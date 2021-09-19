Local events
No local events scheduled
On TV
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 Part 1, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala. (Taped)
11 a.m.
CBSSN — GT World Challenge America: Rounds 9 & 10, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
Noon
FOX — NHRA: The DeWalt NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord N.C.
1:30 p.m.
NBC — IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix of Monterey, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif.
4 p.m.
FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 Part 2, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala. (Taped)
NBCSN — MotoGP: The Misano Grand Prix, Misano World Circuit, Misano Adriatico, Italy (Taped)
9 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Riola Sardo, Italy (Taped)
10 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Riola Sardo, Italy (Taped)
BOXING
8 p.m.
FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Maliek Montgomery vs. Aleem Jumakhonov (Super-Featherweights), Bakersfield, Calif.
BULL RIDING
6 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, Championship Round, Newark N.J. (Taped)
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
5 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at North Carolina
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at UCLA
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
10 a.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Rutgers
2 p.m.
PAC-12N — CS Northridge at Southern California
6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Santa Clara at Stanford
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.
SECN — Stanford at Kentucky
Noon
ESPN2 — Notre Dame at Ohio St.
1 p.m.
SECN — Jackson St. at Mississippi St.
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Final Round, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Ore.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Final Round, Silverado Country Club; North Course, Napa, Calif.
7:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford Invitational, Final Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
Noon
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
2:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Natalma Stakes and Summer Stakes, Woodbine Racetrack, Toronto
LACROSSE (MEN'S)
10 a.m.
NBC — PLL Playoffs: Whipsnakes LC vs. Chaos LC, Championship, Washington
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
TBS — LA Dodgers at Cincinnati
12:10 p.m.
ROOT — Seattle at Kansas City
2 p.m.
MLBN — Atlanta at San Francisco OR Chicago White Sox at Texas
5 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at NY Mets
NFL FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
CBS — Denver at Jacksonville
2:05 p.m.
FOX — Minnesota at Arizona
2:25 p.m.
CBS — Dallas at LA Chargers
6:20 p.m.
NBC — Kansas City at Baltimore
SOCCER (MEN'S)
7 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at West Ham United
12:40 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: AC Milan at Juventas
2 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Orlando City SC at Philadelphia Union
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: LAFC at Portland
6 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Monterrey
SOFTBALL
10 a.m.
FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Ocasio vs. Team Jaquish, Rosemont Ill.
2 p.m.
FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Osterman vs. Team Chidester, Rosemont Ill.
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Finals
WNBA BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
NBATV — Atlanta at Connecticut
1 p.m.
ABC — Las Vegas at Phoenix
3 p.m.
NBATV — Los Angeles at Dallas
4 p.m.
CBSSN — Indiana at Chicago
On Radio and Internet