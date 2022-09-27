Local Events
CROSS COUNTRY
High school: Lewistown Invitational, 10 a.m.
GOLF
College: Rocky Mountain College at Beartooth Invite, Laurel Golf Club
SOCCER
High school boys: Billings Central at Livingston, 6 p.m.
High school boys: Lockwood at Laurel, 6 p.m.
High school girls: Billings Central at Livingston, 4 p.m.
High school girls: Lockwood at Laurel, 4 p.m.
TEAM ROPING
Wrangler National Team Roping Finals, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark and the Expo Center, 9:30 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College: Rocky Mountain College at Montana State Billings, 7 p.m.
High school: Billings Senior at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m.
High school: Billings Central at Huntley Project, 6:30 p.m.
On TV
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
4 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Michigan St.
6 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Indiana
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m.
SWX — Bozeman Gallatin at Bozeman
MLB BASEBALL
5 p.m.
TBS — NY Yankees at Toronto
5:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Milwaukee OR Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: NY Rangers at Boston
8 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Calgary at Seattle
SOCCER (MEN'S)
Noon
FS1 — International Friendly: Saudi Arabia vs. U.S., Murcia, Spain
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Czech Republic, Group B, St. Gallen, Switzerland
TENNIS
9 p.m.
TENNIS — Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Parma-WTA, Tallinn-WTA Early Rounds
On Radio and Internet
VOLLEYBALL
College: Rocky Mountain College at Montana State Billings, 7 p.m., kurlradio.com
High school: Billings Senior at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
High school: Billings Central at Huntley Project, 6:30 p.m., ycnsports.com
High school: Forsyth at Shepherd, 6:30 p.m., ycnsports.com