 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Denny Menholt Chevrolet Sports
agate

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

  • 0

Local Events

BASKETBALL

College men: Warner Pacific at Montana State, 5:30 p.m.

College men: Merrimack at Montana, 7:30 p.m.

College women: North Dakota at Montana State, 7:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

College: NAIA National Championships, Tallahassee, Florida

On TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

10 a.m.

ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Charleston, S.C.

ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Conway, S.C.

People are also reading…

Noon

CBSSN — Jersey Mike's Classic: La Salle vs. Wake Forest, Quarterfinal, Montego Bay, Jamaica

12:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Conway, S.C.

ESPNU — Charleston Classic: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Charleston, S.C.

2:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Jersey Mike's Classic: Loyola Marymount vs. Georgetown, Quarterfinal, Montego Bay, Jamaica

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Charleston, S.C.

ESPNU — Hall of Fame Showcase: Temple vs. Rutgers, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.

4 p.m.

FS1 — Indiana at Xavier

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas: Oklahoma St. vs. UCF, Semifinal, Nassau, Bahamas

ESPN2 — Continental Tire Main Event: Virginia vs. Baylor, Semifinal, Las Vegas

ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Conway, S.C.

SECN — Bucknell at Georgia

5:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Charleston Classic: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Charleston, S.C.

6 p.m.

ACCN — Florida at Florida St.

FS1 — Villanova at Michigan St.

6:30 p.m.

FS2 — UNC-Wilmington at UConn

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Southern U. at California

SECN — Jacksonville St. at Alabama

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas: DePaul vs. Santa Clara, Semifinal, Nassau, Bahamas

ESPNU — Continental Tire Main Event: Illinois vs. UCLA, Semifinal, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Mount St. Mary's at Southern California

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — South Florida at Tulsa

8 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego St. at New Mexico

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

4 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Michigan

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

4 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Louisville

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Penn St.

GOLF

10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Second Round, Sea Island Golf Club, Saint Simons Island, Ga.

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Second Round, Tiburon Golf Club - Gold Course, Naples, Fla.

Midnight (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Third Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates - Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

HORSE RACING

9:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 288 Main Card: Corey Anderson vs. Vadim Nemkov (Light-Heavyweights), Chicago

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

MLBN — 2022 All-MLB Team Nominees (Taped)

NBA BASKETBALL

5:45 p.m.

ESPN — Milwaukee at Philadelphia

8:05 p.m.

ESPN — New York at Golden State

TENNIS

10:30 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

1 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Round Robin

On Radio and Internet

 BASKETBALL

College men: Warner Pacific at Montana State, 5:30 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Josh Lambo's lawsuit against Jacksonville Jaguars dismissed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News