 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

  • 0

Local events

BASKETBALL

College men: Rocky Mountain at MSU-Northern, Frontier quarterfinals, 7 p.m.

On TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pepperdine at UCLA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Rhode Island at St. Bonaventure

ESPN — Michigan St. at Iowa

ESPN2 — Arkansas at Florida

ESPNU — Georgia at Texas A&M

SECN — Tennessee at Missouri

6 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at Pittsburgh

People are also reading…

BTN — Nebraska at Northwestern

FS1 — Villanova at UConn

7 p.m.

CBSSN — San Diego St. at Boise St.

ESPN — Kansas St. at Kansas

SECN — Alabama at Vanderbilt

8 p.m.

FS1 — New Mexico at Utah St.

9 p.m.

CBSSN — UNLV at Nevada

On Radio and Internet

SPORTS TALK

Cat Chat with MSU men's basketball coach Danny Sprinkle and women's basketball coach Tricia Binford, 6:30 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and KGHLRadio.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The final Beijing Winter Olympic medal roundup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News