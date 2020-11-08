Local events
On TV
BOWLING
PBA: Playoffs, Round of 8, noon, FS1
PBA: Playoffs, Final Four, 2 p.m., FS1
FOOTBALL
NFL: Seattle at Buffalo, 11 a.m., FOX
NFL: Denver at Atlanta, 11 a.m., CBS
NFL: Pittsburgh at Dallas, 2:25 p.m., CBS
NFL: New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 6:20 p.m., NBC
GOLF
PGA: The Houston Open, final round, 11 a.m., GOLF
PGA Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, final round, 2 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2
MOTORSPORTS
NASCAR: The Season Finale 500, 1 p.m., NBC
Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite/Production 1,000 UTF-Rd 5, 6 p.m., CBSSN
SOCCER
MLS: New England at Philadelphia, 1:30 p.m., ABC
MLS: Portland at LA FC, 4:30 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
College women: ITA Fall National Championship, 2 p.m., ESPNU
College men: ITA Fall National Championship, 4 p.m., ESPNU
VOLLEYBALL
College women: Mississippi at Louisiana State, noon, ESPNU
College women: Alabama at Georgia, noon, SECN
College women: Auburn at Kentucky, 2 p.m., SECN
