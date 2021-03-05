 Skip to main content
Local events 

BASEBALL

College: Montana State Billings at Colorado-Colorado Springs, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

BASKETBALL

College men: Sacramento State at Montana State, noon

College men: Warner Pacific at Montana, 5 p.m.

College women: Montana State at Sacramento State, 1 p.m.

College women: Montana at Idaho, 7 p.m.

College women: Montana State Billings at Northwest Nazarene, 7 p.m.

High school: State A tournament, at Great Falls, Pacific Steel & Recycling Four Seasons Arena

High school: Southern B, at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark and Lockwood High School

High school: Western B, at Eureka

High school boys: Northern B at Cut Bank

High school girls: Northern B, at Wolf Point

High school: Eastern C, at Sidney

HOCKEY

High school: MAHA state tournament at Bozeman

SWIMMING

High school: State AA meet, at Great Falls

VOLLEYBALL

College: Rocky Mountain at Montana Tech, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

State AA: at Kalispell Flathead High School

State A: at Custer County District High School, Miles City

State B-C: at Shelby High School

On TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

9 a.m.

NBCSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. St. Bonaventure, Quarterfinal, Richmond, Va.

11 a.m.

NBCSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. Saint Louis, Quarterfinal, Richmond, Va.

12:05 p.m.

Idaho State at Eastern Washington, 1 p.m., SWX

1:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. VCU, Quarterfinal, Richmond, Va.

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Monmouth at Rider

3:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. Davidson, Quarterfinal, Richmond, Va.

4 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Miami

ESPNU — Kent St. at Buffalo

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Ball St. at Toledo

6 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Wake Forest

ESPNU — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD vs. Belmont, Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Colorado St. at Nevada

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD vs. Morehead St., Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

9 a.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Texas A&M, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.

11:30 a.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Georgia, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.

4 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. South Carolina, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.

6 p.m.

ESPN — Ohio St. at Rutgers

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas

6:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Tennessee, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Drive on Championship, Second Round, Golden Ocala Golf Club, Ocala, Fla.

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Second Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Spring Training: LA Dodgers vs. Kansas City, Surprise, Ariz.

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Washington at Boston

Altitude — Anaheim at Colorado

TENNIS

5 p.m.

TENNIS — Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP & Lyon-WTA Quarterfinals, Doha-WTA Semifinals 

On radio and internet

 BASKETBALL

High school: All Billings Central games at the State A tournament, KJCR (1240 AM, 97.5 FM and 100.9 FM)

