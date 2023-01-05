Local Events
BASKETBALL
College men: Montana State at Northern Colorado, 6 p.m.
College men: Montana at Northern Arizona, 6 p.m.
College men: Rocky Mountain College at Montana State-Northern, 7 p.m.
College men: MSU Billings at Western Washington, 8 p.m.
College women: Northern Arizona at Montana, 7 p.m.
College women: Northern Colorado at Montana State, 7 p.m.
College women: Rocky Mountain College at Montana State-Northern, 5 p.m.
College women: MSU Billings at Saint Martin's, 8 p.m.
High school boys: Billings West at Bozeman Gallatin, 7 p.m.
High school girls: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings West, 7 p.m.
On TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
4:30 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Rutgers
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Drexel at Towson
ESPN2 — SMU at Houston
ESPNEWS — Tennessee St. at SIU-Edwardsville
ESPNU — Bryant at Vermont
FS1 — Purdue at Ohio St.
6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington St. at Arizona St.
7 p.m.
CBSSN — North Texas at W. Kentucky
ESPN2 — Oregon at Colorado
ESPNU — Cincinnati at Wichita St.
FS1 — Indiana at Iowa
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Southern Cal at UCLA
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Utah
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Gonzaga at San Francisco
ESPNU — BYU at Loyola Marymount
FS1 — Washington at Arizona
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
4 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Syracuse
5 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Georgia
6 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Louisville
7 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Illinois
SECN — Texas A&M at LSU
SWX — Northern Arizona at Montana, 7 p.m.
GOLF
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, First Round, Kapalua Plantation Course, Maui, Hawaii
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)
1 p.m.
ESPNU — Axe NIBC Series: Wasatch Academy (Utah) vs. La Lumiere (Ind.), La Porte, Ind.
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Axe NIBC Series: Montverde Academy (Fla.) vs. Sunrise Christian (Kan.), La Porte, Ind.
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)
12:30 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship: TBD, Bronze-Medal Game, Halifax, Nova Scotia
4:30 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, Halifax, Nova Scotia
NBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
TNT — Boston at Dallas
8 p.m.
TNT — LA Clippers at Denver
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.
ESPN — Washington at Columbus
TENNIS
4 p.m.
TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Quarterfinals
On Radio and Internet
BASKETBALL
College men: Montana State at Northern Colorado, 6 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and mighty790.com
High school girls: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings West, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
High school boys: Red Lodge at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., 99.3 FM and fm99mtn.com
High school girls: Red Lodge at Columbus, 6 p.m., 99.3 FM and fm99mtn.com