Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local Events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Glacier, 7:05 p.m.

Legion: Class A Regional Tournament, Price, Utah

Legion: AA Regional Tournament, Gillette, Wyo.

RODEO

NRA: Superior Lions Club Rodeo, Superior

NRA: Broadwater Rodeo & Fair, Townsend

PRCA: Big Sky Pro Rodeo, Great Falls

MOTORSPORTS

Big Sky Speedway: Mark Reiker Memorial, Super Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Late Models, 7 p.m.

On TV  

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The New Holland 250, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

CBS — Week 8: Trilogy vs. Killer 3's, Aliens vs. Power, 3 Headed Monsters vs. Tri-State, Dallas

CFL FOOTBALL

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Hamilton at Toronto

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Edmonton at British Columbia

GOLF

10 a.m.

NBC — LPGA: The AIG Women's Open, Third Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Second Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Canada

4 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Third Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah

GYMNASTICS

2 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Classic: Women's and Men's Competition, Final Qualifying Event, Salt Lake City

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

3 p.m.

NBC — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Whitney Handicap, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

4 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

JUNIOR LEAGUE SOFTBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Junior League Softball World Series: TBD, Final, Kirkland, Wash.

MLB BASEBALL

Noon

FS1 — Miami at Chicago Cubs

2 p.m.

MLBN — LA Angels at Seattle (Game 1)

5 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Milwaukee OR NY Yankees at St. Louis

8 p.m.

MLBN — San Diego at LA Dodgers (Joined in Progress)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill (Light-Heavyweights), Las Vegas

NFL FOOTBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN — 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

NFLN — 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

SELECT HOCKEY (MEN'S)

Noon

NHLN — U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: TBD, Bronze-Medal Game, Red Deer, Canada

4 p.m.

NHLN — U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, Red Deer, Canada

SENIOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — Senior League Baseball World Series: TBD, Final, Easley, S.C.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

10 a.m.

ABC — Bundesliga: Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Borussia Dortmund

10:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Everton

1 p.m.

ABC — MLS: Seattle at Atlanta United FC

6 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: León at Monterrey

8 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Santos Laguna

SOFTBALL

12:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Mulipola vs. Team Eberle, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

4 p.m.

TENNIS — Washington-ATP/WTA, San Jose-WTA Semifinals; Los Cabos-ATP Final

TRACK AND FIELD

8 a.m.

CNBC — World Athletics Diamond League: The Kamila Skolimowska Memorial, Chorzów, Poland

WNBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

NBATV — Indiana at Dallas

8 p.m.

NBATV — New York at Phoenix

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Glacier, 7:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com 

