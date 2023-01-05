 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Events

BASKETBALL

College men: Montana State at Northern Colorado, 6 p.m.

College men: Montana at Northern Arizona, 6 p.m.

College men: Rocky Mountain College at Montana State-Northern, 7 p.m.

College men: MSU Billings at Western Washington, 8 p.m.

College women: Northern Arizona at Montana, 7 p.m.

College women: Northern Colorado at Montana State, 7 p.m.

College women: Rocky Mountain College at Montana State-Northern, 5 p.m.

College women: MSU Billings at Saint Martin's, 8 p.m.

High school boys: Billings West at Bozeman Gallatin, 7 p.m.

High school girls: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings West, 7 p.m.

On TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Rutgers

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Drexel at Towson

ESPN2 — SMU at Houston

ESPNEWS — Tennessee St. at SIU-Edwardsville

ESPNU — Bryant at Vermont

FS1 — Purdue at Ohio St.

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington St. at Arizona St.

7 p.m.

CBSSN — North Texas at W. Kentucky

ESPN2 — Oregon at Colorado

ESPNU — Cincinnati at Wichita St.

FS1 — Indiana at Iowa

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Southern Cal at UCLA

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Utah

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Gonzaga at San Francisco

ESPNU — BYU at Loyola Marymount

FS1 — Washington at Arizona

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

4 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Syracuse

5 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Georgia

6 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Louisville

7 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Illinois

SECN — Texas A&M at LSU

SWX — Northern Arizona at Montana, 7 p.m. 

GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, First Round, Kapalua Plantation Course, Maui, Hawaii

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Axe NIBC Series: Wasatch Academy (Utah) vs. La Lumiere (Ind.), La Porte, Ind.

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Axe NIBC Series: Montverde Academy (Fla.) vs. Sunrise Christian (Kan.), La Porte, Ind.

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)

12:30 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: TBD, Bronze-Medal Game, Halifax, Nova Scotia

4:30 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, Halifax, Nova Scotia

NBA BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Dallas

8 p.m.

TNT — LA Clippers at Denver

NHL HOCKEY

5 p.m.

ESPN — Washington at Columbus

TENNIS

4 p.m.

TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Quarterfinals

On Radio and Internet

BASKETBALL

College men: Montana State at Northern Colorado, 6 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and mighty790.com

High school girls: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings West, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

High school boys: Red Lodge at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., 99.3 FM and fm99mtn.com

High school girls: Red Lodge at Columbus, 6 p.m., 99.3 FM and fm99mtn.com

