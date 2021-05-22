Local events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Mustangs at Idaho Falls, 7:15 p.m.
Legion: Cody, Wyo., at Laurel (2), 1 p.m.
Legion: Billings Scarlets at Gillette, Wyo., 2:30 p.m.
Legion: Billings Scarlets vs. Rapid City Post 320, at Gillette, Wyo., 5 p.m.
Legion: Bozeman at Billings Royals (2), Pirtz Field, 4 p.m.
LACROSSE
High school: State Tournament, at Amend Park
SOFTBALL
High school: Eastern B-C, at Glasgow
TRACK & FIELD
High school: Eastern AA at Billings West, 10 a.m.
High school: Eastern A at Glendive, 9 a.m.
High school: Northern B, at Glasgow
On TV
AUTO RACING
7 a.m.
FS2 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
8 a.m.
FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
9 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
11 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Toyota Tundra 225, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
Noon
NBC — IndyCar: Qualifying Day 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
1 p.m.
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Virginia International Raceway, Alton, Va.
NBCSN — IndyCar: Qualifying Day 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
2 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pit Boss 250, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
8 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Houston Raceway Park, Houston (taped)
BULL RIDING
7 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Bad Boy Mowers Invitational, Round 1, Jacksonville, Fla. (taped)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
10 a.m.
ACCN — Miami at Louisville
SECN — Tennessee at South Carolina
11 a.m.
CBSSN — Xavier at Creighton
3 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Michigan
4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Oregon
4:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Nebraska at Indiana
6 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Illinois
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona at Oregon St.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford Spring Game
COLLEGE TENNIS
3:30 p.m.
TENNIS — NCAA National Championships, Women's & Men's Team Championships
GOLF
8 a.m.
ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Third Round, Kiawah Island Golf Resort Ocean Course, Kiawah Island, S.C.
11 a.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Third Round, Kiawah Island Golf Resort Ocean Course, Kiawah Island, S.C.
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pure Silk Championship, Third Round, River Course at Kingsmill, Williamsburg, Va.
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Chicago White Sox at NY Yankees
2 p.m.
MLBN — Minnesota at Cleveland OR Houston at Texas
5 p.m.
FOX — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis OR Boston at Philadelphia OR LA Dodgers at San Francisco
6:30 p.m.
ROOT — Seattle at San Diego
8 p.m.
MLBN — Oakland at LA Angels OR Seattle at San Diego (6:30 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
12:10 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Playoff: Miami at Milwaukee, First Round, Game 1
2:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Playoff: Dallas at LA Clippers, First Round, Game 1
6 p.m.
ABC — Eastern Conference Playoff: Boston at Brooklyn, First Round, Game 1
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Playoff: Portland at Denver, First Round, Game 1
NHL HOCKEY
10:30 p.m.
CNBC — Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Florida at Tampa Bay, First Round, Game 4
1 p.m.
NBC — Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: Pittsburgh at NY Islanders, First Round, Game 4
5 p.m.
CNBC — Stanley Cup North Division Playoff: Montréal at Toronto, First Round, Game 2
6 p.m.
NBC — Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: Vegas at Minnesota, First Round, Game 4
PIONEER LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
SWX — Great Falls at Missoula
SOCCER (MEN'S)
1:30 p.m.
ABC — MLS: LA Galaxy at Portland
SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
FOX — South Division: Blues vs. Generals, Houston