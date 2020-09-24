 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

{{featured_button_text}}

Local events

GOLF

High school: Eastern AA, 11 a.m., Yegen

High school: Eastern A, 9 a.m., Lake Hills

SOCCER

High school boys: Belgrade at Billings Skyview, 5 p.m., Amend Park

High school boys: Laurel at Livingston, 6 p.m.

High school girls: Belgrade at Billings Skyview, 5 p.m., Amend Park

High school girls: Laurel at Livingston, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Billings Central at Glendive, 7 p.m.

On TV

BASEBALL

MLB: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 11:30 a.m., MLBN

MLB: N.Y. Yankees at Toronto (4:30 p.m.) or Chicago White Sox at Cleveland (4 p.m.), MLBN

MLB: Detroit at Kansas City, 6 p.m., FS1

MLB: Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 7:30 p.m., MLBN

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Playoffs, semifinal, Seattle vs. Minnesota, Game 2, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2

NBA: Western Conference finals, L.A. Lakers vs. Denver, Game 4, 7 p.m., TNT

WNBA: Playoffs, semifinal, Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, Game 3, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

FOOTBALL

College: Alabama (Birmingham) at South Alabama, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

NFL: Miami at Jacksonville, 6:20 p.m., NFLN

GOLF

PGA: The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, first round, 1 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: Belmont Park Live, 10:30 a.m., FS2

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News