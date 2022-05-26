Local Events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.

GOLF

College women: NAIA championships, at Oklahoma City, Okla.

SOFTBALL

High school: Class AA state tournament, Missoula

High school: Class A state tournament, Hamilton

High school: Class B-C state tournament, Lewistown

TENNIS

High school: Class AA state tournament, Missoula

High school: Class A state tournament, Bozeman

On TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

8 a.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Omaha, Neb.

8:30 a.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Hoover, Ala.

10 a.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Noon

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Omaha, Neb.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Hoover, Ala.

1:45 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Scottsdale, Ariz.

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Game 7, Winners-Bracket, Arlington, Texas

3:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Hoover, Ala.

4 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Omaha, Neb.

5:45 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Scottsdale, Ariz.

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Game 8, Winners-Bracket, Arlington, Texas

7 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Omaha, Neb.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Hoover, Ala.

9:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Scottsdale, Ariz.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Texas at Arkansas, Arkansas Super Regional, Game 1

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Clemson at Oklahoma St., Oklahoma State Super Regional, Game 1

GOLF

5:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Dutch Open, First Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, First Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas

5 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play, Day 2, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)

7 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship: Sweden vs. Canada, Quarterfinal, Tampere, Finland

11 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship: Switzerland vs. U.S., Quarterfinal, Helsinki

MLB BASEBALL

10:30 a.m.

MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Philadelphia at Atlanta (5 p.m.)

7:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at LA Angels OR Texas at Oakland

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Final: Dallas at Golden State, Game 5

NHL HOCKEY

5 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: NY Rangers at Carolina, Game 5

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Edmonton at Calgary, Game 5

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Missoula, 7:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com and

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0