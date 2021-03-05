Local events
BASEBALL
College: Montana State Billings at Colorado-Colorado Springs, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
BASKETBALL
College men: Sacramento State at Montana State, noon
College men: Warner Pacific at Montana, 5 p.m.
College women: Montana State at Sacramento State, 1 p.m.
College women: Montana at Idaho, 7 p.m.
College women: Montana State Billings at Northwest Nazarene, 7 p.m.
High school: State A tournament, at Great Falls, Pacific Steel & Recycling Four Seasons Arena
High school: Southern B, at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark and Lockwood High School
High school: Western B, at Eureka
High school boys: Northern B at Cut Bank
High school girls: Northern B, at Wolf Point
High school: Eastern C, at Sidney
HOCKEY
High school: MAHA state tournament at Bozeman
SWIMMING
High school: State AA meet, at Great Falls
VOLLEYBALL
College: Rocky Mountain at Montana Tech, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
State AA: at Kalispell Flathead High School
State A: at Custer County District High School, Miles City
State B-C: at Shelby High School
On TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
9 a.m.
NBCSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. St. Bonaventure, Quarterfinal, Richmond, Va.
11 a.m.
NBCSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. Saint Louis, Quarterfinal, Richmond, Va.
12:05 p.m.
Idaho State at Eastern Washington, 1 p.m., SWX
1:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. VCU, Quarterfinal, Richmond, Va.
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Monmouth at Rider
3:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. Davidson, Quarterfinal, Richmond, Va.
4 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Miami
ESPNU — Kent St. at Buffalo
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Ball St. at Toledo
6 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Wake Forest
ESPNU — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD vs. Belmont, Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Colorado St. at Nevada
8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD vs. Morehead St., Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
9 a.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Texas A&M, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.
11:30 a.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Georgia, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.
4 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. South Carolina, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.
6 p.m.
ESPN — Ohio St. at Rutgers
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas
6:30 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Tennessee, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Drive on Championship, Second Round, Golden Ocala Golf Club, Ocala, Fla.
Noon
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Second Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Spring Training: LA Dodgers vs. Kansas City, Surprise, Ariz.
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Washington at Boston
Altitude — Anaheim at Colorado
TENNIS
5 p.m.
TENNIS — Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP & Lyon-WTA Quarterfinals, Doha-WTA Semifinals
On radio and internet
BASKETBALL
High school: All Billings Central games at the State A tournament, KJCR (1240 AM, 97.5 FM and 100.9 FM)