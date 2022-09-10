Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Idaho Falls at Billings Mustangs, 4:05 p.m., Dehler Park
CROSS COUNTRY
College: Montana State Billings at Black Hills State, Spearfish, S.D., 6:30 p.m.
High school: Bozeman Invitational, 4 p.m.
High school: Red Lodge Invitational, 10 a.m.
FOOTBALL
College: South Dakota at Montana, Washington-Grizzly Stadium, 1:30 p.m.
College: Morehead State at Montana State, Bobcat Stadium, 1:30 p.m.
MOTORSPORTS
Billings Motorcycle Club: Fall Classic Motocross, 8 a.m.
Big Sky Speedway: Sport Compact, Super Stocks, Midwest Modified, Sprints, 7 p.m.
Yellowstone Drag Strip: Qualifying, 11 a.m.; Eliminations, 4 p.m.; Jet Cars, 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.
SOCCER
College men: MSU Billings at Colorado Mesa Showcase, vs. Fort Lewis, 4 p.m.
College women: Rocky Mountain College at Presentation College, noon
High school boys: Billings Senior at Billings West, 2 p.m., Amend Park
High school boys: Billings Skyview at Belgrade, noon
High school boys: Billings Central at Lone Peak, noon
High school girls: Billings Senior at Billings West, 4 p.m., Amend Park
High school girls: Billings Skyview at Belgrade, 2 p.m.
High school girls: Billings Central at Lone Peak, 2 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College: MSU Billings at Western Washington, 7 p.m.
College: Rocky Mountain College at Viterbo Tournament, La Crosse, Wis., vs. Taylor University, 10 a.m.; vs. Viterbo, 2 p.m.
High school: Billings Senior at Great Falls CMR, 1 p.m.
High school: Billings Skyview at Great Falls, 1 p.m.
High school: Billings West at Bozeman, 2 p.m.
High school: Livingston at Billings Central, 2 p.m.
High school: Laurel at Hardin, 4 p.m.
High school: Lockwood at Sidney, 4 p.m.
On TV
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 16, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
1 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
6 p.m.
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, New Jersey Motorsports Park, Millville, N.J.
BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
NBATV — 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10 a.m.
ABC — Ohio at Penn St.
ACCN — Southern Miss. at Miami
BTN — Regional Coverage: Arkansas St. at Ohio St. OR W. Illinois at Minnesota
CBSSN — UTSA at Army
ESPN — South Carolina at Arkansas
ESPN2 — Missouri at Kansas St.
ESPNU — North Carolina at Georgia St.
FOX — Alabama at Texas
FS1 — Duke at Northwestern
SECN — Wake Forest at Vanderbilt
11:30 a.m.
PAC-12N — S. Utah at Utah
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Marshall at Notre Dame
PEACOCK — Marshall at Notre Dame
1:30 p.m.
SWX — Morehead State at Montana State
ABC — Tennessee at Pittsburgh
ACCN — Furman at Clemson
CBS — Colorado at Air Force
CBSSN — Memphis at Navy
ESPN2 — Appalachian St. at Texas A&M
FOX — Washington St. at Wisconsin
2 p.m.
BTN — Regional Coverage: Akron at Michigan, Indiana St. at Purdue, Iowa St. at Iowa, Wagner at Rutgers
ESPNU — Virginia at Illinois
FS1 — Houston at Texas Tech
SECN — Samford at Georgia
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Alabama St. at UCLA
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Syracuse at UConn
ESPN — Kentucky at Florida
NFLN — E. Michigan at Louisiana (Lafayette)
5:30 p.m.
ABC — Southern California at Stanford
ESPN2 — Arizona St. at Oklahoma St.
ESPNU — San Jose St. at Auburn
FS1 — Georgia Southern at Nebraska
SECN — Southern U. at LSU
6 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Virginia Tech
BTN — Regional Coverage: Hawaii at Michigan OR Idaho at Michigan
6:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Eastern Washington at Oregon
8:15 p.m.
ESPN — Baylor at BYU
8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Oregon St. at Fresno St.
9 p.m.
FS1 — Mississippi St. at Arizona
COLLEGE RODEO
7 p.m.
SWX — NIRA Rodeo
GOLF
Noon
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Third Round, Kenwood Country Club, Cincinnati
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Second Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis
9 p.m.
GOLF — Asian Tour: The Shinhan Donghae Open, Final Round, Bear's Best Cheongna Golf Club, Incheon, South Korea
HORSE RACING
8 a.m.
FS2 — The Irish Champion Stakes: From Leopardstown Racecourse, Dublin
3 p.m.
CNBC — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Kentucky Turf Cup and FanDuel Turf Sprint, Kentucky Downs, Franklin, Ky.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.
ESPNEWS — UFC 279 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees
2 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Oakland
5 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Angles at Houston OR Cleveland at Minnesota
8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Seattle OR LA Dodgers at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
TENNIS
2 p.m.
ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y.
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Idaho Falls at Billings Mustangs, 4:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com
FOOTBALL
College: Morehead State at Montana State, 1:30 p.m., KGHL (790 AM, 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com