Local Events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Northern Colorado at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park

Legion: Laurel vs. Alliance, Neb., at Gillette, Wyo., 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High school: Class AA state tournament, at Missoula

High school: Class A state tournament, at Hamilton

High school: Class B-C state tournament, at Lewistown

TRACK AND FIELD

High school: Class AA state meet, at Butte

High school: Class A state meet, at Butte

High school: Class B state meet, at Great Falls

High school: Class C state meet, at Great Falls

On TV

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Monaco Circuit, Monaco

11 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 300, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)

10 a.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Cornell vs. Rutgers, Semifinal, East Hartford, Conn.

12:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Princeton vs. Maryland, Semifinal, East Hartford, Conn.

COLLEGE RUGBY

Noon

CBSSN — Collegiate Rugby Sevens Championships: Men's First Round and Women's Quarterfinals, New Orleans

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. Florida, Blacksburg Super Regional, Game 2, Blacksburg, Va.

Noon

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Oklahoma vs. UCF, Norman Super Regional, Game 2, Norman, Okla.

2 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Mississippi St. vs. Arizona, Starkville Super Regional, Game 2, Starkville, Miss.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Stanford vs. Oregon St., Stanford Super Regional, Game 2, Stanford, Calif.

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: UCLA vs. Duke, Los Angeles Super Regional, Game 2, Los Angeles

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Arizona St. vs. Northwestern, Tempe Super Regional, Game 2, Tempe, Ariz.

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Third Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich.

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas

NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Third Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich.

3:30 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play, Quarterfinals, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)

9 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship: Canada vs. Czech Republic, Semifinal, Tampere, Finland

MLB BASEBALL

10 a.m.

MLBN — Baltimore at Boston (Game 1)

2 p.m.

FS1 — Cleveland at Detroit

5 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, LA Dodgers at Arizona, Philadelphia at NY Mets

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at LA Angels OR Houston at Seattle

ROOT — Houston at Seattle

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Carolina at NY Rangers, Game 6

TENNIS

9 a.m.

NBC — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round OR Round of 16, Paris

TRACK AND FIELD

2 p.m.

CNBC — World Athletics Diamond League: The Prefontaine Classic, Eugene, Ore.

2:30 p.m.

NBC — World Athletics Diamond League: The Prefontaine Classic, Eugene, Ore.

USFL FOOTBALL

10 a.m.

USA — New Jersey vs. Tampa Bay, Birmingham, Ala.

7 p.m.

FS1 — New Orleans vs. Michigan, Birmingham, Ala.

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Las Vegas at Chicago

5 p.m.

NBATV — Washington at Connecticut

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Northern Colorado at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

