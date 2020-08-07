You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

{{featured_button_text}}

Local events

LEGION BASEBALL

State AA Tournament, at Dehler Park

State A Tournament, at Lewistown 

On TV

BASEBALL

MLB: N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay or Baltimore at Washington, 4:30 p.m., MLBN

MLB: L.A. Angels at Texas, 7 p.m., FS1

MLB: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers (7:30 p.m.) or Arizona at San Diego (7 p.m.), MLBN

BASKETBALL

NBA: Seeding Games, Oklahoma City vs. Memphis, 2 p.m., NBATV

NBA: Seeding Games, Orlando vs. Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m., TNT

WNBA: New York vs. Washington, 5 p.m., ESPN2

NBA: Seeding Games, Boston vs. Toronto, 7 p.m., TNT

WNBA: Los Angels vs. Las Vegas, 7 p.m., ESPN2

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The English Championship, second round, 8 a.m., GOLF

U.S. Women's Amateur: Quarterfinal matches, 11 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, second round, 2 p.m., ESPN

LPGA Tour: The Marathon Classic, second round, 2 p.m., GOLF

Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Portland Open, second round, 5 p.m., GOLF

HOCKEY

NHL: Eastern Conference Qualifying Round, N.Y. Islanders vs. Florida, Game 4, 10 a.m., NBCSN

NHL: Western Conference Qualifying Round, Nashville vs. Arizona, Game 4, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN and NHLN

NHL: Eastern Conference Qualifying Round, Pittsburgh vs. Montreal, Game 4, 2 p.m., NBCSN

NHL: Western Conference Qualifying Round, Edmonton vs. Chicago, Game 4, 4:45 p.m., NBCSN

NHL: Eastern Conference Qualifying Round, Toronto vs. Columbus, Game 4, 6 p.m., NBCSN, NHLN

NHL: Western Conference Qualifying Round: Vancouver vs. Minnesota, Game 4, 8:45 p.m., NBCSN

HORSE RACING

NYRA: Saratoga Live, 11 a.m., FS2

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR: Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, The Henry Ford Health System 200, 4 p.m., FS1

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News