Local events
FOOTBALL
High school: Class A playoffs, quarterfinals, Frenchtown at Laurel, 6 p.m.
High school: Class AA playoffs, first round, Billings Skyview at Great Falls, 7 p.m.
College: Hawaii at Wyoming, 7:45 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Bozeman at Billings Senior, 4 p.m.
On TV
FOOTBALL
College: Minnesota at Maryland, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
College: East Carolina at Tulsa, 7 p.m., ESPN2
College: Hawaii at Wyoming, 7:45 p.m., FS1
GOLF
PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, second round, 10 a.m., GOLF
PGA Champions: The TimberTech Championship, first round, 1 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 10:30 a.m., FS2
MOTORSPORTS
NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, The NASCAR Hall of Fame 200, 6 p.m., FS1
On radio and Internet
FOOTBALL
High school: Class A playoffs, quarterfinals, Frenchtown at Laurel, 6 p.m., KMXE (99.3 FM) and fm99mtn.com (Stream 1)
High school: Class AA playoffs, first round, Billings Skyview at Great Falls, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
