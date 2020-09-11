Local events
BULL RIDING
PBR: Unleash The Beast, Ariat Invitational, 7:45 p.m., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
CROSS COUNTRY
High school: Havre Invitational
FOOTBALL
High school: Billings West at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium
High school: Billings Central at Sidney, 7 p.m.
High school: Laurel at Havre, 7 p.m.
GOLF
High school: Sidney Invitational, 9 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings Skyview, 5 p.m.
High school: Bozeman at Billings West, 5 p.m.
MOTORSPORTS
End of Season Races, IMCA A-Mods, B-Mods, Super Stocks, Street Stocks, Big Sky Speedway, gates open at 6 p.m., green flag drops at 7:25 p.m.
On TV
BASEBALL
MLB: Philadelphia at Miami (3 p.m.) or N.Y. Mets at Toronto (4:30 p.m.), MLBN
MLB: Atlanta at Washington, 4 p.m., FS1
MLB: Seattle at Arizona or L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8 p.m., MLBN
MLB: Seattle at Arizona, 8 p.m., ROOT
BASKETBALL
NBA: Playoffs, Western Conference semifinals, Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, Game 5, 4:30 p.m., TNT
WNBA: Chicago vs. Dallas, 6 p.m., CBSSN
NBA: Playoffs, Eastern Conference semifinals, Boston vs. Toronto, Game 7, 7 p.m., TNT
WNBA: Seattle vs. Phoenix, 8 p.m., CBSSN
FOOTBALL
High school: Prince Avenue Christian (Ga.) at Rabun County (Ga.), 6 p.m., ESPNU
High school: Missoula Big Sky at Missoula Hellgate, 7 p.m., SWX
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, second round, 7 a.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: THe ANA Inspiration, second round 10 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Safeway Open, second round, 2 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, third round, 5 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, first round, 7:30 p.m. (taped), GOLF
HOCKEY
NHL: Playoffs, Eastern Conference finals, Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders, Game 3, 6 p.m., USA
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator 245: Phil Davis vs. Lyoto Machida, light heavyweights, 8 p.m., Paramount
MOTORSPORTS
NASCAR: Xfinity Series, The GoBowling 250, 5 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
U.S. Open: Women's Doubles final, 10 a.m., ESPN2
U.S. Open: Men's semifinals, 2 p.m., ESPN
On radio
FOOTBALL
High school: Billings Central at Sidney, 7 p.m., KJCR (1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM) and kjcrradio.com
High school: Billings West at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
High school: Jefferson at Columbus, 7 p.m., KMXE (99.3 FM) and fm99mtn.com (Stream 1)
High school: Laurel at Havre, 7 p.m., KMXE (99.3 FM) and fm99mtn.com (Stream 2)
High school: Laurel at Havre, 7 p.m., espn910.com
