Local Events
BASKETBALL
College men: Rocky Mountain College vs. Ottawa (Ariz.), Chandler, Ariz., 2 p.m.
College women: MSU Billings vs. Texas A&M-Kingsville, Las Vegas, 4:30 p.m.
High school boys and girls: Class A Tip-Off, at Lockwood
High school boys: Helena Capital at Billings Senior, 7 p.m.
High school boys: Helena at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m.
High school boys: Hamilton at Lockwood, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys: Lewistown at Billings Central, 7 p.m.
High school girls: Billings Senior at Helena Capital, 7 p.m.
High school girls: Billings Skyview at Helena, 7 p.m.
High school girls: Hamilton at Lockwood, 6 p.m.
High school girls: Billings Central at Lewistown, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
High school boys & girls: Great Falls CMR Holiday Tournament
High school boys: Shepherd Invitational, 5 p.m.
On TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — Xavier at Georgetown
6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Green Bay at Stanford
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Creighton at Marquette
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.
SECN — Murray St. at Kentucky
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9:30 a.m.
ESPN — The Hometown Lenders Bahamas Bowl: Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB, Nassau, Bahamas
1 p.m.
ESPN — The Duluth Trading Cure Bowl: UTSA vs. Troy, Orlando, Fla.
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA FCS Tournament: Incarnate Word at N. Dakota St., Semifinal
ESPNU — NCAA Division III Championship: Mount Union vs. North Central (Ill.), Annapolis, Md.
GOLF
10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions: The PNC Championship, Pro-Am Tournament, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN'S)
8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NLL: Panther City at Las Vegas
NBA BASKETBALL
5:45 p.m.
ESPN — Golden State at Philadelphia
8:05 p.m.
ESPN — Denver at LA Lakers
On Radio and Internet
BASKETBALL
High school boys: Shepherd at Roundup, 6 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com
High school boys: Lewistown at Billings Central, 7 p.m., KJCR (1240 AM, 97.5 FM and 100.9 FM) and kjcrradio.com
High school boys: Helena at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com
High school boys: Helena Capital at Billings Senior, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
High school boys: Hamilton at Lockwood, 7:30 p.m., KGHL (94.7 FM and 790 AM) and Mighty790.com
High school girls: Hamilton at Lockwood, 6 p.m., KGHL (94.7 FM and 790 AM) and Mighty790.com
High school girls: Billings Skyview at Helena, 7 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com
High school girls: Shepherd at Roundup, 7:30 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com