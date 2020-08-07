Local events
LEGION BASEBALL
State AA Tournament, at Dehler Park
State A Tournament, at Lewistown
On TV
BASEBALL
MLB: N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay or Baltimore at Washington, 4:30 p.m., MLBN
MLB: L.A. Angels at Texas, 7 p.m., FS1
MLB: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers (7:30 p.m.) or Arizona at San Diego (7 p.m.), MLBN
BASKETBALL
NBA: Seeding Games, Oklahoma City vs. Memphis, 2 p.m., NBATV
NBA: Seeding Games, Orlando vs. Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m., TNT
WNBA: New York vs. Washington, 5 p.m., ESPN2
NBA: Seeding Games, Boston vs. Toronto, 7 p.m., TNT
WNBA: Los Angels vs. Las Vegas, 7 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The English Championship, second round, 8 a.m., GOLF
U.S. Women's Amateur: Quarterfinal matches, 11 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, second round, 2 p.m., ESPN
LPGA Tour: The Marathon Classic, second round, 2 p.m., GOLF
Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Portland Open, second round, 5 p.m., GOLF
HOCKEY
NHL: Eastern Conference Qualifying Round, N.Y. Islanders vs. Florida, Game 4, 10 a.m., NBCSN
NHL: Western Conference Qualifying Round, Nashville vs. Arizona, Game 4, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN and NHLN
NHL: Eastern Conference Qualifying Round, Pittsburgh vs. Montreal, Game 4, 2 p.m., NBCSN
NHL: Western Conference Qualifying Round, Edmonton vs. Chicago, Game 4, 4:45 p.m., NBCSN
NHL: Eastern Conference Qualifying Round, Toronto vs. Columbus, Game 4, 6 p.m., NBCSN, NHLN
NHL: Western Conference Qualifying Round: Vancouver vs. Minnesota, Game 4, 8:45 p.m., NBCSN
HORSE RACING
NYRA: Saratoga Live, 11 a.m., FS2
MOTORSPORTS
NASCAR: Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, The Henry Ford Health System 200, 4 p.m., FS1
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!