Local events
BASKETBALL
College men: Rocky Mountain at MSU-Northern, Frontier quarterfinals, 7 p.m.
On TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pepperdine at UCLA
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Rhode Island at St. Bonaventure
ESPN — Michigan St. at Iowa
ESPN2 — Arkansas at Florida
ESPNU — Georgia at Texas A&M
SECN — Tennessee at Missouri
6 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at Pittsburgh
BTN — Nebraska at Northwestern
FS1 — Villanova at UConn
7 p.m.
CBSSN — San Diego St. at Boise St.
ESPN — Kansas St. at Kansas
SECN — Alabama at Vanderbilt
8 p.m.
FS1 — New Mexico at Utah St.
9 p.m.
CBSSN — UNLV at Nevada
On Radio and Internet
SPORTS TALK
Cat Chat with MSU men's basketball coach Danny Sprinkle and women's basketball coach Tricia Binford, 6:30 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and KGHLRadio.com