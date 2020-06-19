Local events
LEGION BASEBALL
Billings Scarlets at Billings Royals, 7 p.m., Pirtz Field
Laurel Dodgers at Glendive Blue Devils (2), 5 p.m.
MOTORSPORTS
Motocross, Billings Motorcycle Club, 5 p.m. practice, 6 p.m. race
Test and Tune, Yellowstone Drag Strip, 6 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
On TV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
AFL: Sydney at North Melbourne, 9:30 p.m., FS2
BULL RIDING
PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, 7 p.m., CBSSN
GOLF
PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, second round, 1 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
IHR: The Royal Ascot, Day 4, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
America's Day at the Races, 10:30 a.m., FS2
SOCCER
Premier League: Southampton at Norwich City, 10:55 a.m., NBCSN
Premier League: Manchester United at Tottenham, 1:10 p.m., NBCSN
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!