 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

{{featured_button_text}}

Local events

CROSS COUNTRY

High school: Great Falls Invitational

FOOTBALL

High school: Great Falls CMR at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium

High school: Billings Central at Laurel, 7 p.m., Laurel Sports Complex

High school: Billings Senior at Belgrade, 7 p.m.

High school: Billings West at Bozeman Gallatin, 7 p.m.

GOLF

High school: Eastern AA, 8:30 a.m., Lake Hills

On TV

BASEBALL

MLB: St. Louis at Milwaukee (3:15 p.m.) or Colorado at Arizona (4:40 p.m.), MLBN

MLB: Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 6 p.m., ESPN2

MLB: Milwaukee at St. Louis (6:45 p.m.) or Colorado at Arizona (8:10 p.m.), MLBN

MLB: Seattle at Oakland, 7:40 p.m. (ROOT)

MLB: San Diego at San Francisco (8:40 p.m.) or L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers (7:40 p.m.), MLBN

BASKETBALL

NBA: Playoffs, Eastern Conference Finals, Miami vs. Boston, Game 5, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

FOOTBALL

College: Middle Tennessee at Texas (San Antonio), 6 p.m., CBSSN

High school: Billings Central at Laurel, 7 p.m., SWX

High school: IMG Academy (Fla.) at Ravenwood (Tenn.), 7 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, second round, 1 p.m., GOLF

HOCKEY

Stanley Cup Final: Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, Game 4, 6 p.m., NBC

HORSE RACING

NYRA: Belmont Park Live, 10:30 a.m., FS2

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR: Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, The World of Westgate 200, 7 p.m., FS1

SOCCER

College men: Wake Forest at Louisville, 4 p.m., ACCN

College women: Alabama at Mississippi State, 5 p.m., SECN

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Notre Dame at Louisville, noon, ACCN

College women: Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 3 p.m., ESPNU

College women: Texas at Oklahoma, 5 p.m., ESPNU

On radio and Internet

FOOTBALL

High school: Billings Central at Laurel, 7 p.m., KJCR (1240 AM, 97.5 FM and 100.9 FM) or kjcrradio.com and KMXE (99.3 FM) and fm99mtn.com (Stream 1)

High school: Twin Bridges at Joliet, 7 p.m. fm99mtn.com (Stream 2)

High school: Billings Senior at Belgrade, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM)

High school: Billings West at Bozeman Gallatin, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News