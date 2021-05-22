 Skip to main content
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Mustangs at Idaho Falls, 7:15 p.m.

Legion: Cody, Wyo., at Laurel (2), 1 p.m.

Legion: Billings Scarlets at Gillette, Wyo., 2:30 p.m.

Legion: Billings Scarlets vs. Rapid City Post 320, at Gillette, Wyo., 5 p.m.

Legion: Bozeman at Billings Royals (2), Pirtz Field, 4 p.m. 

LACROSSE

High school: State Tournament, at Amend Park

SOFTBALL

High school: Eastern B-C, at Glasgow

TRACK & FIELD

High school: Eastern AA at Billings West, 10 a.m.

High school: Eastern A at Glendive, 9 a.m.

High school: Northern B, at Glasgow

On TV

AUTO RACING

7 a.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

8 a.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

9 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

11 a.m. 

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Toyota Tundra 225, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

Noon

NBC — IndyCar: Qualifying Day 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

1 p.m.

FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Virginia International Raceway, Alton, Va.

NBCSN — IndyCar: Qualifying Day 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

2 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pit Boss 250, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

8 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Houston Raceway Park, Houston (taped)

BULL RIDING

7 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Bad Boy Mowers Invitational, Round 1, Jacksonville, Fla. (taped)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

10 a.m.

ACCN — Miami at Louisville

SECN — Tennessee at South Carolina

11 a.m.

CBSSN — Xavier at Creighton

3 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Michigan

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Oregon

4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Nebraska at Indiana

6 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Illinois

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona at Oregon St.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford Spring Game

COLLEGE TENNIS

3:30 p.m.

TENNIS — NCAA National Championships, Women's & Men's Team Championships

GOLF

8 a.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Third Round, Kiawah Island Golf Resort Ocean Course, Kiawah Island, S.C.

11 a.m. 

CBS — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Third Round, Kiawah Island Golf Resort Ocean Course, Kiawah Island, S.C.

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pure Silk Championship, Third Round, River Course at Kingsmill, Williamsburg, Va.

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Chicago White Sox at NY Yankees

2 p.m.

MLBN — Minnesota at Cleveland OR Houston at Texas

5 p.m.

FOX — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis OR Boston at Philadelphia OR LA Dodgers at San Francisco

6:30 p.m. 

ROOT — Seattle at San Diego

8 p.m.

MLBN — Oakland at LA Angels OR Seattle at San Diego (6:30 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

12:10 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Playoff: Miami at Milwaukee, First Round, Game 1

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Playoff: Dallas at LA Clippers, First Round, Game 1

6 p.m.

ABC — Eastern Conference Playoff: Boston at Brooklyn, First Round, Game 1

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Playoff: Portland at Denver, First Round, Game 1

NHL HOCKEY

10:30 p.m.

CNBC — Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Florida at Tampa Bay, First Round, Game 4

1 p.m.

NBC — Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: Pittsburgh at NY Islanders, First Round, Game 4

5 p.m.

CNBC — Stanley Cup North Division Playoff: Montréal at Toronto, First Round, Game 2

6 p.m.

NBC — Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: Vegas at Minnesota, First Round, Game 4

PIONEER LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

SWX — Great Falls at Missoula

SOCCER (MEN'S)

1:30 p.m.

ABC — MLS: LA Galaxy at Portland

SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

FOX — South Division: Blues vs. Generals, Houston

 

 

