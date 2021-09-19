 Skip to main content
Sports Guide

Local events

No local events scheduled 

On TV

AUTO RACING

10 a.m. 

FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 Part 1, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala. (Taped)

11 a.m.

CBSSN — GT World Challenge America: Rounds 9 & 10, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Noon

FOX — NHRA: The DeWalt NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord N.C.

1:30 p.m.

NBC — IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix of Monterey, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif.

4 p.m.

FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 Part 2, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala. (Taped)

NBCSN — MotoGP: The Misano Grand Prix, Misano World Circuit, Misano Adriatico, Italy (Taped)

9 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Riola Sardo, Italy (Taped)

10 p.m. 

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Riola Sardo, Italy (Taped)

BOXING

8 p.m.

FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Maliek Montgomery vs. Aleem Jumakhonov (Super-Featherweights), Bakersfield, Calif.

BULL RIDING

6 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, Championship Round, Newark N.J. (Taped)

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

5 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at North Carolina

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at UCLA

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

10 a.m. 

BTN — Penn St. at Rutgers

2 p.m.

PAC-12N — CS Northridge at Southern California

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Santa Clara at Stanford

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

11 a.m.

SECN — Stanford at Kentucky

Noon

ESPN2 — Notre Dame at Ohio St.

1 p.m.

SECN — Jackson St. at Mississippi St.

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Final Round, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Ore.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Final Round, Silverado Country Club; North Course, Napa, Calif.

7:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford Invitational, Final Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

Noon

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Natalma Stakes and Summer Stakes, Woodbine Racetrack, Toronto

LACROSSE (MEN'S)

10 a.m. 

NBC — PLL Playoffs: Whipsnakes LC vs. Chaos LC, Championship, Washington

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

TBS — LA Dodgers at Cincinnati

12:10 p.m.

ROOT — Seattle at Kansas City 

2 p.m.

MLBN — Atlanta at San Francisco OR Chicago White Sox at Texas

5 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at NY Mets

NFL FOOTBALL

11 a.m. 

CBS —  Denver at Jacksonville

2:05 p.m.

FOX — Minnesota at Arizona

2:25 p.m.

CBS — Dallas at LA Chargers

6:20 p.m.

NBC — Kansas City at Baltimore

SOCCER (MEN'S)

7 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at West Ham United

12:40 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: AC Milan at Juventas

2 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Orlando City SC at Philadelphia Union

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: LAFC at Portland

6 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Monterrey

SOFTBALL

10 a.m. 

FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Ocasio vs. Team Jaquish, Rosemont Ill.

2 p.m.

FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Osterman vs. Team Chidester, Rosemont Ill.

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Finals

WNBA BASKETBALL

11 a.m. 

NBATV — Atlanta at Connecticut

1 p.m.

ABC — Las Vegas at Phoenix

3 p.m.

NBATV — Los Angeles at Dallas

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Indiana at Chicago

On Radio and Internet

 

