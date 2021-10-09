Local events
CROSS COUNTRY
High school: Sidney Invitational
FOOTBALL
College: Dixie State at Montana, 1 p.m., Washington-Grizzly Stadium
College: Rocky Mountain at Eastern Oregon, 2 p.m.
College: Cal Poly at Montana State, 2 p.m., Bobcat Stadium
SOCCER
College men: College of Idaho at Rocky Mountain, 1 p.m.
College men: Northwest Nazarene at Montana State Billings, 2:30 p.m.
College women: Simon Fraser at Montana State Billings, 11 a.m.
College women: College of Idaho at Rocky Mountain, 3:30 p.m.
High school boys: Billings Senior at Great Falls, 10 a.m.
High school boys: Billings Skyview at Bozeman, 5 p.m.
High school boys: Billings West at Great Falls CMR, 10 a.m.
High school boys: Laurel at Billings Central, 10 a.m., Amend Park
High school girls: Billings Senior at Great Falls, noon
High school girls: Billings Skyview at Bozeman, 7 p.m.
High school girls: Billings West at Great Falls CMR, noon
High school girls: Laurel at Billings Central, noon p.m., Amend Park
VOLLEYBALL
College: Seattle Pacific at Montana State Billings, 1 p.m.
High school: Billings Senior at Bozeman Gallatin, 2 p.m.
High school: Great Falls at Billings Skyview, 2 p.m.
High school: Billings West at Bozeman, 2 p.m.
High school: Livingston at Lockwood, 4 p.m.
High school: Laurel at Hardin, 4 p.m.
On TV
AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250, Playoffs Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250, Playoffs Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10 a.m.
ABC — Oklahoma vs. Texas, Dallas
BTN — Michigan St. at Rutgers
CBSSN — N. Illinois at Toledo
ESPN — Arkansas at Mississippi
ESPN2 — South Carolina at Tennessee
ESPNU — Arkansas at Mississippi (SkyCast)
FOX — Maryland at Ohio St.
FS1 — West Virginia at Baylor
SECN — Vanderbilt at Florida
1 p.m.
SWX — Dixie State at Montana
ACCN — Virginia at Louisville
1:30 p.m.
ABC — Boise St. at BYU
BTN — Wisconsin at Illinois
CBS — Georgia at Auburn
CBSSN — SMU at Navy
ESPN — Florida St. at North Carolina
ESPN2 — Wake Forest at Syracuse
ESPNU — Ball St. at W. Michigan
FS1 — San Jose St. at Colorado St.
2 p.m.
ROOT — Cal Poly at Montana State
FOX — Penn St. at Iowa
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Washington St.
SECN — North Texas at Missouri
5 p.m.
SWX — Southern Oregon at Montana Wester (tape delay)
CBSSN — Wyoming at Air Force
ESPN — TCU at Texas Tech
ESPNU — Buffalo at Kent St.
5:30 p.m.
ABC — Michigan at Nebraska
ACCN — Notre Dame at Virginia Tech
SECN — LSU at Kentucky
6 p.m.
CBS — Alabama at Texas A&M
FOX — Utah at Southern Cal
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Memphis at Tulsa
FS1 — New Mexico at San Diego St.
8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — New Mexico St. at Nevada
ESPN — UCLA at Arizona
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Wisconsin
GOLF
10 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Third Round, Mountain Ridge Golf Course, West Caldwell, N.J.
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk and Friends Tournament, Second Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Third Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.
TBS — N.L. Division Series: Atlanta at Milwaukee, Game 2
7 p.m.
TBS — N.L. Division Series: LA Dodgers at San Francisco, Game 2
NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Atlanta at Memphis
NHL HOCKEY
2 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Carolina at Nashville
5 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: NY Rangers vs. NY Islanders, Bridgeport, Conn.
8:30 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Anaheim at Los Angeles
On Radio and Internet
FOOTBALL
College: Dixie State at Montana, 1 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com
College: Cal Poly at Montana State, 2 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com