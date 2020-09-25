Local events
CROSS COUNTRY
High school: Great Falls Invitational
FOOTBALL
High school: Great Falls CMR at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium
High school: Billings Central at Laurel, 7 p.m., Laurel Sports Complex
High school: Billings Senior at Belgrade, 7 p.m.
High school: Billings West at Bozeman Gallatin, 7 p.m.
GOLF
High school: Eastern AA, 8:30 a.m., Lake Hills
On TV
BASEBALL
MLB: St. Louis at Milwaukee (3:15 p.m.) or Colorado at Arizona (4:40 p.m.), MLBN
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 6 p.m., ESPN2
MLB: Milwaukee at St. Louis (6:45 p.m.) or Colorado at Arizona (8:10 p.m.), MLBN
MLB: Seattle at Oakland, 7:40 p.m. (ROOT)
MLB: San Diego at San Francisco (8:40 p.m.) or L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers (7:40 p.m.), MLBN
BASKETBALL
NBA: Playoffs, Eastern Conference Finals, Miami vs. Boston, Game 5, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
FOOTBALL
College: Middle Tennessee at Texas (San Antonio), 6 p.m., CBSSN
High school: Billings Central at Laurel, 7 p.m., SWX
High school: IMG Academy (Fla.) at Ravenwood (Tenn.), 7 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, second round, 1 p.m., GOLF
HOCKEY
Stanley Cup Final: Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, Game 4, 6 p.m., NBC
HORSE RACING
NYRA: Belmont Park Live, 10:30 a.m., FS2
MOTORSPORTS
NASCAR: Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, The World of Westgate 200, 7 p.m., FS1
SOCCER
College men: Wake Forest at Louisville, 4 p.m., ACCN
College women: Alabama at Mississippi State, 5 p.m., SECN
VOLLEYBALL
College women: Notre Dame at Louisville, noon, ACCN
College women: Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 3 p.m., ESPNU
College women: Texas at Oklahoma, 5 p.m., ESPNU
On radio and Internet
FOOTBALL
High school: Billings Central at Laurel, 7 p.m., KJCR (1240 AM, 97.5 FM and 100.9 FM) or kjcrradio.com and KMXE (99.3 FM) and fm99mtn.com (Stream 1)
High school: Twin Bridges at Joliet, 7 p.m. fm99mtn.com (Stream 2)
High school: Billings Senior at Belgrade, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM)
High school: Billings West at Bozeman Gallatin, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
