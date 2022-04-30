Local events

BASEBALL

College: MSU Billings at Northwest Nazarene, noon (2)

Legion: Gallatin Valley at Laurel (2), 1 p.m.

Legion: Bozeman at Billings Royals (2), Pirtz Field, 1 p.m.

BULL RIDING

PBR: Unleash The Beast Cooper Tires Invitational, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, 6:45 p.m.

FOOTBALL

Indoor: Billings Outlaws at Wyoming Mustangs, 7:05 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High school: Billings Senior, Billings Skyview, Billings West at East-West Crossover, Great Falls

High school: Hardin at Billings Central, noon, Ben Steele

High school: Laurel at Frenchtown Invitational

TENNIS

High school: Class AA East vs. West, 7:30 a.m., Missoula

TRACK AND FIELD

High school: Billings Skyview at Helena Invitational, 9 a.m.

On TV

AUTO RACING

8:30 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Delaware

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The A-GAME 200, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Delaware

1 p.m.

NBC — AMA Supercross: Round 16, Denver

COLLEGE BASEBALL

10 a.m.

SECN — Alabama at South Carolina

11 a.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Notre Dame

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Miami at Georgia Tech

4 p.m.

ACCN — TCU at Florida St.

5 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Tennessee

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Mississippi at Arkansas

ESPNU — Santa Clara at San Diego

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m.

BTN — Maryland Spring Game: From College Park, Md.

Noon

BTN — Minnesota Spring Game: From Minneapolis

12:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington Spring Game: From Seattle

2:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — California Spring Game: From Berkeley, Calif.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)

Noon

ESPNU — Harvard at Yale

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

10 a.m.

ESPNU — Maryland at Michigan

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN2 — Florida at LSU

1 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Kentucky

2 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Louisville

BTN — Minnesota at Michigan

3 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Missouri

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

Noon

CBSSN — The Drake Relays: From Des Moines, Iowa

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Third Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico

1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Third Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Second Round, The Woodlands Country Club - Tournament Course, Woodlands, Texas

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Palos Verdes Championship, Third Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)

2 p.m.

CBSSN — The Iverson Classic All-America Game: Team Loyalty vs. Team Honor, Bartlett, Tenn.

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

FS1 — LA Angels at Chicago White Sox

4 p.m.

ROOT — Seattle at Miami

5 p.m.

FS1 — Philadelphia at NY Mets

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at LA Dodgers OR Cincinnati at Colorado

NFL FOOTBALL

10 a.m.

ABC — The 2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Las Vegas

ESPN — The 2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Las Vegas

NFLN — The 2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN'S)

8 a.m.

CNBC — Premier League: Norwich City at Aston Villa

USA — Premier League: Burnley at Watford

10:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Leeds United

SWIMMING

4 p.m.

CNBC — U.S. International Team Trials: Finals, Greensboro, N.C.

TRACK AND FIELD

Noon

ESPN2 — The Penn Relays: From Philadelphia

USFL FOOTBALL

2 p.m.

FOX — Tampa Bay vs. Houston, Birmingham, Ala.

6 p.m.

FOX — Birmingham vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala.

On Radio and Internet

FOOTBALL

Indoor: Billings Outlaws at Wyoming Mustangs, 7:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

