Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Idaho Falls at Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park

FOOTBALL

College: Rocky Mountain at College of Idaho, 1 p.m.

College: Montana State at Wyoming, 2 p.m.

College: Montana at Washington, 6 p.m.

RODEO

PRCA: Sanders County Fair, Plains

PRCA: Dillon Jaycees "Montana's Biggest Weekend," Dillon

NRA/NWRA: Hamilton

SOCCER

College men: Montana State Billings at Colorado State Pueblo, 1 p.m.

College women: Montana State Billings vs. Nebraska Kearney, 1 p.m., at Aberdeen, S.D.

High school boys: Belgrade at Billings Senior, 2 p.m., Amend Park

High school boys: Billings Skyview vs. Billings West, 4 p.m., Amend Park

High school boys: Billings Central vs. Libby, 2 p.m., at Hamilton

High school boys: Lockwood at Bigfork, 2 p.m.

High school boys: Laurel at Columbia Falls, 10 a.m.

High school girls: Belgrade at Billings Senior, noon, Amend Park 

High school girls: Billings Skyview vs. Billings West, 2 p.m., Amend Park 

High school girls: Billings Central vs. Libby, 4 p.m., at Hamilton

High school girls: Lockwood at Bigfork, 10 a.m.

High school girls: Laurel at Columbia Falls, noon

VOLLEYBALL

College: Minnesota State Moorhead at Montana State Billings, 10 a.m.

College: Rocky Mountain vs. SAGU American Indian, 10 a.m., at Bellevue, Neb.

College: Rocky Mountain vs. Dakota Wesleyan, noon, at Bellevue, Neb.

College: South Dakota Mines at Montana State Billings, 6 p.m.

High school: Billings Senior, Billings Skyview, Billings West at Belgrade tournament, 11 a.m.

High school: Billings Central, Laurel, Lockwood at Border Wars, Cody, Wyoming

On TV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m.

ABC — Oklahoma at Tulane

ACCN — Colgate at Boston College

BTN — Fordham at Nebraska OR Temple at Rutgers

CBSSN — Holy Cross at UConn

ESPN — Western Michigan at Michigan

ESPNU — Army at Georgia St.

FOX — Penn St. at Wisconsin

FS1 — Stanford vs. Kansas St., Arlington, Texas

SECN — Louisiana-Monroe at Kentucky

Noon

PAC-12N — Fresno St. at Oregon

1 p.m.

SWX — College Football, TBA

1:30 p.m.

ABC — Alabama vs. Miami, Atlanta

BTN — Indiana at Iowa

CBSSN — Marshall at Navy

ESPN — West Virginia at Maryland

2 p.m.

ACCN — UMass at Pittsburgh

ESPNU — Louisiana Tech at Mississippi St.

SECN — Central Michigan at Missouri

2:30 p.m.

FOX — Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — San Jose St. at Southern Cal

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Syracuse at Ohio

ESPN — Texas Tech vs. Houston, Houston

FS1 — Oregon St. at Purdue

5:30 p.m.

ABC — Georgia vs. Clemson, Charlotte, N.C.

ACCN — N. Illinois at Georgia Tech

BTN — UTSA at Illinois

SECN — FAU at Florida

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Kent St. at Texas A&M

PAC-12N — Montana at Washington

6:30 p.m.

FOX — LSU at UCLA

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — New Mexico St. at San Diego St.

ESPN — BYU vs. Arizona, Las Vegas

FS1 — Nevada at California

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah St. at Washington St.

GOLF

10:30 a.m.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup, Day 1, U.S. vs. Europe, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup, Day 1, U.S. vs. Europe, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio

NBC — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Baltimore at NY Yankees

2 p.m.

FS1 — Minnesota at Tampa Bay

5 p.m.

MLBN — Philadelphia at Miami (Joined in Progress) OR St. Louis at Milwaukee

6 p.m. 

ROOT — Mariners at Diamondbacks

7 p.m.

MLBN — LA Dodgers at San Francisco OR Houston at San Diego

TENNIS

9 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Idaho Falls at Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

FOOTBALL

College: Montana State at Wyoming, 2 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM)

College: Montana State at Wyoming, 2 p.m., Mountain West Network 

College: Montana at Washington, 6 p.m., KBEAR (98.1 FM) and 981kbear.com

High school: Laurel JV at Lockwood JV kghlradio.com

 

