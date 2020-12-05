Local events
BASKETBALL
College men: Montana at Southern Utah, noon
College men: Yellowstone Christian at Lewis-Clark State, 3 p.m.
College women: Denver at Wyoming, 2 p.m.
FOOTBALL
College: Wyoming vs. New Mexico, at Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m.
RODEO
National Finals Rodeo: Arlington, Texas
On TV
BASKETBALL
College men: North Carolina State vs. Connecticut, 10 a.m., ESPNU
College men: Baylor vs. Gonzaga, 11 a.m., CBS
College men: Eastern Washington at Arizona, noon, Pac-12N
College men: Washington State at Colorado, 2 p.m., Pac-12N
College men: Farleigh Dickinson at Providence, 2:30 p.m., FS2
College men: Chicago State at Northwestern, 3 p.m., BTN
College men: Lipscomb at Arkansas, 3 p.m., SECN
College men: Alabama A&M at Ohio State, 5 p.m., BTN
BOXING
PBC Fight Night: Prelims, undercard bouts, 5 p.m., FS2
FOOTBALL
College: Ohio State at Michigan State, 10 a.m., ABC
College: West Carolina at North Carolina, 10 a.m., ACCN
College: Nebraska at Purdue, 10 a.m., BTN
College: Texas A&M at Auburn, 10 a.m., ESPN
College: Oklahoma State at Texas Christian, 10 a.m., ESPN2
College: Texas at Kansas State, 10 a.m., FOX
College: Penn State at Rutgers, 10 a.m., FS1
College: Kansas at Texas Tech, 10 a.m., FS2
College: Arkansas at Missouri, 10 a.m., SECN
College: Ball State at Central Michigan, noon, ESPNU
College: Syracuse at Notre Dame, 12:30 p.m., NBC
College: Indiana at Wisconsin, 1:30 p.m., ABC
College: Florida at Tennessee, 1:30 p.m., CBS
College: West Virginia at Iowa State, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
College: Tulsa at Navy, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
College: Iowa at Illinois, 1:30 p.m., FS1
College: Georgia Tech at North Carolina State, 2 p.m., ACCN
College: Stanford at Washington, 2 p.m., FOX
College: Brigham Young at Coastal Carolina, 3:30 p.m., ESPNU
College: Colorado State at San Diego State, 5 p.m., CBSSN
College: Oregon at California, 5 p.m., ESPN
College: Colorado at Arizona, 5 p.m., FS1
College: Clemson at Virginia Tech, 5:30 p.m., ABC
College: South Carolina at Kentucky, 5:30 p.m., SECN
College: Miami at Duke, 6 p.m., ACCN
College: Alabama at Louisiana State, 6 p.m., CBS
College: Baylor at Oklahoma, 6 p.m., FOX
College: Fresno State at Nevada (Reno), 7 p.m., FS2
College: Wyoming at New Mexico, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN
College: Oregon State at Utah, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
College: ULCA at Arizona, 8:30 p.m., FS1
GOLF
PGA: The Mayakoba GOlf Classic, third round, noon, GOLF
LPGA: The Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge, third round, 3:30 p.m. (taped), GOLF
HORSE RACING
America's Day at the Races, 1:30 p.m., FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Nights: Prelims, undercard bouts, 5 p.m., ESPN2
UFC Fight Night: Jack Hermansson vs. Marvin Vettori, middleweights, 8 p.m., ESPN2
MOTORSPORTS
Formula One: Qualifying, Bahrain International Circuit, 9:55 a.m., ESPNEWS
RODEO
National Finals Rodeo: Arlington, Texas, The Cowboy Channel and RFD-TV
SOCCER
Premier: Fulham at Manchester City, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN
UEFA Champions: Ajax Amsterdam at Liverpool, Group Stage, 9:30 a.m., (taped), CBSSN
UEFA Champions: RB Leipzig at Istanbul Basaksehir F.K., Group Stage, 11:30 a.m. (taped), CBSSN
Premier: Manchester United at West Ham United, 10:30 a.m., NBC
Premier: Leeds United at Chelsea, 12:55 p.m., NBCSN
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!