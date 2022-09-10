Local Events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Idaho Falls at Billings Mustangs, 4:05 p.m., Dehler Park

CROSS COUNTRY

College: Montana State Billings at Black Hills State, Spearfish, S.D., 6:30 p.m.

High school: Bozeman Invitational, 4 p.m.

High school: Red Lodge Invitational, 10 a.m.

FOOTBALL

College: South Dakota at Montana, Washington-Grizzly Stadium, 1:30 p.m.

College: Morehead State at Montana State, Bobcat Stadium, 1:30 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

Billings Motorcycle Club: Fall Classic Motocross, 8 a.m.

Big Sky Speedway: Sport Compact, Super Stocks, Midwest Modified, Sprints, 7 p.m.

Yellowstone Drag Strip: Qualifying, 11 a.m.; Eliminations, 4 p.m.; Jet Cars, 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

SOCCER

College men: MSU Billings at Colorado Mesa Showcase, vs. Fort Lewis, 4 p.m.

College women: Rocky Mountain College at Presentation College, noon

High school boys: Billings Senior at Billings West, 2 p.m., Amend Park

High school boys: Billings Skyview at Belgrade, noon

High school boys: Billings Central at Lone Peak, noon

High school girls: Billings Senior at Billings West, 4 p.m., Amend Park

High school girls: Billings Skyview at Belgrade, 2 p.m.

High school girls: Billings Central at Lone Peak, 2 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College: MSU Billings at Western Washington, 7 p.m.

College: Rocky Mountain College at Viterbo Tournament, La Crosse, Wis., vs. Taylor University, 10 a.m.; vs. Viterbo, 2 p.m.

High school: Billings Senior at Great Falls CMR, 1 p.m.

High school: Billings Skyview at Great Falls, 1 p.m.

High school: Billings West at Bozeman, 2 p.m.

High school: Livingston at Billings Central, 2 p.m.

High school: Laurel at Hardin, 4 p.m.

High school: Lockwood at Sidney, 4 p.m.

On TV

AUTO RACING

10 a.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 16, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

1 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

6 p.m.

FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, New Jersey Motorsports Park, Millville, N.J.

BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

NBATV — 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m.

ABC — Ohio at Penn St.

ACCN — Southern Miss. at Miami

BTN — Regional Coverage: Arkansas St. at Ohio St. OR W. Illinois at Minnesota

CBSSN — UTSA at Army

ESPN — South Carolina at Arkansas

ESPN2 — Missouri at Kansas St.

ESPNU — North Carolina at Georgia St.

FOX — Alabama at Texas

FS1 — Duke at Northwestern

SECN — Wake Forest at Vanderbilt

11:30 a.m.

PAC-12N — S. Utah at Utah

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Marshall at Notre Dame

PEACOCK — Marshall at Notre Dame

1:30 p.m.

SWX — Morehead State at Montana State

ABC — Tennessee at Pittsburgh

ACCN — Furman at Clemson

CBS — Colorado at Air Force

CBSSN — Memphis at Navy

ESPN2 — Appalachian St. at Texas A&M

FOX — Washington St. at Wisconsin

2 p.m.

BTN — Regional Coverage: Akron at Michigan, Indiana St. at Purdue, Iowa St. at Iowa, Wagner at Rutgers

ESPNU — Virginia at Illinois

FS1 — Houston at Texas Tech

SECN — Samford at Georgia

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Alabama St. at UCLA

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Syracuse at UConn

ESPN — Kentucky at Florida

NFLN — E. Michigan at Louisiana (Lafayette)

5:30 p.m.

ABC — Southern California at Stanford

ESPN2 — Arizona St. at Oklahoma St.

ESPNU — San Jose St. at Auburn

FS1 — Georgia Southern at Nebraska

SECN — Southern U. at LSU

6 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Virginia Tech

BTN — Regional Coverage: Hawaii at Michigan OR Idaho at Michigan

6:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Eastern Washington at Oregon

8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Baylor at BYU

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Oregon St. at Fresno St.

9 p.m.

FS1 — Mississippi St. at Arizona

COLLEGE RODEO

7 p.m.

SWX — NIRA Rodeo

GOLF

Noon

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Third Round, Kenwood Country Club, Cincinnati

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Second Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis

9 p.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: The Shinhan Donghae Open, Final Round, Bear's Best Cheongna Golf Club, Incheon, South Korea

HORSE RACING

8 a.m.

FS2 — The Irish Champion Stakes: From Leopardstown Racecourse, Dublin

3 p.m.

CNBC — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Kentucky Turf Cup and FanDuel Turf Sprint, Kentucky Downs, Franklin, Ky.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.

ESPNEWS — UFC 279 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees

2 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Oakland

5 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Angles at Houston OR Cleveland at Minnesota

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Seattle OR LA Dodgers at San Diego (Joined in Progress)

TENNIS

2 p.m.

ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y.

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Idaho Falls at Billings Mustangs, 4:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

FOOTBALL

College: Morehead State at Montana State, 1:30 p.m., KGHL (790 AM, 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com