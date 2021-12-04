Local events
BASKETBALL
College men: Montana Tech at Rocky Mountain, 4 p.m., Fortin Center
College men: Montana at Northern Colorado, 6 p.m.
College men: Central Washington at Montana State Billings, 7:30 p.m., Alterowitz Gymnasium
College men: Montana State at Sacramento State, 8 p.m.
College women: Sacramento State at Montana State, 2 p.m.
College women: Northern Colorado at Montana, 2 p.m.
College women: Montana Tech at Rocky Mountain, 2 p.m., Fortin Center
College women: Central Washington at Montana State Billings, 5:15 p.m., Alterowitz Gymnasium
High school boys: Laurel at Glendive, 4 p.m.
High school girls: Glendive at Laurel, 4 p.m.
FOOTBALL
College: FCS playoffs, second round, UT-Martin at Montana State, 2 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Fusion Fight League: Season's Beatings, 7 p.m., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
WRESTLING
High school: Livingston Invitational
High school: Sidney Invitational, 9 a.m.
On TV
AUTO RACING
5 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series Award Show
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
10 a.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Miami
BTN — Nebraska at Indiana
ESPN2 — Memphis at Mississippi
ESPNU — Robert Morris at Milwaukee
FS1 — Saint Joseph's at Villanova
FS2 — Nyack at Seton Hall
10:30 a.m.
FOX — Marquette at Wisconsin
11 a.m.
CBS — San Diego St. at Michigan
Noon
ACCN — Wake Forest at Virginia Tech
CBSSN — Rhode Island at Providence
ESPN2 — Louisville at NC State
ESPNU — Yale at Auburn
FS1 — Tennessee at Colorado
2 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Florida St.
CBSSN — BYU at Missouri St.
ESPNU — Penn at Temple
FS1 — Loyola of Chicago at DePaul
FS2 — Grambling St. at UConn
SECN — Little Rock at Arkansas
3 p.m.
BTN — Toledo at Michigan St.
4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Southern California at Washington St.
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Alabama vs. Gonzaga, Seattle
7 p.m.
FS1 — Iowa St. at Creighton
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Missouri at Baylor
PAC-12N — BYU at Utah
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10 a.m.
ABC — Big 12 Championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma St., Arlington, Texas
ESPN — Mid-American Championship: Kent St. vs. N. Illinois, Detroit
1 p.m.
FOX — Mountain West Championship: Utah St. at San Diego St.
1:30 p.m.
ESPN — Sun Belt Championship: Appalachian St. at Louisiana-Lafayette
2 p.m.
ABC — American Athletic Championship: Houston at Cincinnati
CBS — Southeastern Championship: Georgia vs. Alabama, Atlanta
ESPN2 — Southwestern Athletic Championship: Prairie View A&M at Jackson St.
6 p.m.
ABC — Atlantic Coast Championship: Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest, Charlotte, N.C.
FOX — Big Ten Championship: Michigan vs. Iowa, Indianapolis
9 p.m.
FS1 — Southern California at California
GOLF
10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Third Round, Albany Golf Club, New Providence, Bahamas
12:30 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Third Round, Albany Golf Club, New Providence, Bahamas
NHL HOCKEY
11 a.m.
NHLN — St. Louis at Florida
5 p.m.
NHLN — Montreal at Nashville
Altitude — Colorado at Ottawa
RODEO
6:45 p.m.
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, The Cowboy Channel, RFDTV
SOCCER (MEN'S)
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS Western Conference Playoff: Real Salt Lake at Portland, Semifinal
SWIMMING
7 p.m.
CBSSN — ISL: Final Match
On Radio and Internet
BASKETBALL
College men: Montana State at Sacramento State, 8 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com
FOOTBALL
College: FCS playoffs, second round, UT-Martin at Montana State, 2 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com or ESPN+