2, Fayetteville, Ark.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Texas Tech vs. Stanford, Super Regional, Game 2, Lubbock, Texas

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: LSU at Tennessee, Super Regional, Game 1

7 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: South Florida at Texas, Super Regional, Game 1

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Arizona vs. Mississippi, Super Regional, Game 2, Tucson, Ariz.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Outdoor Championships: Final Day, Eugene, Ore.

GOLF

11 a.m. 

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Palmetto Championship, Third Round, Congaree GC, Ridgeland, S.C.

1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Palmetto Championship, Third Round, Congaree GC, Ridgeland, S.C.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Second Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis.

3 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Third Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C.

5 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, Third Round, Lake Merced Golf Club, Daly City, Calif.

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

Noon

MLBN — San Francisco at Washington (Game 1 of Doubleheader)

2:10 p.m.

ROOT — Seattle at Cleveland 

2:30 p.m.

MLBN — NY Yankees at Philadelphia (Joined in Progress) OR Toronto at Boston (2 p.m.)

5 p.m.

FOX — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs OR San Francisco at Washington (Game 2 of Doubleheader) OR Houston at Minnesota

8 p.m.

MLBN — Texas at LA Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference Playoff: Utah at LA Clippers, Game 3

PIONEER LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

SWX — Mustangs at Missoula

SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL

10 a.m.

FOX — South Division: Jousters vs. Sea Lions, Houston

6 p.m.

FS2 — South Division: Generals vs. Blues, Houston

TENNIS

7 a.m.

NBC — WTA: The French Open, Singles Final, Paris

TENNIS — WTA: Viking Open Nottingham, Semifinals

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Mustangs at Missoula, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

BASKETBALL

High school: Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series, at Lockwood High School, 5:30 p.m. girls, 7:30 p.m., boys, KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

