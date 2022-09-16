Local Events
FOOTBALL
High school: Great Falls at Billings West, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium
High school: Billings Senior at Bozeman Gallatin, 7 p.m.
High school: Billings Skyview at Great Falls CMR, 7 p.m.
High school: Billings Central at Havre, 6 p.m.
High school: Lewistown at Laurel, 7 p.m.
High school: Sidney at Lockwood, 7 p.m.
GOLF
High school: Bozeman Invitational, 9 a.m.
High school: Laurel Invitational, 9 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College: Frontier Conference Preseason Tournament, at the Fortin Center, Montana Tech vs. MSU-Northern, 9 a.m.; Providence vs. Carroll, 11 a.m.; Montana Tech vs. Montana Western, 1 p.m.; MSU-Northern vs. Carroll, 3 p.m.; Providence at Rocky Mountain College, 5 p.m.
High school: Bozeman at Billings Senior, 7 p.m.
High school: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m.
On TV
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 16, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
5 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa. (Taped)
5:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Food City 300, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5:30 p.m.
ESPN — Florida St. at Louisville
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Air Force at Wyoming
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
4:30 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Michigan
5 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Clemson
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Georgetown at St. John's
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Michigan St. at Washington
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Florida at Wisconsin
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Second Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Second Round, Silverado Resort and Spa - North Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.
7:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, First Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
SWX — Great Falls at Billings West
8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Brookwood (Ga.) at Bishop Gorman (Nev.)
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
MLB BASEBALL
Noon
MLBN — Colorado at Chicago Cubs
5 p.m.
APPLETV — Baltimore at Toronto
6 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Milwaukee OR Oakland at Houston
8:15 p.m.
APPLETV — LA Dodgers at San Francisco
On Radio and Internet
FOOTBALL
High school: Great Falls at Billings West, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
High school: Billings Senior at Bozeman Gallatin, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com
High school: Sidney at Lockwood, 7 p.m., KGHL (94.7 FM and 790 AM) and Mighty790.com
High school: Billings Central at Havre, 6 p.m., 1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM and billingscatholicradio.com
High school: Lewistown at Laurel, 7 p.m., fm99mtn.com (Stream 2)
High school: Big Timber at Columbus, 7 p.m. (99.3 FM) and fm99mtn.com (Stream 1)