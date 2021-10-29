Local events
BASKETBALL
College men: Rocky Mountain at College of Idaho, 3:30 p.m.
FOOTBALL
High school: Class AA first round playoffs, Billings Senior at Kalispell Glacier, 7 p.m.
RODEO
NRA/NWRA: Finals, Kalispell
SOCCER
College men: Rocky Mountain at Walla Walla, 2 p.m.
High school girls: Class AA championship, Bozeman Gallatin at Billings West, 6 p.m., Amend Park
VOLLEYBALL
College: Northern Colorado at Montana State, 7 p.m.
College: Rocky Mountain at Carroll, 7 p.m.
On TV
AUTO RACING
5 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
5 p.m.
SECN — Exhibition: Kentucky Wesleyan at Kentucky
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
8 a.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Championship: From South Bend, Ind.
9 a.m.
SECN — Southeastern Championship: From Columbia, Mo.
10 a.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Men's Championship: From Salt Lake City
11 a.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Women's Championship: From Salt Lake City
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Princeton at Cornell
5:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Navy at Tulsa
8 p.m.
CBSSN — UNLV at Nevada
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
7 p.m.
BTN — Notre Dame at Minnesota
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, Final Round, Emirates Golf Club; (Faldo Course), Dubai, United Arab Emirates
11:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Second Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Clackamas (Ore.) at Central Catholic (Ore.)
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
9:30 p.m.
FS2 — Victoria Derby Day: From Flemington Racecourse, Flemington, Australia
MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m.
FOX — World Series: Houston at Atlanta, Game 3
NBA BASKETBALL
5:45 p.m.
ESPN — Charlotte at Miami
8:05 p.m.
ESPN — Dallas at Denver
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.
ROOT — Anaheim at Vegas