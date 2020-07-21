Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

LEGION BASEBALL

Billings Royals at Billings Scarlets, 7 p.m., Dehler Park

On TV

BOWLING

PBA: King of The Lanes 3, 5 p.m., FS1

PBA: King of The Lanes 4, 6 p.m., FS1

BOXING

Top Rank, 6 p.m., ESPN

SOCCER

MLS is Back Tournament: Toronto FC vs. New England, Group C, 7 a.m., ESPN

Premier League: Manchester City at Watford, 10.55 a.m., NBCSN

Serie A: Bologna at Atalanta, 11:25 a.m., ESPN

Premier League: Arsenal at Aston Villa, 1:10 p.m., NBCSN

Leagues Cup: TBD, 8:10 p.m., ESPN2

