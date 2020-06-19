Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Local events

LEGION BASEBALL

Billings Scarlets at Billings Royals, 7 p.m., Pirtz Field

Laurel Dodgers at Glendive Blue Devils (2), 5 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

Motocross, Billings Motorcycle Club, 5 p.m. practice, 6 p.m. race

Test and Tune, Yellowstone Drag Strip, 6 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. 

On TV

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

AFL: Sydney at North Melbourne, 9:30 p.m., FS2

BULL RIDING

PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, 7 p.m., CBSSN

GOLF

PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, second round, 1 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

IHR: The Royal Ascot, Day 4, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN

America's Day at the Races, 10:30 a.m., FS2

SOCCER

Premier League: Southampton at Norwich City, 10:55 a.m., NBCSN

Premier League: Manchester United at Tottenham, 1:10 p.m., NBCSN

 

