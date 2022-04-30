Local events
BASEBALL
College: MSU Billings at Northwest Nazarene, noon (2)
Legion: Gallatin Valley at Laurel (2), 1 p.m.
Legion: Bozeman at Billings Royals (2), Pirtz Field, 1 p.m.
BULL RIDING
PBR: Unleash The Beast Cooper Tires Invitational, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, 6:45 p.m.
FOOTBALL
Indoor: Billings Outlaws at Wyoming Mustangs, 7:05 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High school: Billings Senior, Billings Skyview, Billings West at East-West Crossover, Great Falls
High school: Hardin at Billings Central, noon, Ben Steele
High school: Laurel at Frenchtown Invitational
TENNIS
High school: Class AA East vs. West, 7:30 a.m., Missoula
TRACK AND FIELD
High school: Billings Skyview at Helena Invitational, 9 a.m.
On TV
AUTO RACING
8:30 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Delaware
11:30 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The A-GAME 200, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Delaware
1 p.m.
NBC — AMA Supercross: Round 16, Denver
COLLEGE BASEBALL
10 a.m.
SECN — Alabama at South Carolina
11 a.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Notre Dame
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Miami at Georgia Tech
4 p.m.
ACCN — TCU at Florida St.
5 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Tennessee
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Mississippi at Arkansas
ESPNU — Santa Clara at San Diego
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10 a.m.
BTN — Maryland Spring Game: From College Park, Md.
Noon
BTN — Minnesota Spring Game: From Minneapolis
12:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington Spring Game: From Seattle
2:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — California Spring Game: From Berkeley, Calif.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
Noon
ESPNU — Harvard at Yale
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
10 a.m.
ESPNU — Maryland at Michigan
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
10 a.m.
ESPN2 — Florida at LSU
1 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Kentucky
2 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Louisville
BTN — Minnesota at Michigan
3 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at Missouri
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Noon
CBSSN — The Drake Relays: From Des Moines, Iowa
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Third Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico
1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Third Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Second Round, The Woodlands Country Club - Tournament Course, Woodlands, Texas
4 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Palos Verdes Championship, Third Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)
2 p.m.
CBSSN — The Iverson Classic All-America Game: Team Loyalty vs. Team Honor, Bartlett, Tenn.
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
FS1 — LA Angels at Chicago White Sox
4 p.m.
ROOT — Seattle at Miami
5 p.m.
FS1 — Philadelphia at NY Mets
8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at LA Dodgers OR Cincinnati at Colorado
NFL FOOTBALL
10 a.m.
ABC — The 2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Las Vegas
ESPN — The 2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Las Vegas
NFLN — The 2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Las Vegas
SOCCER (MEN'S)
8 a.m.
CNBC — Premier League: Norwich City at Aston Villa
USA — Premier League: Burnley at Watford
10:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Leeds United
SWIMMING
4 p.m.
CNBC — U.S. International Team Trials: Finals, Greensboro, N.C.
TRACK AND FIELD
Noon
ESPN2 — The Penn Relays: From Philadelphia
USFL FOOTBALL
2 p.m.
FOX — Tampa Bay vs. Houston, Birmingham, Ala.
6 p.m.
FOX — Birmingham vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala.
On Radio and Internet
FOOTBALL
Indoor: Billings Outlaws at Wyoming Mustangs, 7:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com