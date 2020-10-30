 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

{{featured_button_text}}

Local events

FOOTBALL

High school: Class A playoffs, quarterfinals, Frenchtown at Laurel, 6 p.m.

High school: Class AA playoffs, first round, Billings Skyview at Great Falls, 7 p.m.

College: Hawaii at Wyoming, 7:45 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Bozeman at Billings Senior, 4 p.m.

On TV

FOOTBALL

College: Minnesota at Maryland, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

College: East Carolina at Tulsa, 7 p.m., ESPN2

College: Hawaii at Wyoming, 7:45 p.m., FS1

GOLF

PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, second round, 10 a.m., GOLF

PGA Champions: The TimberTech Championship, first round, 1 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 10:30 a.m., FS2

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, The NASCAR Hall of Fame 200, 6 p.m., FS1

On radio and Internet

FOOTBALL

High school: Class A playoffs, quarterfinals, Frenchtown at Laurel, 6 p.m., KMXE (99.3 FM) and fm99mtn.com (Stream 1)

High school: Class AA playoffs, first round, Billings Skyview at Great Falls, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News