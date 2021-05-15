Local events
BULL RIDING
PBR Wrangler Invitational presented by Cooper Tires, 6:45 p.m., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
BASEBALL
Legion: Laurel at Lewistown (2), 1 p.m.
Legion: Billings Royals at Sheridan, Wyo., (2), 1 p.m.
GOLF
Men's & Women's State Four Ball Championship, The Briarwood
SOFTBALL
High school: Helena at Billings Skyview, noon
High school: Helena Capital at Billings West, noon, Will James
High school: Helena Capital at Billings Skyview, 2 p.m.
High school: Helena at Billings West, Will James, 2 p.m.
High school: Sidney at Billings Central, 1 p.m., Ben Steele
High school: Laurel vs. Frenchtown at Livingston, 4 p.m.
TENNIS
High school: Billings Central at Miles City, 10 a.m.
High school: Southeast B-C girls, at Belgrade
TRACK & FIELD
High school: Belgrade at Skyview, noon
High school: Bozeman at Billings West, noon
High school: Billings Senior at Bozeman Gallatin, 11 a.m.
High school: 1B, at Great Falls
High school: 2B, at Wolf Point
High school: 3C, at Wolf Point
On TV
AUTO RACING
11:30 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drydene 200, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del.
12:30 p.m.
NBC — IndyCar: The GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
5 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (taped)
BOWLING
9 a.m.
FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round of 4, Milford, Conn.
BOXING
8 p.m.
SHO — Championship Boxing: Luis Nery vs. Brandon Figueroa (Super-Bantamweights), Carson, Calif.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
10 a.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Tennessee
1 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at LSU
4 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Virginia
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
10 a.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Monmouth at North Carolina, First Round
12:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Rutgers vs. Lehigh, First Round, Charlotesville, Va.
3 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Drexel vs. Notre Dame, First Round, Denver
5:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Syracuse vs. Georgetown, First Round, College Park, Md.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
10 a.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Michigan
ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship Game 1, Louisville, Ky.
FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship, Storrs, Conn.
11 a.m.
CBSSN — Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Bowling Green, Ky.
Noon
ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Tulsa, Okla.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Utah
12:30 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Michigan
FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship Game 2, Storrs, Conn. (if necessary)
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Oklahoma City
PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona
3 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Northwestern
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
PAC-12N — Washington at Stanford
5 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Penn St.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Outdoor Championship: From College Station, Texas
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Second Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NBCSN — The Preakness Prep: From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
3 p.m.
NBC — The Preakness Stakes: From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 262 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Houston
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — NY Mets at Tampa Bay
2 p.m.
FS1 — Oakland at Minnesota
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — St. Louis at San Diego
7 p.m.
ROOT — Cleveland at Seattle
NBA BASKETBALL
1:30 p.m.
ESPN — Basketball Hall of Fame: Enshrinement Gala, Springfield, Mass. (taped)
3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Basketball Hall of Fame: Enshrinement Ceremony, Springfield, Mass.
NHL HOCKEY
1:30 p.m.
NHLN — Vancouver at Edmonton
5:15 p.m.
NBC — Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: Boston at Washington, First Round, Game 1
RODEO
7 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Wrangler Invitational, Round 2, Billings, Mont.
RUGBY
8 p.m.
FS2 — MLR: Utah at Los Angeles
9 p.m.
NBCSN — Premiership: Harlequins at Leicester (taped)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
7:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Fulham at Southampton
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL Championship: Phoenix at Tampa Bay
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
3 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: Kansas City at Louisville FC
SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
FOX — North Division: Alphas vs. Conquerors, Indianapolis
5 p.m.
FS2 — North Division: Aviators vs. Linemen, Indianapolis
SURFING
10 p.m.
FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Rip Curl Rottnest Search, Rottnest Island, Western Australia, Australia
SWIMMING
4 p.m.
NBCSN — TYR: The Pro Swim Series, Indianapolis
TRACK AND FIELD
Noon
ESPN — ATL: The Track Meet, Los Angeles
WNBA BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
ABC — Chicago at Washington
1 p.m.
ABC — Las Vegas at Seattle