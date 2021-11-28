 Skip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Local events

BASKETBALL

College men: Montana State vs. Southeast Missouri, 11 a.m., at San Antonio

On TV

BIATHLON

8 p.m.

NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Men's Sprint, Oestersund, Sweden (Taped)

CFL FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — East Division Playoff: Montreal At Hamilton, Semifinal

2:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — West Division Playoff: Calgary at Saskatchewan, Semifinal

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

8:30 a.m.

ESPNU — ESPN Events Invitational: North Texas vs. Drake, Seventh Place Game, Orlando, Fla.

10 a.m.

FS1 — Bethune-Cookman at Seton Hall

SECN — Troy at Florida

11 a.m.

ESPN — ESPN Events Invitational: Kansas vs. Iona, 3rd Place Game, Orlando, Fla.

Noon

FS1 — E. Michigan at DePaul

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: Dayton vs. Belmont, Championship, Orlando, Fla.

SECN — Penn at Arkansas

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Villanova at La Salle

4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — ESPN Events Invitational: Miami vs. Alabama, Fifth Place Game, Orlando, Fla.

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Colorado

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — HBCU Challenge: Hampton vs. Norfolk St., Phoenix

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Fresno St. at California

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — HBCU Challenge: Grambling St. vs. Morgan St., Phoenix

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

Noon

ACCN — Troy at Duke

BTN — Marshall at Michigan St.

PAC-12N — Wisconsin at Colorado

SECN — Bethune-Cookman at Alabama

2 p.m.

ACCN — Richmond at Virginia

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Women's Volleyball Selection Special

FIGURE SKATING

1 p.m.

NBC — ISU: Grand Prix, Sochi, Russia

HORSE RACING

9:30 a.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

2 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

LUGE

5 p.m.

NBCSN — FIL: World Cup, Sochi, Russia (Taped)

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

NBATV — College Park at Capital City

3 p.m.

NBATV — G League at Stockton

NFL FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

FOX — Tampa Bay at Indianapolis

2:05 p.m.

CBS — LA Chargers at Denver

2:25 p.m.

FOX — LA Rams at Green Bay

6:20 p.m.

NBC — Cleveland at Baltimore

NHL HOCKEY

4 p.m.

NHLN — NY Islanders at NY Rangers

ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL

2 p.m.

FS2 — Crillos de Caguas at Cangrejeros de Santurce

RUGBY

9 p.m.

NBCSN — Premiership: Sale at Saracens (Taped)

SKIING/SNOWBOARDING

10:30 a.m.

NBC — FIS: World Cup, Killington, Vt.

3:30 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: World Cup, Killington, Vt. (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN'S)

1 p.m.

ABC — MLS Western Conference Playoff: Real Salt Lake at Sporting KC, Semifinal

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Nashville SC at Philadelphia Union, Semifinal

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — USL Championship Playoff: Orange County at Tampa Bay, Final

TENNIS

10 a.m.

CBSSN — The Davis Cup: U.S. vs. Colombia, Group E, Turin, Italy

4 p.m.

TENNIS — WTT: TBD, Final, Indian Wells, Calif.

X GAMES

Noon

ABC — World of X: The Sls Super Crown World Championship Jacksonville, Fla. (Taped) 

 

