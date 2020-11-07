Local events
FOOTBALL
High school: Class AA quarterfinals, Kalispell Glacier at Billings Senior, 1 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium
High school: Class A semifinals, Laurel at Hamilton, noon
High school: Class A semifinals, Miles City at Billings Central, 1 p.m., at Lockwood Stadium
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Class AA playoffs, quarterfinals, Missoula Sentinel at Billings West, 3 p.m.
High school: Class AA playoffs, quarterfinals, Billings Senior at Helena, 2 p.m.
On TV
BOXING
PBC Fight Night: Luis Ortiz vs. Alexander Flores, heavyweights, 6 p.m., FOX
FOOTBALL
College: West Virginia at Texas, 10 a.m., ABC
College: Liberty at Virginia Tech, 10 a.m., ACCN
College: Nebraska at Northwestern, 10 a.m., BTN
College: Michigan State at Iowa, 10 a.m., ESPN
College: North Carolina at Duke, 10 a.m., ESPN2
College: Arkansas State at Louisiana (Lafayette), 10 a.m., ESPNU
College: Arizona State at Southern California, 10 a.m., FOX
College: Michigan at Indiana, 10 a.m., FS1
College: Houston at Cincinnati, 1:30 p.m., ABC
College: Florida vs. Georgia, 1:30 p.m., CBS
College: Fresno State at UNLV, 1:30 p.m., CBSSN
College: Minnesota at Illinois or Maryland at Penn State, 1:30 p.m., BTN
College: Kansas at Oklahoma, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
College: Texas Tech at Texas Christian, 1:30 p.m., FS1
College: Vanderbilt at Mississippi State, 1:30 p.m. SECN
College: Pittsburgh at Florida State, 2 p.m., ACCN
College: Oklahoma State at Kansas State, 2 p.m., FOX
College: Vanderbilt at Mississippi State, 2 p.m., SECN
College: Texas A&M at South Carolina, 5 p.m., ESPN
College: UCLA at Colorado, 5 p.m., ESPN2
College: Baylor at Iowa State, 5 p.m., FS1
College: Stanford at Oregon, 5:30 p.m., ABC
College: Rutgers at Ohio State, 5:30 p.m., BTN
College: Clemson at Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m., NBC
College: Tennessee at Arkansas, 5:30 p.m., SECN
College: South Alabama at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPNU
College: Washington State at Oregon State, 8:30 p.m., FS1
GOLF
PGA: The Houston Open, third round, 11 a.m., GOLF
PGA Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, second round, 2 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 8:30 a.m., FS2
Breeders' Cup: Championship Saturday, 10 a.m., NBCSN
Breeders' Cup: Championship Saturday, 12:30 p.m., NBC
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night: Thiago Santos vs. Glover Teixera, light heavyweights, 8 p.m., ESPN
MOTORSPORTS
NASCAR: Xfinity Series, The Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200, 3 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
Premier: Leeds united at Crystal Palace, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN
UEFA Champions: Dynamo Kiev at Barcelona, Group Stage, 6 p.m. (taped), CBSSN
TENNIS
Paris-ATP Semifinal 2, 8:30 a.m., TENNIS
Paris-ATP Doubles Semifinal 2, 11 a.m., TENNIS
On radio and Internet
FOOTBALL
High school: Class AA quarterfinals, Kalispell Glacier at Billings Senior, 1 p.m., KBLG (910 AM, 105.5 FM) and espn910.com
High school: Class A semifinals, Laurel at Hamilton, noon, KMXE (99.3 FM) and fm99mtn.com (Stream 1)
High school: Class A semifinals, Miles City at Billings Central, 1 p.m., KJCR (97.5 FM, 100.9 FM and 1240 AM) or kjcrradio.com
High school: Class B quarterfinals, Columbus at Glasgow, 1 p.m., fm99mtn.com (Stream 2)
High school: 8-Man quarterfinals, Joliet at Fort Benton, 1 p.m., fm99mtn.com (Stream 3)
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Class AA playoffs, quarterfinals, Missoula Sentinel at Billings West, 3 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!