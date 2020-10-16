Local events
CROSS COUNTRY
High school: Eastern A at Lewistown, 1 p.m.
FOOTBALL
High school: Miles City at Billings Central, 7 p.m., Lockwood High School stadium
High school: Billings West at Belgrade, 7 p.m.
High school: Lewistown at Laurel, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
High school boys: Class A playoffs, quarterfinals, Bigfork at Billings Central, noon, Amend Park turf field
High school boys: Class AA playoffs, quarterfinals, Missoula Sentinel at Billings Senior, 3 p.m., Amend Park
High school girls: Class AA playoffs, quarterfinals, Missoula Hellgate at Billings West, 5 p.m., Amend Park
On TV
BASEBALL
ALCS: Houston vs. Tampa Bay, Game 6, 4:07 p.m., TBS
NLCS: L.A. Dodgers vs. Atlanta, Game 5, 7:08 p.m., FS1
FOOTBALL
College: Southern Methodist at Tulane, 4 p.m., ESPN
High school: Miles City at Billings Central, 7 p.m., SWX
College: Brigham Young at Houston, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
PGA Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, first round, noon, GOLF
PGA: The CJ Cup, second round, 3 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 10:30 a.m., FS2
MOTORSPORTS
ARCA Menards Series: The Speediatrics 150, 6:30 p.m., FS1
SOCCER
College men: Duke at Clemson, 6 p.m., ACCN
VOLLEYBALL
College women: Boston College at Syracuse, 2 p.m., ACCN
College women: Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 5 p.m., ESPN2
College women: Tennessee at Kentucky, 5 p.m., SECN
College women: Texas at Kansas State, 7 p.m., ESPN2
On radio and Internet
FOOTBALL
High school: Billings West at Belgrade, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
High school: Miles City at Billings Central, 7 p.m., KJCR (1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM) and kjcrradio.com
High school: Columbus at Big Timber,7 p.m., KMXE (99.3 FM) and fm99mtn.com (Stream 1)
High school: Lewistown at Laurel, 7 p.m., fm99mtn.com (Stream 2)
