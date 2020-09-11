 Skip to main content
Sports Guide

Local events

BULL RIDING

PBR: Unleash The Beast, Ariat Invitational, 7:45 p.m., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

CROSS COUNTRY

High school: Havre Invitational

FOOTBALL

High school: Billings West at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium

High school: Billings Central at Sidney, 7 p.m.

High school: Laurel at Havre, 7 p.m.

GOLF

High school: Sidney Invitational, 9 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings Skyview, 5 p.m.

High school: Bozeman at Billings West, 5 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

End of Season Races, IMCA A-Mods, B-Mods, Super Stocks, Street Stocks, Big Sky Speedway, gates open at 6 p.m., green flag drops at 7:25 p.m. 

On TV

BASEBALL

MLB: Philadelphia at Miami (3 p.m.) or N.Y. Mets at Toronto (4:30 p.m.), MLBN

MLB: Atlanta at Washington, 4 p.m., FS1

MLB: Seattle at Arizona or L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8 p.m., MLBN

MLB: Seattle at Arizona, 8 p.m., ROOT

BASKETBALL

NBA: Playoffs, Western Conference semifinals, Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, Game 5, 4:30 p.m., TNT

WNBA: Chicago vs. Dallas, 6 p.m., CBSSN

NBA: Playoffs, Eastern Conference semifinals, Boston vs. Toronto, Game 7, 7 p.m., TNT

WNBA: Seattle vs. Phoenix, 8 p.m., CBSSN

FOOTBALL

High school: Prince Avenue Christian (Ga.) at Rabun County (Ga.), 6 p.m., ESPNU

High school: Missoula Big Sky at Missoula Hellgate, 7 p.m., SWX

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, second round, 7 a.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: THe ANA Inspiration, second round 10 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Safeway Open, second round, 2 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, third round, 5 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, first round, 7:30 p.m. (taped), GOLF

HOCKEY

NHL: Playoffs, Eastern Conference finals, Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders, Game 3, 6 p.m., USA

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Bellator 245: Phil Davis vs. Lyoto Machida, light heavyweights, 8 p.m., Paramount

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR: Xfinity Series, The GoBowling 250, 5 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

U.S. Open: Women's Doubles final, 10 a.m., ESPN2

U.S. Open: Men's semifinals, 2 p.m., ESPN

On radio

FOOTBALL

High school: Billings Central at Sidney, 7 p.m., KJCR (1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM) and kjcrradio.com

High school: Billings West at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

High school: Jefferson at Columbus, 7 p.m., KMXE (99.3 FM) and fm99mtn.com (Stream 1)

High school: Laurel at Havre, 7 p.m., KMXE (99.3 FM) and fm99mtn.com (Stream 2)

High school: Laurel at Havre, 7 p.m., espn910.com

