Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Local events 

WRESTLING

High school: Billings Skyview at Belgrade, 4 p.m.

High school: Huntley Project at Billings Central, 5 p.m.

High school: Billings West at Billings Senior, 7 p.m.

On TV

BASKETBALL

College men: Duke at Virginia Tech, 5 p.m., ACCN

College men: Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, 5 p.m., CBSSN

College men: Wisconsin at Michigan, 5 p.m., ESPN

College men: Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 5 p.m., ESPN2

College men: Butler at St. John's, 5 p.m., FS1

College men: Mississippi at Florida, 5 p.m., SECN

NBA: LA Lakers at Houston, 6 p.m., NBATV

College men: Syracuse at North Carolina, 7 p.m., ACCN

College men: Alabama at Kentucky, 7 p.m., ESPN

College men: Providence at Marquette, 7 p.m., FS1

College men: California (Riverside) at Southern California, 7 p.m., PAC-12N

NBA: Indiana at Golden State, 8:30 p.m., NBATV

SOCCER

Manchester United at Burnley, 1:10 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

Delray-ATP Semifinal 1, 1 p.m., TENNIS

Delray-ATP Semifinal 2, 6 p.m., TENNIS

Abu Dhabi-WTA Singles & Doubles Finals, Australian Open Qualifying Round 3, 11 p.m., TENNIS

On radio and Internet

BASKETBALL

College: MSU Cat Chat with Danny Sprinkle and Tricia Binford, 6:30 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) & www.Mighty790.com

