Local Events

FOOTBALL

High school: Great Falls at Billings West, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium

High school: Billings Senior at Bozeman Gallatin, 7 p.m.

High school: Billings Skyview at Great Falls CMR, 7 p.m.

High school: Billings Central at Havre, 6 p.m.

High school: Lewistown at Laurel, 7 p.m.

High school: Sidney at Lockwood, 7 p.m.

GOLF

High school: Bozeman Invitational, 9 a.m.

High school: Laurel Invitational, 9 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College: Frontier Conference Preseason Tournament, at the Fortin Center, Montana Tech vs. MSU-Northern, 9 a.m.; Providence vs. Carroll, 11 a.m.; Montana Tech vs. Montana Western, 1 p.m.; MSU-Northern vs. Carroll, 3 p.m.; Providence at Rocky Mountain College, 5 p.m.

High school: Bozeman at Billings Senior, 7 p.m.

High school: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m.

On TV

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 16, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

5 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa. (Taped)

5:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Food City 300, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — Florida St. at Louisville

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Air Force at Wyoming

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Michigan

5 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Clemson

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Georgetown at St. John's

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Michigan St. at Washington

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Florida at Wisconsin

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Second Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Second Round, Silverado Resort and Spa - North Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.

7:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, First Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

SWX — Great Falls at Billings West

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Brookwood (Ga.) at Bishop Gorman (Nev.)

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

MLB BASEBALL

Noon

MLBN — Colorado at Chicago Cubs

5 p.m.

APPLETV — Baltimore at Toronto

6 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Milwaukee OR Oakland at Houston

8:15 p.m.

APPLETV — LA Dodgers at San Francisco

On Radio and Internet

FOOTBALL

High school: Great Falls at Billings West, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

High school: Billings Senior at Bozeman Gallatin, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

High school: Sidney at Lockwood, 7 p.m., KGHL (94.7 FM and 790 AM) and Mighty790.com

High school: Billings Central at Havre, 6 p.m., 1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM and billingscatholicradio.com

High school: Lewistown at Laurel, 7 p.m., fm99mtn.com (Stream 2)

High school: Big Timber at Columbus, 7 p.m. (99.3 FM) and fm99mtn.com (Stream 1)