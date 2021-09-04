Local events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Idaho Falls at Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park
FOOTBALL
College: Rocky Mountain at College of Idaho, 1 p.m.
College: Montana State at Wyoming, 2 p.m.
College: Montana at Washington, 6 p.m.
RODEO
PRCA: Sanders County Fair, Plains
PRCA: Dillon Jaycees "Montana's Biggest Weekend," Dillon
NRA/NWRA: Hamilton
SOCCER
College men: Montana State Billings at Colorado State Pueblo, 1 p.m.
College women: Montana State Billings vs. Nebraska Kearney, 1 p.m., at Aberdeen, S.D.
High school boys: Belgrade at Billings Senior, 2 p.m., Amend Park
High school boys: Billings Skyview vs. Billings West, 4 p.m., Amend Park
High school boys: Billings Central vs. Libby, 2 p.m., at Hamilton
High school boys: Lockwood at Bigfork, 2 p.m.
High school boys: Laurel at Columbia Falls, 10 a.m.
High school girls: Belgrade at Billings Senior, noon, Amend Park
High school girls: Billings Skyview vs. Billings West, 2 p.m., Amend Park
High school girls: Billings Central vs. Libby, 4 p.m., at Hamilton
High school girls: Lockwood at Bigfork, 10 a.m.
High school girls: Laurel at Columbia Falls, noon
VOLLEYBALL
College: Minnesota State Moorhead at Montana State Billings, 10 a.m.
College: Rocky Mountain vs. SAGU American Indian, 10 a.m., at Bellevue, Neb.
College: Rocky Mountain vs. Dakota Wesleyan, noon, at Bellevue, Neb.
College: South Dakota Mines at Montana State Billings, 6 p.m.
High school: Billings Senior, Billings Skyview, Billings West at Belgrade tournament, 11 a.m.
High school: Billings Central, Laurel, Lockwood at Border Wars, Cody, Wyoming
On TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10 a.m.
ABC — Oklahoma at Tulane
ACCN — Colgate at Boston College
BTN — Fordham at Nebraska OR Temple at Rutgers
CBSSN — Holy Cross at UConn
ESPN — Western Michigan at Michigan
ESPNU — Army at Georgia St.
FOX — Penn St. at Wisconsin
FS1 — Stanford vs. Kansas St., Arlington, Texas
SECN — Louisiana-Monroe at Kentucky
Noon
PAC-12N — Fresno St. at Oregon
1 p.m.
SWX — College Football, TBA
1:30 p.m.
ABC — Alabama vs. Miami, Atlanta
BTN — Indiana at Iowa
CBSSN — Marshall at Navy
ESPN — West Virginia at Maryland
2 p.m.
ACCN — UMass at Pittsburgh
ESPNU — Louisiana Tech at Mississippi St.
SECN — Central Michigan at Missouri
2:30 p.m.
FOX — Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — San Jose St. at Southern Cal
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Syracuse at Ohio
ESPN — Texas Tech vs. Houston, Houston
FS1 — Oregon St. at Purdue
5:30 p.m.
ABC — Georgia vs. Clemson, Charlotte, N.C.
ACCN — N. Illinois at Georgia Tech
BTN — UTSA at Illinois
SECN — FAU at Florida
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Kent St. at Texas A&M
PAC-12N — Montana at Washington
6:30 p.m.
FOX — LSU at UCLA
8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — New Mexico St. at San Diego St.
ESPN — BYU vs. Arizona, Las Vegas
FS1 — Nevada at California
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Utah St. at Washington St.
GOLF
10:30 a.m.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup, Day 1, U.S. vs. Europe, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta
12:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup, Day 1, U.S. vs. Europe, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio
NBC — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Baltimore at NY Yankees
2 p.m.
FS1 — Minnesota at Tampa Bay
5 p.m.
MLBN — Philadelphia at Miami (Joined in Progress) OR St. Louis at Milwaukee
6 p.m.
ROOT — Mariners at Diamondbacks
7 p.m.
MLBN — LA Dodgers at San Francisco OR Houston at San Diego
TENNIS
9 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Idaho Falls at Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com
FOOTBALL
College: Montana State at Wyoming, 2 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM)
College: Montana State at Wyoming, 2 p.m., Mountain West Network
College: Montana at Washington, 6 p.m., KBEAR (98.1 FM) and 981kbear.com
High school: Laurel JV at Lockwood JV kghlradio.com