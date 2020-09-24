Local events
GOLF
High school: Eastern AA, 11 a.m., Yegen
High school: Eastern A, 9 a.m., Lake Hills
SOCCER
High school boys: Belgrade at Billings Skyview, 5 p.m., Amend Park
High school boys: Laurel at Livingston, 6 p.m.
High school girls: Belgrade at Billings Skyview, 5 p.m., Amend Park
High school girls: Laurel at Livingston, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Billings Central at Glendive, 7 p.m.
On TV
BASEBALL
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 11:30 a.m., MLBN
MLB: N.Y. Yankees at Toronto (4:30 p.m.) or Chicago White Sox at Cleveland (4 p.m.), MLBN
MLB: Detroit at Kansas City, 6 p.m., FS1
MLB: Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 7:30 p.m., MLBN
BASKETBALL
WNBA: Playoffs, semifinal, Seattle vs. Minnesota, Game 2, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2
NBA: Western Conference finals, L.A. Lakers vs. Denver, Game 4, 7 p.m., TNT
WNBA: Playoffs, semifinal, Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, Game 3, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
FOOTBALL
College: Alabama (Birmingham) at South Alabama, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
NFL: Miami at Jacksonville, 6:20 p.m., NFLN
GOLF
PGA: The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, first round, 1 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: Belmont Park Live, 10:30 a.m., FS2
