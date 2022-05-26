Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.
GOLF
College women: NAIA championships, at Oklahoma City, Okla.
SOFTBALL
High school: Class AA state tournament, Missoula
High school: Class A state tournament, Hamilton
High school: Class B-C state tournament, Lewistown
TENNIS
High school: Class AA state tournament, Missoula
High school: Class A state tournament, Bozeman
On TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
8 a.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Omaha, Neb.
8:30 a.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Hoover, Ala.
10 a.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Scottsdale, Ariz.
Noon
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Omaha, Neb.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Hoover, Ala.
1:45 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Scottsdale, Ariz.
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Game 7, Winners-Bracket, Arlington, Texas
3:30 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Hoover, Ala.
4 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Omaha, Neb.
5:45 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Scottsdale, Ariz.
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Game 8, Winners-Bracket, Arlington, Texas
7 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Omaha, Neb.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Hoover, Ala.
9:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Scottsdale, Ariz.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Texas at Arkansas, Arkansas Super Regional, Game 1
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Clemson at Oklahoma St., Oklahoma State Super Regional, Game 1
GOLF
5:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Dutch Open, First Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, First Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas
5 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play, Day 2, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)
7 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship: Sweden vs. Canada, Quarterfinal, Tampere, Finland
11 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship: Switzerland vs. U.S., Quarterfinal, Helsinki
MLB BASEBALL
10:30 a.m.
MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Philadelphia at Atlanta (5 p.m.)
7:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at LA Angels OR Texas at Oakland
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Final: Dallas at Golden State, Game 5
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: NY Rangers at Carolina, Game 5
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Edmonton at Calgary, Game 5
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Missoula, 7:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com and