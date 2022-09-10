 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Denny Menholt Chevrolet Sports

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

  • 0

Local Events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Idaho Falls at Billings Mustangs, 4:05 p.m., Dehler Park

CROSS COUNTRY

College: Montana State Billings at Black Hills State, Spearfish, S.D., 6:30 p.m.

High school: Bozeman Invitational, 4 p.m.

High school: Red Lodge Invitational, 10 a.m.

FOOTBALL

College: South Dakota at Montana, Washington-Grizzly Stadium, 1:30 p.m.

College: Morehead State at Montana State, Bobcat Stadium, 1:30 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

Billings Motorcycle Club: Fall Classic Motocross, 8 a.m.

People are also reading…

Big Sky Speedway: Sport Compact, Super Stocks, Midwest Modified, Sprints, 7 p.m. 

Yellowstone Drag Strip: Qualifying, 11 a.m.; Eliminations, 4 p.m.; Jet Cars, 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

SOCCER

College men: MSU Billings at Colorado Mesa Showcase, vs. Fort Lewis, 4 p.m. 

College women: Rocky Mountain College at Presentation College, noon

High school boys: Billings Senior at Billings West, 2 p.m., Amend Park

High school boys: Billings Skyview at Belgrade, noon

High school boys: Billings Central at Lone Peak, noon

High school girls: Billings Senior at Billings West, 4 p.m., Amend Park

High school girls: Billings Skyview at Belgrade, 2 p.m.

High school girls: Billings Central at Lone Peak, 2 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College: MSU Billings at Western Washington, 7 p.m. 

College: Rocky Mountain College at Viterbo Tournament, La Crosse, Wis., vs. Taylor University, 10 a.m.; vs. Viterbo, 2 p.m. 

High school: Billings Senior at Great Falls CMR, 1 p.m.

High school: Billings Skyview at Great Falls, 1 p.m.

High school: Billings West at Bozeman, 2 p.m.

High school: Livingston at Billings Central, 2 p.m.

High school: Laurel at Hardin, 4 p.m.

High school: Lockwood at Sidney, 4 p.m.

On TV 

AUTO RACING

10 a.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 16, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

1 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

6 p.m.

FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, New Jersey Motorsports Park, Millville, N.J.

BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

NBATV — 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m.

ABC — Ohio at Penn St.

ACCN — Southern Miss. at Miami

BTN — Regional Coverage: Arkansas St. at Ohio St. OR W. Illinois at Minnesota

CBSSN — UTSA at Army

ESPN — South Carolina at Arkansas

ESPN2 — Missouri at Kansas St.

ESPNU — North Carolina at Georgia St.

FOX — Alabama at Texas

FS1 — Duke at Northwestern

SECN — Wake Forest at Vanderbilt

11:30 a.m.

PAC-12N — S. Utah at Utah

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Marshall at Notre Dame

PEACOCK — Marshall at Notre Dame

1:30 p.m.

SWX — Morehead State at Montana State

ABC — Tennessee at Pittsburgh

ACCN — Furman at Clemson

CBS — Colorado at Air Force

CBSSN — Memphis at Navy

ESPN2 — Appalachian St. at Texas A&M

FOX — Washington St. at Wisconsin

2 p.m.

BTN — Regional Coverage: Akron at Michigan, Indiana St. at Purdue, Iowa St. at Iowa, Wagner at Rutgers

ESPNU — Virginia at Illinois

FS1 — Houston at Texas Tech

SECN — Samford at Georgia

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Alabama St. at UCLA

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Syracuse at UConn

ESPN — Kentucky at Florida

NFLN — E. Michigan at Louisiana (Lafayette)

5:30 p.m.

ABC — Southern California at Stanford

ESPN2 — Arizona St. at Oklahoma St.

ESPNU — San Jose St. at Auburn

FS1 — Georgia Southern at Nebraska

SECN — Southern U. at LSU

6 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Virginia Tech

BTN — Regional Coverage: Hawaii at Michigan OR Idaho at Michigan

6:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Eastern Washington at Oregon

8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Baylor at BYU

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Oregon St. at Fresno St.

9 p.m.

FS1 — Mississippi St. at Arizona

COLLEGE RODEO

7 p.m.

SWX — NIRA Rodeo

GOLF

Noon

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Third Round, Kenwood Country Club, Cincinnati

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Second Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis

9 p.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: The Shinhan Donghae Open, Final Round, Bear's Best Cheongna Golf Club, Incheon, South Korea

HORSE RACING

8 a.m.

FS2 — The Irish Champion Stakes: From Leopardstown Racecourse, Dublin

3 p.m.

CNBC — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Kentucky Turf Cup and FanDuel Turf Sprint, Kentucky Downs, Franklin, Ky.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.

ESPNEWS — UFC 279 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees

2 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Oakland

5 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Angles at Houston OR Cleveland at Minnesota

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Seattle OR LA Dodgers at San Diego (Joined in Progress)

TENNIS

2 p.m.

ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y.

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Idaho Falls at Billings Mustangs, 4:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

FOOTBALL

College: Morehead State at Montana State, 1:30 p.m., KGHL (790 AM, 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

46.6 Americans expected to gamble during football season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News