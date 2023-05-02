Local Events
No events scheduled.
On TV
Note: Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: Final Round, Twin Warriors & Santa Ana Pueblo Golf Clubs, Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M.
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
Noon
MLBN — San Francisco at Houston
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Boston OR Cleveland at NY Yankees
9 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Oakland OR Milwaukee at Colorado (Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Philadelphia at Boston, Game 2
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New Jersey at Carolina, Game 1
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Edmonton at Vegas, Game 1