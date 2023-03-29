Local Events
SKI RACING
College men and women: Rocky Mountain College at WR Open-Devo FIS, Day 1, Big Sky
SOFTBALL
High school: Billings Central at Lewistown, 5 p.m.
On TV
AUTO RACING
7:25 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne
10:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne
COLLEGE BASEBALL
5 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson
SECN — South Carolina at Mississippi St.
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Tennessee at LSU
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships: From Houston
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: UAB vs. North Texas, Championship, Las Vegas
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Northwestern
GOLF
11:30 a.m.
GOLF — Augusta National Women's Amateur: Second Round, Champions Retreat Golf Club, Evans, Ga.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, First Round, TPC San Antonio; (Oaks Course), San Antonio
5 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The DIO Implant LA Open, First Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Los Angeles
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)
10 a.m.
ESPNU — GEICO Nationals: Link (Mo.) vs. Paul VI (Va.), Quarterfinal, Fort Myers, Fla.
Noon
ESPNU — GEICO Nationals: Prolific Prep (Calif.) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.), Quarterfinal, Fort Myers, Fla.
2 p.m.
ESPNU — GEICO Nationals: Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) vs. AZ Compass (Ariz.), Quarterfinal, Fort Myers, Fla.
NBATV — The Throne: TBD, Quarterfinal, Atlanta
3:30 p.m.
NBATV — The Throne: TBD, Quarterfinal, Atlanta
4 p.m.
ESPNU — GEICO Nationals: Montverde Academy (Fla.) vs. Sunrise (Kan.), Quarterfinal, Fort Myers, Fla.
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — The Throne: TBD, Quarterfinal, Atlanta
7 p.m.
FS1 — The Throne: TBD, Quarterfinal, Atlanta
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — San Francisco at NY Yankees
3 p.m.
MLBN — Philadelphia at Texas
5 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago White Sox at Houston
8 p.m.
MLBN — LA Angels at Oakland
NBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
TNT — Boston at Milwaukee
8 p.m.
TNT — New Orleans at Denver
NBA G-LEAGE BASKETBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Capital City at Delaware
8 p.m.
NBATV — Western Conference Semifinal: Sioux Falls at Stockton
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Miami Open-WTA Semifinal, ATP Quarterfinal
5 p.m.
TENNIS — Miami Open-WTA Semifinal, ATP Quarterfinal