 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

BASKETBALL

College men: Montana Tech at Rocky Mountain, 4 p.m., Fortin Center

College men: Montana at Northern Colorado, 6 p.m.

College men: Central Washington at Montana State Billings, 7:30 p.m., Alterowitz Gymnasium

College men: Montana State at Sacramento State, 8 p.m.

College women: Sacramento State at Montana State, 2 p.m.

College women: Northern Colorado at Montana, 2 p.m.

College women: Montana Tech at Rocky Mountain, 2 p.m., Fortin Center

College women: Central Washington at Montana State Billings, 5:15 p.m., Alterowitz Gymnasium

High school boys: Laurel at Glendive, 4 p.m.

High school girls: Glendive at Laurel, 4 p.m.

FOOTBALL

College: FCS playoffs, second round, UT-Martin at Montana State, 2 p.m. 

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Fusion Fight League: Season's Beatings, 7 p.m., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

WRESTLING

High school: Livingston Invitational

High school: Sidney Invitational, 9 a.m.

On TV

AUTO RACING

5 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series Award Show

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

10 a.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Miami

BTN — Nebraska at Indiana

ESPN2 — Memphis at Mississippi

ESPNU — Robert Morris at Milwaukee

FS1 — Saint Joseph's at Villanova

FS2 — Nyack at Seton Hall

10:30 a.m.

FOX — Marquette at Wisconsin

11 a.m.

CBS — San Diego St. at Michigan

Noon

ACCN — Wake Forest at Virginia Tech

CBSSN — Rhode Island at Providence

ESPN2 — Louisville at NC State

ESPNU — Yale at Auburn

FS1 — Tennessee at Colorado

2 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Florida St.

CBSSN — BYU at Missouri St.

ESPNU — Penn at Temple

FS1 — Loyola of Chicago at DePaul

FS2 — Grambling St. at UConn

SECN — Little Rock at Arkansas

3 p.m.

BTN — Toledo at Michigan St.

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Southern California at Washington St.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Alabama vs. Gonzaga, Seattle

7 p.m.

FS1 — Iowa St. at Creighton

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Missouri at Baylor

PAC-12N — BYU at Utah

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m.

ABC — Big 12 Championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma St., Arlington, Texas

ESPN — Mid-American Championship: Kent St. vs. N. Illinois, Detroit

1 p.m.

FOX — Mountain West Championship: Utah St. at San Diego St.

1:30 p.m.

ESPN — Sun Belt Championship: Appalachian St. at Louisiana-Lafayette

2 p.m.

ABC — American Athletic Championship: Houston at Cincinnati

CBS — Southeastern Championship: Georgia vs. Alabama, Atlanta

ESPN2 — Southwestern Athletic Championship: Prairie View A&M at Jackson St.

6 p.m.

ABC — Atlantic Coast Championship: Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest, Charlotte, N.C.

FOX — Big Ten Championship: Michigan vs. Iowa, Indianapolis

9 p.m.

FS1 — Southern California at California

GOLF

10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Third Round, Albany Golf Club, New Providence, Bahamas

12:30 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Third Round, Albany Golf Club, New Providence, Bahamas

NHL HOCKEY

11 a.m.

NHLN — St. Louis at Florida

5 p.m.

NHLN — Montreal at Nashville

Altitude — Colorado at Ottawa

RODEO

6:45 p.m.

Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, The Cowboy Channel, RFDTV

SOCCER (MEN'S)

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Western Conference Playoff: Real Salt Lake at Portland, Semifinal

SWIMMING

7 p.m.

CBSSN — ISL: Final Match 

On Radio and Internet

BASKETBALL

College men: Montana State at Sacramento State, 8 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com

FOOTBALL

College: FCS playoffs, second round, UT-Martin at Montana State, 2 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com or ESPN+

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB lockout: What you need to know

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News