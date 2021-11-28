Local events
BASKETBALL
College men: Montana State vs. Southeast Missouri, 11 a.m., at San Antonio
On TV
BIATHLON
8 p.m.
NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Men's Sprint, Oestersund, Sweden (Taped)
CFL FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — East Division Playoff: Montreal At Hamilton, Semifinal
2:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS — West Division Playoff: Calgary at Saskatchewan, Semifinal
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
8:30 a.m.
ESPNU — ESPN Events Invitational: North Texas vs. Drake, Seventh Place Game, Orlando, Fla.
10 a.m.
FS1 — Bethune-Cookman at Seton Hall
SECN — Troy at Florida
11 a.m.
ESPN — ESPN Events Invitational: Kansas vs. Iona, 3rd Place Game, Orlando, Fla.
Noon
FS1 — E. Michigan at DePaul
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: Dayton vs. Belmont, Championship, Orlando, Fla.
SECN — Penn at Arkansas
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Villanova at La Salle
4:30 p.m.
ESPNU — ESPN Events Invitational: Miami vs. Alabama, Fifth Place Game, Orlando, Fla.
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Colorado
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — HBCU Challenge: Hampton vs. Norfolk St., Phoenix
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Fresno St. at California
8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — HBCU Challenge: Grambling St. vs. Morgan St., Phoenix
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
Noon
ACCN — Troy at Duke
BTN — Marshall at Michigan St.
PAC-12N — Wisconsin at Colorado
SECN — Bethune-Cookman at Alabama
2 p.m.
ACCN — Richmond at Virginia
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Women's Volleyball Selection Special
FIGURE SKATING
1 p.m.
NBC — ISU: Grand Prix, Sochi, Russia
HORSE RACING
9:30 a.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
2 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
LUGE
5 p.m.
NBCSN — FIL: World Cup, Sochi, Russia (Taped)
NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
NBATV — College Park at Capital City
3 p.m.
NBATV — G League at Stockton
NFL FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
FOX — Tampa Bay at Indianapolis
2:05 p.m.
CBS — LA Chargers at Denver
2:25 p.m.
FOX — LA Rams at Green Bay
6:20 p.m.
NBC — Cleveland at Baltimore
NHL HOCKEY
4 p.m.
NHLN — NY Islanders at NY Rangers
ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL
2 p.m.
FS2 — Crillos de Caguas at Cangrejeros de Santurce
RUGBY
9 p.m.
NBCSN — Premiership: Sale at Saracens (Taped)
SKIING/SNOWBOARDING
10:30 a.m.
NBC — FIS: World Cup, Killington, Vt.
3:30 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS: World Cup, Killington, Vt. (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
1 p.m.
ABC — MLS Western Conference Playoff: Real Salt Lake at Sporting KC, Semifinal
3:30 p.m.
ESPN — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Nashville SC at Philadelphia Union, Semifinal
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — USL Championship Playoff: Orange County at Tampa Bay, Final
TENNIS
10 a.m.
CBSSN — The Davis Cup: U.S. vs. Colombia, Group E, Turin, Italy
4 p.m.
TENNIS — WTT: TBD, Final, Indian Wells, Calif.
X GAMES
Noon
ABC — World of X: The Sls Super Crown World Championship Jacksonville, Fla. (Taped)