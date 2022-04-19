 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

GOLF

College men: GNAC Championships, at Coeur d'Alene, Idaho

College women: GNAC Championships, at Coeur d'Alene, Idaho

SOFTBALL

High school: Laurel at Billings Central, 4 p.m., Ben Steele

High school: Hardin at Lockwood, 5 p.m.

TENNIS

High school boys: Billings Central vs. Billings Senior, 3:30 p.m., Pioneer Park

High school girls: Billings Central vs. Billings Senior, 5 p.m, Rose Park

TRACK AND FIELD

High school: Small School Meet, 3:30 p.m., Billings West

High school: Small School Meet, 3:30 p.m., Daylis Stadium

High school: Small school meet: 3:30 p.m., Billings Skyview

High school: Laurel Meet No. 2, LHS Sports Complex

On TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

3 p.m.

ACCN — Kentucky at Louisville

5 p.m.

SECN — Dallas Baptist at Texas A&M

6 p.m.

ACCN — Campbell at North Carolina

PAC-12N — BYU at Utah

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Arizona at Creighton

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

4 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Michigan St.

PAC-12N — UC Davis at California

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: Third Round, Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, Austin, Texas

MLB BASEBALL

5 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Boston OR San Francisco at NY Mets

7:40 p.m.

ROOT — Texas at Seattle 

8 p.m.

TBS — Atlanta at LA Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Atlanta at Miami, Game 2

6:30

NBATV — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Memphis, Game 2

8 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: New Orleans at Phoenix, Game 2

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ESPN — Los Angeles at Anaheim

SOCCER (MEN'S)

12:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — The German Cup: SC Freiburg at Hamburg SV, Semifinal

1 p.m.

CBSSN — Coppa Italia: AC Milan at Inter Milan, Semifinal Leg 2

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Liverpool

 

 

