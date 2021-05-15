 Skip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Local events

BULL RIDING

PBR Wrangler Invitational presented by Cooper Tires, 6:45 p.m., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

BASEBALL

Legion: Laurel at Lewistown (2), 1 p.m.

Legion: Billings Royals at Sheridan, Wyo., (2), 1 p.m.

GOLF

Men's & Women's State Four Ball Championship, The Briarwood

SOFTBALL

High school: Helena at Billings Skyview, noon

High school: Helena Capital at Billings West, noon, Will James

High school: Helena Capital at Billings Skyview, 2 p.m.

High school: Helena at Billings West, Will James, 2 p.m.

High school: Sidney at Billings Central, 1 p.m., Ben Steele

High school: Laurel vs. Frenchtown at Livingston, 4 p.m.

TENNIS

High school: Billings Central at Miles City, 10 a.m.

High school: Southeast B-C girls, at Belgrade

TRACK & FIELD

High school: Belgrade at Skyview, noon

High school: Bozeman at Billings West, noon

High school: Billings Senior at Bozeman Gallatin, 11 a.m.

High school: 1B, at Great Falls

High school: 2B, at Wolf Point

High school: 3C, at Wolf Point

On TV

AUTO RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drydene 200, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del.

12:30 p.m.

NBC — IndyCar: The GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

5 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (taped)

BOWLING

9 a.m.

FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round of 4, Milford, Conn.

BOXING

8 p.m.

SHO — Championship Boxing: Luis Nery vs. Brandon Figueroa (Super-Bantamweights), Carson, Calif.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

10 a.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Tennessee

1 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at LSU

4 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Virginia

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)

10 a.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Monmouth at North Carolina, First Round

12:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Rutgers vs. Lehigh, First Round, Charlotesville, Va.

3 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Drexel vs. Notre Dame, First Round, Denver

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Syracuse vs. Georgetown, First Round, College Park, Md.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

10 a.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Michigan

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship Game 1, Louisville, Ky.

FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship, Storrs, Conn.

11 a.m.

CBSSN — Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Bowling Green, Ky.

Noon

ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Tulsa, Okla.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Utah

12:30 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Michigan

FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship Game 2, Storrs, Conn. (if necessary)

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Oklahoma City

PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona

3 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Northwestern

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

PAC-12N — Washington at Stanford

5 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Penn St.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Outdoor Championship: From College Station, Texas

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Second Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBCSN — The Preakness Prep: From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

3 p.m.

NBC — The Preakness Stakes: From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 262 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Houston

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — NY Mets at Tampa Bay

2 p.m.

FS1 — Oakland at Minnesota

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — St. Louis at San Diego

7 p.m.

ROOT — Cleveland at Seattle

NBA BASKETBALL

1:30 p.m.

ESPN — Basketball Hall of Fame: Enshrinement Gala, Springfield, Mass. (taped)

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Basketball Hall of Fame: Enshrinement Ceremony, Springfield, Mass.

NHL HOCKEY

1:30 p.m.

NHLN — Vancouver at Edmonton

5:15 p.m.

NBC — Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: Boston at Washington, First Round, Game 1

RODEO

7 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Wrangler Invitational, Round 2, Billings, Mont.

RUGBY

8 p.m.

FS2 — MLR: Utah at Los Angeles

9 p.m.

NBCSN — Premiership: Harlequins at Leicester (taped)

SOCCER (MEN'S)

7:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Fulham at Southampton

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: Phoenix at Tampa Bay

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Kansas City at Louisville FC

SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

FOX — North Division: Alphas vs. Conquerors, Indianapolis

5 p.m.

FS2 — North Division: Aviators vs. Linemen, Indianapolis

SURFING

10 p.m. 

FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Rip Curl Rottnest Search, Rottnest Island, Western Australia, Australia

SWIMMING

4 p.m.

NBCSN — TYR: The Pro Swim Series, Indianapolis

TRACK AND FIELD

Noon

ESPN — ATL: The Track Meet, Los Angeles

WNBA BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

ABC — Chicago at Washington

1 p.m.

ABC — Las Vegas at Seattle

