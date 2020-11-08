 Skip to main content
Local events

No local events scheduled 

On TV

BOWLING

PBA: Playoffs, Round of 8, noon, FS1

PBA: Playoffs, Final Four, 2 p.m., FS1

FOOTBALL

NFL: Seattle at Buffalo, 11 a.m., FOX

NFL: Denver at Atlanta, 11 a.m., CBS

NFL: Pittsburgh at Dallas, 2:25 p.m., CBS

NFL: New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 6:20 p.m., NBC

GOLF

PGA: The Houston Open, final round, 11 a.m., GOLF

PGA Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, final round, 2 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR: The Season Finale 500, 1 p.m., NBC

Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite/Production 1,000 UTF-Rd 5, 6 p.m., CBSSN

SOCCER

MLS: New England at Philadelphia, 1:30 p.m., ABC

MLS: Portland at LA FC, 4:30 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

College women: ITA Fall National Championship, 2 p.m., ESPNU

College men: ITA Fall National Championship, 4 p.m., ESPNU

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Mississippi at Louisiana State, noon, ESPNU

College women: Alabama at Georgia, noon, SECN

College women: Auburn at Kentucky, 2 p.m., SECN

