Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Northern Colorado at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park
Legion: Laurel vs. Alliance, Neb., at Gillette, Wyo., 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High school: Class AA state tournament, at Missoula
High school: Class A state tournament, at Hamilton
High school: Class B-C state tournament, at Lewistown
TRACK AND FIELD
High school: Class AA state meet, at Butte
High school: Class A state meet, at Butte
High school: Class B state meet, at Great Falls
High school: Class C state meet, at Great Falls
On TV
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Monaco Circuit, Monaco
11 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 300, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
5 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
10 a.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Cornell vs. Rutgers, Semifinal, East Hartford, Conn.
12:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Princeton vs. Maryland, Semifinal, East Hartford, Conn.
COLLEGE RUGBY
Noon
CBSSN — Collegiate Rugby Sevens Championships: Men's First Round and Women's Quarterfinals, New Orleans
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
10 a.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. Florida, Blacksburg Super Regional, Game 2, Blacksburg, Va.
Noon
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Oklahoma vs. UCF, Norman Super Regional, Game 2, Norman, Okla.
2 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Mississippi St. vs. Arizona, Starkville Super Regional, Game 2, Starkville, Miss.
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Stanford vs. Oregon St., Stanford Super Regional, Game 2, Stanford, Calif.
6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: UCLA vs. Duke, Los Angeles Super Regional, Game 2, Los Angeles
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Arizona St. vs. Northwestern, Tempe Super Regional, Game 2, Tempe, Ariz.
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Third Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich.
Noon
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas
NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Third Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich.
3:30 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play, Quarterfinals, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)
9 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship: Canada vs. Czech Republic, Semifinal, Tampere, Finland
MLB BASEBALL
10 a.m.
MLBN — Baltimore at Boston (Game 1)
2 p.m.
FS1 — Cleveland at Detroit
5 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, LA Dodgers at Arizona, Philadelphia at NY Mets
8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at LA Angels OR Houston at Seattle
ROOT — Houston at Seattle
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Carolina at NY Rangers, Game 6
TENNIS
9 a.m.
NBC — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round OR Round of 16, Paris
TRACK AND FIELD
2 p.m.
CNBC — World Athletics Diamond League: The Prefontaine Classic, Eugene, Ore.
2:30 p.m.
NBC — World Athletics Diamond League: The Prefontaine Classic, Eugene, Ore.
USFL FOOTBALL
10 a.m.
USA — New Jersey vs. Tampa Bay, Birmingham, Ala.
7 p.m.
FS1 — New Orleans vs. Michigan, Birmingham, Ala.
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ABC — Las Vegas at Chicago
5 p.m.
NBATV — Washington at Connecticut
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Northern Colorado at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com