 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
0 Comments
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

  • 0

Local events

BASKETBALL

College men: Rocky Mountain at Montana Western, 4 p.m.

College men: Idaho at Montana State, 4 p.m.

College men: Eastern Washington at Montana, 7 p.m.

College men: Alaska at Montana State Billings, 7:30 p.m., Alterowitz Gymnasium

College women: Rocky Mountain at Montana Western, 2 p.m.

College women: Alaska at Montana State Billings, 5:15 p.m., Alterowitz Gymnasium

High school boys: Great Falls CMR at Billings Senior, 2 p.m.

High school boys: Great Falls at Billings West, 2 p.m.

High school boys: Havre vs. Lewistown, 7:30 p.m., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

High school girls: Billings Senior at Great Falls CMR, 2 p.m.

High school girls: Billings West at Great Falls, 2 p.m.

High school girls: Havre vs. Lewistown, 6 p.m., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

SWIMMING

High school: Billings/Great Falls Duals, at MSU Billings, noon

High school: Billings Central and Hardin at Missoula Invitational, University of Montana

WRESTLING

High school: Hardin Invitational

High school: Malta Invitational

On TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

10 a.m.

ESPN — Duke at Louisville

ESPN2 — Big12/SEC Challenge: LSU at TCU

ESPNU — Wichita St. at Tulane

FS1 — Georgetown at Butler

USA — La Salle at Davidson

10:30 a.m.

CBS — Michigan at Michigan St.

Noon

ACCN — NC State at North Carolina

CBSSN — LIU Brooklyn at Bryant

ESPN — Big12/SEC Challenge: Oklahoma at Auburn

ESPN2 — Big12/SEC Challenge: West Virginia at Arkansas

ESPNU — Big12/SEC Challenge: Missouri at Iowa St.

FS1 — Xavier at Creighton

USA — St. Joseph's at St. Bonaventure

12:30 p.m.

CBS — Arizona St. at Arizona

FOX — Indiana at Maryland

1 p.m.

ABC — Virginia Tech at Florida St.

2 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Boston College

CBSSN — VCU at Richmond

ESPN — Big12/SEC Challenge: Baylor at Alabama

ESPN2 — Big12/SEC Challenge: Oklahoma St. at Florida

ESPNU — Big12/SEC Challenge: Kansas St. at Mississippi

2:30 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Northwestern

FOX — St. John's at Villanova

FS1 — Marquette at Providence

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at Washington

4 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Notre Dame

CBSSN — Furman at Mercer

ESPN — Big12/SEC Challenge: Kentucky at Kansas

ESPN2 — Big12/SEC Challenge: Mississippi St. at Texas Tech

ESPNU — Texas Southern at Prairie View A&M

SECN — Georgia at Vanderbilt

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Nebraska

FS1 — UConn at DePaul

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Southern California

6 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Syracuse

CBSSN — Pepperdine at St. Mary's (Cal)

ESPN — Big12/SEC Challenge: Tennessee at Texas

ESPN2 — Houston at UCF

6:30 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Texas A&M

7:30 p.m.

SWX —  Alaska at Montana State Billings

ESPNU — BYU at Pacific

PAC-12N — Stanford at UCLA

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Utah St. at Nevada

ESPN2 — Oregon St. at Oregon

9:30 p.m.

SWX — Rocky Mountain at Montana Western, tape-delay 

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

2 p.m.

SWX — Rocky Mountain at Montana Western

5:15 p.m.

SWX — College women: Alaska at Montana State Billings

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

7 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Wisconsin

COLLEGE WRESTLING

10 a.m.

BTN — Purdue at Indiana

Noon

BTN — Northwestern at Illinois

GOLF

9:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge LPGA, Third Round, Boca Rio Golf Club, Boca Raton, Fla.

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, San Diego

2:30 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, San Diego

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

2:30 p.m.

NBC — Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series: From Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.

ABC — Brooklyn at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

5 p.m.

NHLN or ROOT — Vegas at Tampa Bay

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 273 Main Card: Ryan Bader vs. Valentin Moldavsky (Heavyweights), Phoenix

TRACK AND FIELD

12:30 p.m.

NBC — The Millrose Games: From New York

On Radio and Internet

BASKETBALL

High school boys: Great Falls at Billings West, 2 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

College men: Idaho at Montana State, 4 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing's Olympic 'bubble' makes a slightly surreal experience

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News