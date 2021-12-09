 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

BASKETBALL

College men: Yellowstone Christian at Montana, 3 p.m.

High school: All American NDN Shootout, boys and girls, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

High school: Class B Tip Off, Lockwood High School

High school boys: Billings Senior at Missoula Hellgate, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys: Billings Skyview at Missoula Big Sky, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys: Billings West at Missoula Sentinel, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys: Miles City at Laurel, 7 p.m.

High school girls: Billings Senior at Missoula Hellgate, 7:15 p.m.

High school girls: Billings Skyview at Missoula Big Sky, 7:15 p.m.

High school girls: Billings West at Missoula Sentinel, 7:15 p.m.

High school girls: Laurel at Miles City, 7 p.m.

FOOTBALL

FCS Playoffs: Quarterfinals, Montana at James Madison, 5 p.m. 

WRESTLING

High school: Mining City Duals, Butte, 10 a.m.

High school: Scottie Invitational, Glasgow

High school: Powell, Wyo., Invitational

On TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — DePaul at Louisville

7:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Milwaukee at Colorado

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

4 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Pittsburgh

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — FCS Playoff: Montana at James Madison, Quarterfinal

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

5 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Ohio St.

5:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Michigan St. at Notre Dame

GOLF

10 a.m. 

GOLF — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, First Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at The Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5 p.m.

FS2 — LUX: Fight League 12, Monterrey, Mexico

8 p.m.

FS2 — XFC: Young Guns 4, Grand Rapids, Mich.

NBA BASKETBALL

5:45 p.m.

ESPN — Brooklyn at Atlanta

8:05 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

Altitude— Detroit at Colorado

8 p.m.

ROOT — Philadelphia at Vegas

RODEO 

6:45 p.m.

Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, The Cowboy Channel, RFDTV

TENNIS

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Florianopolis-ATP Challenger Doubles Semifinal

On Radio and Internet

BASKETBALL

High school boys: Billings West at Missoula Sentinel, 5:30 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

High school girls: Billings West at Missoula Sentinel, 7:15 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

FOOTBALL

FCS Playoffs: Quarterfinals, Montana at James Madison, 5 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

November 2021 406 Sports Athletes of the Month

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News