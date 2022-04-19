Local events
GOLF
College men: GNAC Championships, at Coeur d'Alene, Idaho
College women: GNAC Championships, at Coeur d'Alene, Idaho
SOFTBALL
High school: Laurel at Billings Central, 4 p.m., Ben Steele
High school: Hardin at Lockwood, 5 p.m.
TENNIS
High school boys: Billings Central vs. Billings Senior, 3:30 p.m., Pioneer Park
High school girls: Billings Central vs. Billings Senior, 5 p.m, Rose Park
TRACK AND FIELD
High school: Small School Meet, 3:30 p.m., Billings West
High school: Small School Meet, 3:30 p.m., Daylis Stadium
High school: Small school meet: 3:30 p.m., Billings Skyview
High school: Laurel Meet No. 2, LHS Sports Complex
On TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m.
ACCN — Kentucky at Louisville
5 p.m.
SECN — Dallas Baptist at Texas A&M
6 p.m.
ACCN — Campbell at North Carolina
PAC-12N — BYU at Utah
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Arizona at Creighton
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
4 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Michigan St.
PAC-12N — UC Davis at California
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: Third Round, Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, Austin, Texas
MLB BASEBALL
5 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Boston OR San Francisco at NY Mets
7:40 p.m.
ROOT — Texas at Seattle
8 p.m.
TBS — Atlanta at LA Dodgers
NBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Atlanta at Miami, Game 2
6:30
NBATV — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Memphis, Game 2
8 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: New Orleans at Phoenix, Game 2
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
ESPN — Los Angeles at Anaheim
SOCCER (MEN'S)
12:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — The German Cup: SC Freiburg at Hamburg SV, Semifinal
1 p.m.
CBSSN — Coppa Italia: AC Milan at Inter Milan, Semifinal Leg 2
USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Liverpool