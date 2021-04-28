Local events
TENNIS
High school: Billings Central vs. Billings Skyview, 3:30 p.m., at Castle Rock (boys) and Skyview (girls)
On TV
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA of America: The PGA Professional Championship, Final Round, Port St. Lucie, Fla.
10:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women's World Championship, First Round, Singapore
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — America's Day at The Races
MLB BASEBALL
11:30 a.m.
MLBN — Miami at Milwaukee
2:30 p.m.
MLBN — Cincinnati at LA Dodgers
5 p.m.
FS1 — Chicago Cubs at Atlanta
6 p.m.
ROOT — Seattle at Houston
8 p.m.
MLBN — San Diego at Arizona OR Detroit at Chicago White Sox (joined in progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
5:45 p.m.
ESPN — LA Lakers at Washington
8:05 p.m.
ESPN — LA Clippers at Phoenix
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.
NBCSN — St. Louis at Minnesota
7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Colorado at Vegas
SOCCER (MEN'S)
12:40 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Manchester City at Paris Saint-Germain, Semifinal Leg 1
6:30 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: CF Monterrey at Columbus Crew SC, Quarterfinals Leg 1
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Club América at Portland, Quarterfinals Leg 1