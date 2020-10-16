 Skip to main content
Sports Guide

Local events

CROSS COUNTRY

High school: Eastern A at Lewistown, 1 p.m.

FOOTBALL

High school: Miles City at Billings Central, 7 p.m., Lockwood High School stadium

High school: Billings West at Belgrade, 7 p.m.

High school: Lewistown at Laurel, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

High school boys: Class A playoffs, quarterfinals, Bigfork at Billings Central, noon, Amend Park turf field

High school boys: Class AA playoffs, quarterfinals, Missoula Sentinel at Billings Senior, 3 p.m., Amend Park

High school girls: Class AA playoffs, quarterfinals, Missoula Hellgate at Billings West, 5 p.m., Amend Park

On TV

BASEBALL

ALCS: Houston vs. Tampa Bay, Game 6, 4:07 p.m., TBS

NLCS: L.A. Dodgers vs. Atlanta, Game 5, 7:08 p.m., FS1

FOOTBALL

College: Southern Methodist at Tulane, 4 p.m., ESPN

High school: Miles City at Billings Central, 7 p.m., SWX

College: Brigham Young at Houston, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

GOLF

PGA Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, first round, noon, GOLF

PGA: The CJ Cup, second round, 3 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 10:30 a.m., FS2

MOTORSPORTS

ARCA Menards Series: The Speediatrics 150, 6:30 p.m., FS1

SOCCER

College men: Duke at Clemson, 6 p.m., ACCN

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Boston College at Syracuse, 2 p.m., ACCN

College women: Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 5 p.m., ESPN2 

College women: Tennessee at Kentucky, 5 p.m., SECN

College women: Texas at Kansas State, 7 p.m., ESPN2

On radio and Internet

FOOTBALL

High school: Billings West at Belgrade, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

High school: Miles City at Billings Central, 7 p.m., KJCR (1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM) and kjcrradio.com

High school: Columbus at Big Timber,7 p.m., KMXE (99.3 FM) and fm99mtn.com (Stream 1)

High school: Lewistown at Laurel, 7 p.m., fm99mtn.com (Stream 2)

