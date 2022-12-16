 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Events

BASKETBALL

College men: Rocky Mountain College vs. Ottawa (Ariz.), Chandler, Ariz., 2 p.m.

College women: MSU Billings vs. Texas A&M-Kingsville, Las Vegas, 4:30 p.m.

High school boys and girls: Class A Tip-Off, at Lockwood

High school boys: Helena Capital at Billings Senior, 7 p.m.

High school boys: Helena at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m.

High school boys: Hamilton at Lockwood, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys: Lewistown at Billings Central, 7 p.m.

High school girls: Billings Senior at Helena Capital, 7 p.m.

High school girls: Billings Skyview at Helena, 7 p.m.

High school girls: Hamilton at Lockwood, 6 p.m.

High school girls: Billings Central at Lewistown, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school boys & girls: Great Falls CMR Holiday Tournament

High school boys: Shepherd Invitational, 5 p.m.

On TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — Xavier at Georgetown

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Green Bay at Stanford

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Creighton at Marquette

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

5 p.m.

SECN — Murray St. at Kentucky

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9:30 a.m.

ESPN — The Hometown Lenders Bahamas Bowl: Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB, Nassau, Bahamas

1 p.m.

ESPN — The Duluth Trading Cure Bowl: UTSA vs. Troy, Orlando, Fla.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA FCS Tournament: Incarnate Word at N. Dakota St., Semifinal

ESPNU — NCAA Division III Championship: Mount Union vs. North Central (Ill.), Annapolis, Md.

GOLF

10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions: The PNC Championship, Pro-Am Tournament, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN'S)

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NLL: Panther City at Las Vegas

NBA BASKETBALL

5:45 p.m.

ESPN — Golden State at Philadelphia

8:05 p.m.

ESPN — Denver at LA Lakers

On Radio and Internet

BASKETBALL

High school boys: Shepherd at Roundup, 6 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com

High school boys: Lewistown at Billings Central, 7 p.m., KJCR (1240 AM, 97.5 FM and 100.9 FM) and kjcrradio.com

High school boys: Helena at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com

High school boys: Helena Capital at Billings Senior, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

High school boys: Hamilton at Lockwood, 7:30 p.m., KGHL (94.7 FM and 790 AM) and Mighty790.com

High school girls: Hamilton at Lockwood, 6 p.m., KGHL (94.7 FM and 790 AM) and Mighty790.com

High school girls: Billings Skyview at Helena, 7 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com

High school girls: Shepherd at Roundup, 7:30 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com

