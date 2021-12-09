Local events
BASKETBALL
College men: Yellowstone Christian at Montana, 3 p.m.
High school: All American NDN Shootout, boys and girls, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
High school: Class B Tip Off, Lockwood High School
High school boys: Billings Senior at Missoula Hellgate, 5:30 p.m.
High school boys: Billings Skyview at Missoula Big Sky, 5:30 p.m.
High school boys: Billings West at Missoula Sentinel, 5:30 p.m.
High school boys: Miles City at Laurel, 7 p.m.
High school girls: Billings Senior at Missoula Hellgate, 7:15 p.m.
High school girls: Billings Skyview at Missoula Big Sky, 7:15 p.m.
High school girls: Billings West at Missoula Sentinel, 7:15 p.m.
High school girls: Laurel at Miles City, 7 p.m.
FOOTBALL
FCS Playoffs: Quarterfinals, Montana at James Madison, 5 p.m.
WRESTLING
High school: Mining City Duals, Butte, 10 a.m.
High school: Scottie Invitational, Glasgow
High school: Powell, Wyo., Invitational
On TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — DePaul at Louisville
7:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Milwaukee at Colorado
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
4 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Pittsburgh
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — FCS Playoff: Montana at James Madison, Quarterfinal
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
5 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Ohio St.
5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Michigan St. at Notre Dame
GOLF
10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, First Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at The Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5 p.m.
FS2 — LUX: Fight League 12, Monterrey, Mexico
8 p.m.
FS2 — XFC: Young Guns 4, Grand Rapids, Mich.
NBA BASKETBALL
5:45 p.m.
ESPN — Brooklyn at Atlanta
8:05 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at Phoenix
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
Altitude— Detroit at Colorado
8 p.m.
ROOT — Philadelphia at Vegas
RODEO
6:45 p.m.
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, The Cowboy Channel, RFDTV
TENNIS
12:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Florianopolis-ATP Challenger Doubles Semifinal
On Radio and Internet
BASKETBALL
High school boys: Billings West at Missoula Sentinel, 5:30 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
High school girls: Billings West at Missoula Sentinel, 7:15 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
FOOTBALL
FCS Playoffs: Quarterfinals, Montana at James Madison, 5 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com