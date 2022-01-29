Local events
BASKETBALL
College men: Rocky Mountain at Montana Western, 4 p.m.
College men: Idaho at Montana State, 4 p.m.
College men: Eastern Washington at Montana, 7 p.m.
College men: Alaska at Montana State Billings, 7:30 p.m., Alterowitz Gymnasium
College women: Rocky Mountain at Montana Western, 2 p.m.
College women: Alaska at Montana State Billings, 5:15 p.m., Alterowitz Gymnasium
High school boys: Great Falls CMR at Billings Senior, 2 p.m.
High school boys: Great Falls at Billings West, 2 p.m.
High school boys: Havre vs. Lewistown, 7:30 p.m., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
High school girls: Billings Senior at Great Falls CMR, 2 p.m.
High school girls: Billings West at Great Falls, 2 p.m.
High school girls: Havre vs. Lewistown, 6 p.m., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
SWIMMING
High school: Billings/Great Falls Duals, at MSU Billings, noon
High school: Billings Central and Hardin at Missoula Invitational, University of Montana
WRESTLING
High school: Hardin Invitational
High school: Malta Invitational
On TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
10 a.m.
ESPN — Duke at Louisville
ESPN2 — Big12/SEC Challenge: LSU at TCU
ESPNU — Wichita St. at Tulane
FS1 — Georgetown at Butler
USA — La Salle at Davidson
10:30 a.m.
CBS — Michigan at Michigan St.
Noon
ACCN — NC State at North Carolina
CBSSN — LIU Brooklyn at Bryant
ESPN — Big12/SEC Challenge: Oklahoma at Auburn
ESPN2 — Big12/SEC Challenge: West Virginia at Arkansas
ESPNU — Big12/SEC Challenge: Missouri at Iowa St.
FS1 — Xavier at Creighton
USA — St. Joseph's at St. Bonaventure
12:30 p.m.
CBS — Arizona St. at Arizona
FOX — Indiana at Maryland
1 p.m.
ABC — Virginia Tech at Florida St.
2 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Boston College
CBSSN — VCU at Richmond
ESPN — Big12/SEC Challenge: Baylor at Alabama
ESPN2 — Big12/SEC Challenge: Oklahoma St. at Florida
ESPNU — Big12/SEC Challenge: Kansas St. at Mississippi
2:30 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Northwestern
FOX — St. John's at Villanova
FS1 — Marquette at Providence
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Utah at Washington
4 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Notre Dame
CBSSN — Furman at Mercer
ESPN — Big12/SEC Challenge: Kentucky at Kansas
ESPN2 — Big12/SEC Challenge: Mississippi St. at Texas Tech
ESPNU — Texas Southern at Prairie View A&M
SECN — Georgia at Vanderbilt
4:30 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Nebraska
FS1 — UConn at DePaul
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at Southern California
6 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Syracuse
CBSSN — Pepperdine at St. Mary's (Cal)
ESPN — Big12/SEC Challenge: Tennessee at Texas
ESPN2 — Houston at UCF
6:30 p.m.
SECN — South Carolina at Texas A&M
7:30 p.m.
SWX — Alaska at Montana State Billings
ESPNU — BYU at Pacific
PAC-12N — Stanford at UCLA
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Utah St. at Nevada
ESPN2 — Oregon St. at Oregon
9:30 p.m.
SWX — Rocky Mountain at Montana Western, tape-delay
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
2 p.m.
SWX — Rocky Mountain at Montana Western
5:15 p.m.
SWX — College women: Alaska at Montana State Billings
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
7 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Wisconsin
COLLEGE WRESTLING
10 a.m.
BTN — Purdue at Indiana
Noon
BTN — Northwestern at Illinois
GOLF
9:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge LPGA, Third Round, Boca Rio Golf Club, Boca Raton, Fla.
12:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, San Diego
2:30 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, San Diego
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
2:30 p.m.
NBC — Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series: From Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach, Fla.
NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.
ABC — Brooklyn at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.
NHLN or ROOT — Vegas at Tampa Bay
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 273 Main Card: Ryan Bader vs. Valentin Moldavsky (Heavyweights), Phoenix
TRACK AND FIELD
12:30 p.m.
NBC — The Millrose Games: From New York
On Radio and Internet
BASKETBALL
High school boys: Great Falls at Billings West, 2 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
College men: Idaho at Montana State, 4 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com