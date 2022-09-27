 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

  • 0

Local Events

CROSS COUNTRY

High school: Lewistown Invitational, 10 a.m.

GOLF

College: Rocky Mountain College at Beartooth Invite, Laurel Golf Club

SOCCER

High school boys: Billings Central at Livingston, 6 p.m.

High school boys: Lockwood at Laurel, 6 p.m.

High school girls: Billings Central at Livingston, 4 p.m.

High school girls: Lockwood at Laurel, 4 p.m.

TEAM ROPING

Wrangler National Team Roping Finals, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark and the Expo Center, 9:30 a.m. 

VOLLEYBALL

College: Rocky Mountain College at Montana State Billings, 7 p.m. 

High school: Billings Senior at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m.

High school: Billings Central at Huntley Project, 6:30 p.m. 

On TV

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

4 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Michigan St.

6 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Indiana

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m.

SWX — Bozeman Gallatin at Bozeman

MLB BASEBALL

5 p.m.

TBS — NY Yankees at Toronto

5:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Milwaukee OR Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs

NHL HOCKEY

5 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: NY Rangers at Boston

8 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Calgary at Seattle

SOCCER (MEN'S)

Noon

FS1 — International Friendly: Saudi Arabia vs. U.S., Murcia, Spain

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Czech Republic, Group B, St. Gallen, Switzerland

TENNIS

9 p.m.

TENNIS — Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Parma-WTA, Tallinn-WTA Early Rounds

On Radio and Internet

VOLLEYBALL

College: Rocky Mountain College at Montana State Billings, 7 p.m., kurlradio.com 

High school: Billings Senior at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

High school: Billings Central at Huntley Project, 6:30 p.m., ycnsports.com

High school: Forsyth at Shepherd, 6:30 p.m., ycnsports.com 

 

