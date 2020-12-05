 Skip to main content
Local events 

BASKETBALL

College men: Montana at Southern Utah, noon

College men: Yellowstone Christian at Lewis-Clark State, 3 p.m. 

College women: Denver at Wyoming, 2 p.m. 

FOOTBALL

College: Wyoming vs. New Mexico, at Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m.

RODEO

National Finals Rodeo: Arlington, Texas

On TV

BASKETBALL

College men: North Carolina State vs. Connecticut, 10 a.m., ESPNU

College men: Baylor vs. Gonzaga, 11 a.m., CBS

College men: Eastern Washington at Arizona, noon, Pac-12N

College men: Washington State at Colorado, 2 p.m., Pac-12N

College men: Farleigh Dickinson at Providence, 2:30 p.m., FS2

College men: Chicago State at Northwestern, 3 p.m., BTN

College men: Lipscomb at Arkansas, 3 p.m., SECN

College men: Alabama A&M at Ohio State, 5 p.m., BTN

BOXING

PBC Fight Night: Prelims, undercard bouts, 5 p.m., FS2

FOOTBALL

College: Ohio State at Michigan State, 10 a.m., ABC

College: West Carolina at North Carolina, 10 a.m., ACCN

College: Nebraska at Purdue, 10 a.m., BTN

College: Texas A&M at Auburn, 10 a.m., ESPN

College: Oklahoma State at Texas Christian, 10 a.m., ESPN2

College: Texas at Kansas State, 10 a.m., FOX

College: Penn State at Rutgers, 10 a.m., FS1

College: Kansas at Texas Tech, 10 a.m., FS2

College: Arkansas at Missouri, 10 a.m., SECN

College: Ball State at Central Michigan, noon, ESPNU

College: Syracuse at Notre Dame, 12:30 p.m., NBC

College: Indiana at Wisconsin, 1:30 p.m., ABC

College: Florida at Tennessee, 1:30 p.m., CBS

College: West Virginia at Iowa State, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

College: Tulsa at Navy, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

College: Iowa at Illinois, 1:30 p.m., FS1

College: Georgia Tech at North Carolina State, 2 p.m., ACCN

College: Stanford at Washington, 2 p.m., FOX

College: Brigham Young at Coastal Carolina, 3:30 p.m., ESPNU

College: Colorado State at San Diego State, 5 p.m., CBSSN

College: Oregon at California, 5 p.m., ESPN

College: Colorado at Arizona, 5 p.m., FS1

College: Clemson at Virginia Tech, 5:30 p.m., ABC

College: South Carolina at Kentucky, 5:30 p.m., SECN

College: Miami at Duke, 6 p.m., ACCN

College: Alabama at Louisiana State, 6 p.m., CBS

College: Baylor at Oklahoma, 6 p.m., FOX

College: Fresno State at Nevada (Reno), 7 p.m., FS2

College: Wyoming at New Mexico, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN

College: Oregon State at Utah, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

College: ULCA at Arizona, 8:30 p.m., FS1

GOLF

PGA: The Mayakoba GOlf Classic, third round, noon, GOLF

LPGA: The Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge, third round, 3:30 p.m. (taped), GOLF

HORSE RACING

America's Day at the Races, 1:30 p.m., FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Nights: Prelims, undercard bouts, 5 p.m., ESPN2

UFC Fight Night: Jack Hermansson vs. Marvin Vettori, middleweights, 8 p.m., ESPN2

MOTORSPORTS

Formula One: Qualifying, Bahrain International Circuit, 9:55 a.m., ESPNEWS

RODEO

National Finals Rodeo: Arlington, Texas, The Cowboy Channel and RFD-TV

SOCCER

Premier: Fulham at Manchester City, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN

UEFA Champions: Ajax Amsterdam at Liverpool, Group Stage, 9:30 a.m., (taped), CBSSN

UEFA Champions: RB Leipzig at Istanbul Basaksehir F.K., Group Stage, 11:30 a.m. (taped), CBSSN

Premier: Manchester United at West Ham United, 10:30 a.m., NBC

Premier: Leeds United at Chelsea, 12:55 p.m., NBCSN

