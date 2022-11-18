Local Events
BASKETBALL
College men: Warner Pacific at Montana State, 5:30 p.m.
College men: Merrimack at Montana, 7:30 p.m.
College women: North Dakota at Montana State, 7:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
College: NAIA National Championships, Tallahassee, Florida
On TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
10 a.m.
ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Charleston, S.C.
ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Conway, S.C.
People are also reading…
Noon
CBSSN — Jersey Mike's Classic: La Salle vs. Wake Forest, Quarterfinal, Montego Bay, Jamaica
12:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Conway, S.C.
ESPNU — Charleston Classic: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Charleston, S.C.
2:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Jersey Mike's Classic: Loyola Marymount vs. Georgetown, Quarterfinal, Montego Bay, Jamaica
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Charleston, S.C.
ESPNU — Hall of Fame Showcase: Temple vs. Rutgers, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.
4 p.m.
FS1 — Indiana at Xavier
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas: Oklahoma St. vs. UCF, Semifinal, Nassau, Bahamas
ESPN2 — Continental Tire Main Event: Virginia vs. Baylor, Semifinal, Las Vegas
ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Conway, S.C.
SECN — Bucknell at Georgia
5:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Charleston Classic: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Charleston, S.C.
6 p.m.
ACCN — Florida at Florida St.
FS1 — Villanova at Michigan St.
6:30 p.m.
FS2 — UNC-Wilmington at UConn
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Southern U. at California
SECN — Jacksonville St. at Alabama
7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas: DePaul vs. Santa Clara, Semifinal, Nassau, Bahamas
ESPNU — Continental Tire Main Event: Illinois vs. UCLA, Semifinal, Las Vegas
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Mount St. Mary's at Southern California
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — South Florida at Tulsa
8 p.m.
FS1 — San Diego St. at New Mexico
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
4 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Michigan
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
4 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Louisville
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Penn St.
GOLF
10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Second Round, Sea Island Golf Club, Saint Simons Island, Ga.
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Second Round, Tiburon Golf Club - Gold Course, Naples, Fla.
Midnight (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Third Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates - Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
HORSE RACING
9:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 288 Main Card: Corey Anderson vs. Vadim Nemkov (Light-Heavyweights), Chicago
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
MLBN — 2022 All-MLB Team Nominees (Taped)
NBA BASKETBALL
5:45 p.m.
ESPN — Milwaukee at Philadelphia
8:05 p.m.
ESPN — New York at Golden State
TENNIS
10:30 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin
1 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Round Robin
On Radio and Internet
BASKETBALL
College men: Warner Pacific at Montana State, 5:30 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com