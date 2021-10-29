 Skip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Local events

BASKETBALL

College men: Rocky Mountain at College of Idaho, 3:30 p.m.

FOOTBALL

High school: Class AA first round playoffs, Billings Senior at Kalispell Glacier, 7 p.m. 

RODEO

NRA/NWRA: Finals, Kalispell

SOCCER

College men: Rocky Mountain at Walla Walla, 2 p.m.

High school girls: Class AA championship, Bozeman Gallatin at Billings West, 6 p.m., Amend Park

VOLLEYBALL

College: Northern Colorado at Montana State, 7 p.m.

College: Rocky Mountain at Carroll, 7 p.m.

On TV

AUTO RACING

5 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

5 p.m.

SECN — Exhibition: Kentucky Wesleyan at Kentucky

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

8 a.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Championship: From South Bend, Ind.

9 a.m.

SECN — Southeastern Championship: From Columbia, Mo.

10 a.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Men's Championship: From Salt Lake City

11 a.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Women's Championship: From Salt Lake City

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Princeton at Cornell

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Navy at Tulsa

8 p.m.

CBSSN — UNLV at Nevada

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

7 p.m.

BTN — Notre Dame at Minnesota

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, Final Round, Emirates Golf Club; (Faldo Course), Dubai, United Arab Emirates

11:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Second Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Clackamas (Ore.) at Central Catholic (Ore.)

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

9:30 p.m.

FS2 — Victoria Derby Day: From Flemington Racecourse, Flemington, Australia

MLB BASEBALL

6 p.m.

FOX — World Series: Houston at Atlanta, Game 3

NBA BASKETBALL

5:45 p.m.

ESPN — Charlotte at Miami

8:05 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at Denver 

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m. 

ROOT — Anaheim at Vegas

 

 

