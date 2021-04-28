 Skip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

TENNIS

High school: Billings Central vs. Billings Skyview, 3:30 p.m., at Castle Rock (boys) and Skyview (girls)

On TV

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA of America: The PGA Professional Championship, Final Round, Port St. Lucie, Fla.

10:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women's World Championship, First Round, Singapore

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — America's Day at The Races

MLB BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.

MLBN — Miami at Milwaukee

2:30 p.m.

MLBN — Cincinnati at LA Dodgers

5 p.m.

FS1 — Chicago Cubs at Atlanta

6 p.m.

ROOT — Seattle at Houston

8 p.m.

MLBN — San Diego at Arizona OR Detroit at Chicago White Sox (joined in progress)

NBA BASKETBALL

5:45 p.m.

ESPN — LA Lakers at Washington

8:05 p.m.

ESPN — LA Clippers at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY

5 p.m.

NBCSN — St. Louis at Minnesota

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Colorado at Vegas

SOCCER (MEN'S)

12:40 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Manchester City at Paris Saint-Germain, Semifinal Leg 1

6:30 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: CF Monterrey at Columbus Crew SC, Quarterfinals Leg 1

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Club América at Portland, Quarterfinals Leg 1

