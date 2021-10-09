 Skip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

CROSS COUNTRY

High school: Sidney Invitational

FOOTBALL

College: Dixie State at Montana, 1 p.m., Washington-Grizzly Stadium

College: Rocky Mountain at Eastern Oregon, 2 p.m.

College: Cal Poly at Montana State, 2 p.m., Bobcat Stadium

SOCCER

College men: College of Idaho at Rocky Mountain, 1 p.m.

College men: Northwest Nazarene at Montana State Billings, 2:30 p.m.

College women: Simon Fraser at Montana State Billings, 11 a.m.

College women: College of Idaho at Rocky Mountain, 3:30 p.m.

High school boys: Billings Senior at Great Falls, 10 a.m.

High school boys: Billings Skyview at Bozeman, 5 p.m.

High school boys: Billings West at Great Falls CMR, 10 a.m.

High school boys: Laurel at Billings Central, 10 a.m., Amend Park

High school girls: Billings Senior at Great Falls, noon

High school girls: Billings Skyview at Bozeman, 7 p.m. 

High school girls: Billings West at Great Falls CMR, noon 

High school girls: Laurel at Billings Central, noon p.m., Amend Park

VOLLEYBALL

College: Seattle Pacific at Montana State Billings, 1 p.m.

High school: Billings Senior at Bozeman Gallatin, 2 p.m.

High school: Great Falls at Billings Skyview, 2 p.m.

High school: Billings West at Bozeman, 2 p.m.

High school: Livingston at Lockwood, 4 p.m.

High school: Laurel at Hardin, 4 p.m.

On TV

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250, Playoffs Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250, Playoffs Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m.

ABC — Oklahoma vs. Texas, Dallas

BTN — Michigan St. at Rutgers

CBSSN — N. Illinois at Toledo

ESPN — Arkansas at Mississippi

ESPN2 — South Carolina at Tennessee

ESPNU — Arkansas at Mississippi (SkyCast)

FOX — Maryland at Ohio St.

FS1 — West Virginia at Baylor

SECN — Vanderbilt at Florida

1 p.m.

SWX —  Dixie State at Montana

ACCN — Virginia at Louisville

1:30 p.m.

ABC — Boise St. at BYU

BTN — Wisconsin at Illinois

CBS — Georgia at Auburn

CBSSN — SMU at Navy

ESPN — Florida St. at North Carolina

ESPN2 — Wake Forest at Syracuse

ESPNU — Ball St. at W. Michigan

FS1 — San Jose St. at Colorado St.

2 p.m.

ROOT — Cal Poly at Montana State

FOX — Penn St. at Iowa

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Washington St.

SECN — North Texas at Missouri

5 p.m.

SWX — Southern Oregon at Montana Wester (tape delay) 

CBSSN — Wyoming at Air Force

ESPN — TCU at Texas Tech

ESPNU — Buffalo at Kent St.

5:30 p.m.

ABC — Michigan at Nebraska

ACCN — Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

SECN — LSU at Kentucky

6 p.m.

CBS — Alabama at Texas A&M

FOX — Utah at Southern Cal

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Memphis at Tulsa

FS1 — New Mexico at San Diego St.

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — New Mexico St. at Nevada

ESPN — UCLA at Arizona

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Wisconsin

GOLF

10 a.m. 

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Third Round, Mountain Ridge Golf Course, West Caldwell, N.J.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk and Friends Tournament, Second Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Third Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

3 p.m.

TBS — N.L. Division Series: Atlanta at Milwaukee, Game 2

7 p.m.

TBS — N.L. Division Series: LA Dodgers at San Francisco, Game 2

NBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Atlanta at Memphis

NHL HOCKEY

2 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Carolina at Nashville

5 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: NY Rangers vs. NY Islanders, Bridgeport, Conn.

8:30 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Anaheim at Los Angeles

On Radio and Internet

FOOTBALL

College: Dixie State at Montana, 1 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

College: Cal Poly at Montana State, 2 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com

